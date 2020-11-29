The Trouble with Manifestos

by

Or “Manifest Manifestos manifesting meh”

We seem to be in an era of bold conservative statements in the church and its environs. There is the recent manifesto on Radical Orthodoxy, put out by the Givens family and their programming friends. A couple of months ago there was the Utah-based, cowboy-conservative, actually-fascist Ride to Reclaim America manifesto. I’m sure there have been others. Who knew what Marx would reap all these years later?

In this piece, I’m going to focus on the Radical Orthodoxy manifesto, both because it has “Mormon-famous” signatories and because it isn’t actually fascist. In fact, it goes to some ends to distinguish itself from alt-right Mormonism, in spite of having some signatories from that corner of the internet. But, unfortunately, it winds up misdiagnosing the problem with the Mormon alt-right and, as a result, throws support their way. I’d be surprised if there is a single member of DezNat who disagrees with anything in this manifesto.

Of course, it is hard to disagree with most of it. It has clearly been worked over in the editing room as it’s assertions are of the blandest and least controversial variety within Mormonism. Stating that you support the Brethren and Jesus Christ, while feeling free to express your intellectual curiosity in Mormon theology, isn’t a bold statement of truth; it’s the ticket of admission to the proverbial high priest’s quorum discussion (well, that and appropriate anatomy).

The manifesto seems to declare the distinctions between its adherents and the alt-right’s adherents in two clauses. First, it states:

Radical orthodoxy is radical because it promotes bold exploration beyond what is familiar, and therefore rejects the obstinateness of fundamentalism. It is willing to revisit many facets of our received paradigm in order to apply the revealed doctrines and principles of the Gospel to the unique challenges of today. That includes—under the tutelage of modern prophets—a revolutionary reconsideration of traditions, paradigms, and applications of the Gospel inherited from prior generations.

The problem distinguishing yourself from those fundamentalists is two-fold. First, if you are advocating “fierce fidelity to revealed truth” elsewhere in the document, which they do, then you are just arguing over which portions of Mormon doctrine and culture are sacrosanct. Second, you are arguing, albeit inadvertantly, that the alt-right’s “fundamental” reading of the gospel is possible. When someone from DezNat memes “Brigham Young did nothing wrong,” they aren’t exhibiting loyalty to Brigham or tradition, they are being bigots. There is a difference.

The second clause is as follows:

We love all of God’s children and we cultivate a soft-hearted temperament that rejects the spirit of contention towards those with different views, even while we vigorously defend the truth.

While the age-old position of the tone police is well-respected throughout the internet, there is no-one in Mormon rhetoric, sincerely or insincerely, who doesn’t claim to reprove betimes with sharpness, but with an increase in love thereafter. Thanks to Elder Bednar’s talk on offense, the difference between contention and “vigorously defending” isn’t even in the eye of the beholder, but rather in our own mysterious hearts. How dare you get offended at my entirely-justified rebuke of your false doctrine!!

The truth appears to be that the Givenses and their crew are trying to stake out a space in Mormon rhetoric where their approach to Mormonism (question whatever you want, so long as you agree with the Brethren in the end) becomes the new standard. But that was always the standard; they’re not adding anything new or useful to the conversation with this. And, ultimately, the alt-right trolls among their signatories and their friends will use it as cover to spread their hatred further in the church.