The Twelve Days of Awesome Christmas Sale from BCC Press

The number twelve has special signigicance for Christmas. And for Mormons. We have Twelve Apostles, Twelve Tribes, Twelve Days of Christmas. Good things, it seems, always come in units of twelve.
This Christmas, BCC Press is tickled red and green to announce the Twelve Days of Awesome sale. Twelve of our greatest hits will go on deep discout today and will stay there for the next twelve days. These include all of our great Book of Mormon themed books from this year, plus some of the greatest hits from years gone by. Here is the complete sale catalog, complete with links:
|Book
|Author
|Normal Price
|Sale Price
|Bountiful
|Charity Shumway
|$12.95
|$9.95
|Sylvia
|Twila Newey
|$12.95
|$8.95
|New Witness to the World
|Robert Rees
|$12.95
|$8.95The
|The Legend of Hermana Plunge
|Angela Liscom Clayton
|$12.95
|$6.95
|Buried Treasures
|Michael Austin
|$9.95
|$6.95
|An Imperfect Roundness
|Melody Newey Johnson
|$10.95
|$6.95
|The Woman’s Book of Mormon
|Mette Ivie Harrison
|$10.95
|$6.95
|Book of Mormon for the Least of These
|Salleh and Olsen
|$12.95
|$7.95
|The Tragedy of King Leere, Goatherd of the La Sals
|Steve Peck
|$12.95
|$6.95
|Homespun and Angel Feathers
|Darlene Young
|$9.95
|$5.95
|Revolver
|Heidi Naylor
|$11.95
|$7.95
|Lawless Women
|Heather Harris Bergevin
|$9.95
|$5.95
At these prices, we are sure that you will want to buy all twelve in multiple copies for everyone on your Christmas list. But just in case you have any money left over, we are proud to also announce three more things.
- The audiobook version of The Book of Mormon for the Least of These, read by the inimitable Margaret Olsen Hemming, is now available for purchase wherever fine audiobooks are downloaded.
- The Kindle version of one of our most recent books, Reapproaching Zion, is also now available.
- The Kindle version of our other most recent book, Craving for Beauty: The Collected Writings of Maurine Whipple, is also now available.
So start your Christmas season right this year by buying lots of stuff from BCC Press.
Leave a Reply