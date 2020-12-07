Apostolic Decree on the Wearing of Masks

by

Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife Sister Ruth Renlund have coronavirus, and I send them best wishes and prayers for a full recovery. Before this was announced, Elder Renlund participated in a video series (alongside Elder Stevenson and Elder Bednar) that announced the shift of certain temples to Phase 3, which re-engages limited work for the dead and seems, for all intents and purposes, to be a safe and cautious fuller re-opening.

However Elder Renlund’s specific remarks on mask wearing have some people downright angry. He’s not the first apostle to mention mask wearing. In October, President Oaks gave a devotional talk where he said “Please do your part in what is required in these unusual circumstances. And remember that some of the burdensome restrictions, including even the wearing of masks, are not only for your immediate protection but also for the well-being of those around you.” However this was directed at BYU and maybe it was the softer wording, but it didn’t seem to generate that much heat from members.



This is different. Elder Renlund titled his remarks “Our Brother’s Keeper” and began his remarks by explaining that he was not speaking as a doctor, but as “an apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ.” He then says, “Sadly, responses to the pandemic have been politicized and contentious. Ours need not be as we anticipate performing more proxy ordinances in the temples we do for others what they cannot do for themselves. Without these blessings, these deceased individuals are profoundly disadvantaged. The savior taught that the second great commandment after loving God was Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. As it relates to this pandemic, especially in temples, that means social distancing, wearing a mask and not gathering in large groups. These steps demonstrate our love for others and provide us a measure of protection, wearing a face covering is a sign of Christlike love for our brothers and sisters.”

There are, of course, responses that are supportive, but this is only a smattering of the vitriol I’m seeing.

I’ve been vocal on Twitter about the need for the church and the leaders to be stronger in their statements about the pandemic as we have a platform to express prophetic ways of being Christlike in doing the things that can save lives. I honestly believe that shutting down the meetings and temples at the beginning of the pandemic did that just. And doing what Elder Renlund decrees as a Christlike behavior will also do that. I know this is true. <Insert end of testimony here but not really because I don’t want to include vitriolic comments like that above, but if I was at a podium, I certainly would.>





