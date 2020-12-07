Apostolic Decree on the Wearing of Masks

Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife Sister Ruth Renlund have coronavirus, and I send them best wishes and prayers for a full recovery. Before this was announced, Elder Renlund participated in a video series (alongside Elder Stevenson and Elder Bednar) that announced the shift of certain temples to Phase 3, which re-engages limited work for the dead and seems, for all intents and purposes, to be a safe and cautious fuller re-opening.
However Elder Renlund’s specific remarks on mask wearing have some people downright angry. He’s not the first apostle to mention mask wearing. In October, President Oaks gave a devotional talk where he said “Please do your part in what is required in these unusual circumstances. And remember that some of the burdensome restrictions, including even the wearing of masks, are not only for your immediate protection but also for the well-being of those around you.” However this was directed at BYU and maybe it was the softer wording, but it didn’t seem to generate that much heat from members.
This is different. Elder Renlund titled his remarks “Our Brother’s Keeper” and began his remarks by explaining that he was not speaking as a doctor, but as “an apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ.” He then says, “Sadly, responses to the pandemic have been politicized and contentious. Ours need not be as we anticipate performing more proxy ordinances in the temples we do for others what they cannot do for themselves. Without these blessings, these deceased individuals are profoundly disadvantaged. The savior taught that the second great commandment after loving God was Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. As it relates to this pandemic, especially in temples, that means social distancing, wearing a mask and not gathering in large groups. These steps demonstrate our love for others and provide us a measure of protection, wearing a face covering is a sign of Christlike love for our brothers and sisters.”
There are, of course, responses that are supportive, but this is only a smattering of the vitriol I’m seeing.
I’ve been vocal on Twitter about the need for the church and the leaders to be stronger in their statements about the pandemic as we have a platform to express prophetic ways of being Christlike in doing the things that can save lives. I honestly believe that shutting down the meetings and temples at the beginning of the pandemic did that just. And doing what Elder Renlund decrees as a Christlike behavior will also do that. I know this is true. <Insert end of testimony here but not really because I don’t want to include vitriolic comments like that above, but if I was at a podium, I certainly would.>
Comments
Those comments above are BLOWING MY MIND. I thought when I watched the videos sent our earlier today by the church, that, “whew, finally everyone will have to come around…” I don’t even know what to think when I see stuff like that. Thanks, EmJen.
I completely agree with the dissenters of this mask hoax. I will NOT wear a mask period.
Took two comments. Wow.
Do those folks whose sense of their personal freedom is so fragile they can’t bear to be asked to wear a mask to protect someone else’s health write manifestos every time the seatbelt light flashes on an airplane? God help them!
I’m curious if those people who like to drive-by and tell us at BCC that we’re apostates feel the same thing about hugh and the redacted Facebook commenters.
I remember growing up thinking how could half of the “elect” be deceived. I think that we all know now.
Sorry for the second comment, but after making the earlier one, I went over and checked out a church Facebook group… and it’s worse than the comments you provided above. People are seriously saying things like, “even the elect will be deceived,” meaning the apostles. And, “I can’t believe the Brethren have fallen for this hoax. Well, the prophet, after all, is only a man.”
I am very well aware of my own human frailties and know I’m FAR from perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but I do find some comfort feeling like I’m on the right side of history on this one.
Unfortunately I don’t think any amount of pleading or appeals to “loving thy neighbor” will help people who refuse to understand science and believe with all sincerity of heart that mask don’t make a difference whatsoever in virus transmission or that COVID-19 is fake.
And I have to be sympathetic to their frustration that the government is requiring them to do something that is not only inconvenient but that they are 100% sure is completely useless.
I’m not sure how the church can influence these folks.
But for those in the middle who feel torn between loving people and loving their political position, I do hope this message helps them lean in the direction of focusing on real people first and letting politics take second place in this situation.
I would like to invite all those who think masks are a “hoax” to enjoy their next surgery with an un-masked, un-gloved surgical team!
Science is not political. It is also not perfect, and it doesn’t tell us what to do, but it can inform wise political and personal decisions. We believe not only in “obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law,” but also that “the glory of God is intelligence” and that we must know “of things both in heaven and in the earth, and under the earth.” Brigham Young taught clearly, “In these respects we differ from the Christian world, for our religion will not clash with or contradict the facts of science in any particular.” How, then can some Latter-day Saints feel it right to reject *both* science and their inspired leaders, placing their trust instead in a vocal, extreme ideological minority whose ideas conflict drastically with both science and Christianity?
Meems, if they produce a couple videos tomorrow to reiterate that marriage is decreed by God to be between a man and a woman, will you “come around” to their decree?
Sam, I do enjoy dusting my feet on this site fairly regularly, and I would say this rejection of an apostle’s counsel is every bit as bad as when BCC collectively lost its stuff in November 2015, and probably worse. In 2015, the flirtation (and in some cases, embrace) of apostasy was at least potentially motivated by sympathy with real dilemmas and serious hardships faced by some families. In this case, these people are questioning and rejecting an apostle’s counsel to do something many times simpler and whose benefit to others is many times clearer.
So yes: If you reject the counsel of our apostles to follow masking and other public health guidelines, you are worse than someone who apostasizes over the law of chastity. Thou shalt not kill, including through negligence and a distorted sense of personal freedom.
“Thou shalt not kill, including through negligence and a distorted sense of personal freedom.”
^^^^^^^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^^^^^^
This is a joke, right?