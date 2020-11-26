by

I have always been lucky in friends. I’ve almost never had a friendship go sour through betrayal or abuse. So I’m speaking from a place of privilege. But isn’t it nice to have people around?

I’m an introvert by nature. If left to my own devices, I would rarely leave the house outside of food and work. But I have had friends who challenged me, who visited me, who got me to come out of my shell. And I’ve built great memories with them.

There have been times when I’ve lived alone, with nothing but an empty house and dirty dishes to greet me. In these instances, I’ve been lucky enough to find friends to play games with, to go out to eat with, to talk religion with.

Thanks to this blog, I’ve got a group of friends and like-minded people whom I’ve turned to in times of spiritual and emotional distress. And they’ve supported me, even when I’m probably the bad guy (also they’ve pointed out when I’m being the bad guy). I’ve come to know some of the people I most fervently trust through internet friendship.

So I just want to say “thank you” to all my friends through the years. You’re good people, probably, and I’m a better person for having known you.