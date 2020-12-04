We Are All on the Island of Misfit Toys

by

I come from a generation of kids who had to plan their television binging far in advance. I’m sure you have heard of these days: we had three channels (plus PBS for Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers), we used rabbit-ear antennas to improve reception, and we got the TV schedule every Sunday in the newspaper and read through it carefully to see what was coming on TV that week so we could plan our schedules.

During the Christmas season, planning was extremely important. There were about a dozen Christmas favorites that we had to watch as a matter of moral duty: The Charlie Brown Christmas, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and The Year without a Santa Claus (with its inimitable Snow-Miser/Heat-Miser jazz combo, which was worth the price of the show). But the two most important ones–for reasons that I never quite understood but probably had to do with the fact that they were also the Christmas songs we knew best–were Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.

It is Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer that calls to me today–the stop-motion animation that turns a mildly amusing song into a one-hour drama full of hopes and dreams and bullying and grace. And an abominable snowman. But what I really want to talk about is the Island of Misfit Toys, by far my favorite three minutes and 20 seconds of television Christmas history.

If you don’t remember the story, it goes like this: Rudolph, the eponymous Rangifer, and Hermey, the elf who wants to be a dentist, independently realize that they will never be normal, so they join forces and escape from Santa’s forced labor camp. Eventually, they meet other misfits and find themselves on the Island of Misfit Toys, which is where we find a Jack-in-the-Box named Charlie, a spotted toy elephant, a water pistol that shoots jelly, and all of the other weird toys that nobody wants to play with. The ruler of the Island–a kindly flying lion named King Moonracer is like Santa Claus in reverse–every night except Christmas, he goes all over the world looking for weird and unloved toys. Then he brings them back to the island where they form a community of the unlovely, unloved, and un-playd-with. Eventually, the Moonracer promises them, he will find a little boy or girl who wants nothing more than a Jack-in-the-Box named Charlie.

To my third-grade self, the Island of Misfit Toys section was a distraction and a chance to get up and go to the bathroom. But I now realize that it is the most important part of the show and, perhaps, the crucial metaphor of both Christmas and the gospel. What is the Church if not a place that accepts everybody, no matter how broken, unlovely, or strange? And what is the Christ if not the one who gathers these hopeless people together and gives them hope?

The brief Island of Misfit Toys Christmas segment pairs nicely with one of the greatest poems in our language, which is “Pied Beauty” by Gerard Manley Hopkins. It goes like this

Glory be to God for dappled things –

For skies of couple-colour as a brinded cow;

For rose-moles all in stipple upon trout that swim;

Fresh-firecoal chestnut-falls; finches’ wings;

Landscape plotted and pieced – fold, fallow, and plough;

And áll trádes, their gear and tackle and trim.



All things counter, original, spare, strange;

Whatever is fickle, freckled (who knows how?)

With swift, slow; sweet, sour; adazzle, dim;

He fathers-forth whose beauty is past change:

Praise him.

Like most undergraduates, I struggled with this poem the first few times I read it. Hopkins’ sense of meter is challenging enough, but this poem has a lot of words in it that most people don’t know, like “dappled,” “couple-colour,” “brinded,” “stipple,” and, of course, “pied.” I had to look all of these words up, and when I did, I discovered that they all mean basically the same thing: splotchity. Synonyms for “splotchity” might include “irregular,” “unpredictable,” “uneven,” or even “messy.” But none of these work as well as “splotchity.”

All of the denizens of the Island of Misfit Toys are splotchity in their own way. They look funny, or they don’t quite work the way that they are supposed to. For Hopkins, splotchitiness was the same as uniqueness. The natural phenomena that he describes: skies, cows, bird’s wings, trout, landscapes are all unique. Each one has different patterns and configurations of colors that set them apart from every other thing in the universe. This uniqueness is God’s stamp of ownership on all living things. It is how He shows his love, and it is, for Hopkins, the essence of divine beauty.

The opposite of splotchiness is uniformity: factory produced items that all look alike, tract homes in a new subdivision, things that are perfect, uniform, balanced, symmetrical, and even. Such uniformity does not occur in nature; it is the product of human enterprise. Human beings equate beauty with uniformity and go to great lengths to eliminate splotchitiness. This is why toy companies have production lines and Vice Presidents of Quality Control. Their job is not to make sure that everything coming off the assembly line is good; it is to make sure that everything is the same. No red-nosed reindeers in this batch–those are over on Line 17.

The great question of “Pied Beauty” is whether we are going to adopt God’s standard of beauty, which is splotchity, or humanity’s standard, which is uniform. This is an interesting aesthetic question, but it is an even more important religious one—especially if one is in the business of building Zion, whose famous tag line, “people of one heart and mind,” doesn’t sound splotchity at all.

But let’s follow Hopkins through to the end. If God stamps each person with a uniqueness that signals his love, then those who follow God have a responsibility, not merely to tolerate what makes people unique, but to glory in its divinity. This means outward shape, size and color, but God’s stamp goes deeper than that. It includes personality traits, beliefs, values, life experiences, and, yes, even sexualities, gender experiences, and ways of understanding the Gospel. We are unique, and therefore splotchity, in many different ways, all of them divine.

All of these things come ultimately from God, and the mix that they produce is pied, stipple, brinded, dappled, and, well, splotchity. We are all misfit toys. because that is what beautiful looks like to God.