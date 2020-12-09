The Vitality of the Latter-day Saints

by

On the heels of the development of a new committee addressing issues of systemic racism within the campus community, Brigham Young University’s Religious Studies Center published

a book this year by an Egyptologist detailing the “viable hypothesis” that childhood sexual trauma is a component of LGBTQ+ identity. The book further described victims of sexual violence as “more likely to become sexual abusers of children.” [1]



It would be easy to conclude the prejudice evident in the publication of such work is representative of all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BYU’s sponsoring institution—but an expert rebuttal to that work authored by another BYU professor [2] led the BYU Religious Studies Center to pull the offending text from shelves; and earlier this year, hundreds of BYU students protested the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by the Church Educational System. Dismissing this incident as the product of inherent Latter-day Saint bigotry is to miss critical aspects of the Latter-day Saint religion which explain its place at unique crossroads in modernity, and which also demonstrate its continued vitality.

From its very inception, Mormonism has enshrined “continuing revelation.” Founder Joseph Smith declared the idea that God, mindful of all His children, still speaks to humankind, a fundamental article of the faith.[3] Latter-day Saint scripture further defines continuing revelation’s necessary conditions as a combination of both intellectual and spiritual effort, proceeding “by study and also by faith.”[4] The entire history of the Latter-day Saints showcases this fundamentally expansive revelatory undergirding.

In 1925, citing the Book of Mormon’s declaration that “all are alike unto God,” Brigham Young University President Franklin Harris gave a speech in Denver denouncing all racism in religion[5] and then went to work turning BYU into a world-class university. The religion’s imperative to build a better world compelled many early LDS leaders to finance adherents’ study at many American universities in the early 20th century. Their professors were moved by the sincerity of their commitment to a socially and economically just world, and the authenticity of their LDS students brokered a “theological disarmament” that created ground for mutual dialogue and genuine respect. [6]

This intellectual-theological disarmament was not one-sided; Latter-day Saints accepted progressive principles in higher education they found consistent with LDS teachings, and this led to the dawn of the modern Church. The Welfare Program and the Church Educational System formed in this era, outgrowths of an eager Latter-day Saint commitment to scientific progress and the application of their religious beliefs within daily life. In 1921, the LDS Church’s First Presidency formally endorsed higher biblical criticism [7] and Prophet Heber J. Grant led multiple non-LDS scholars to address the faith’s General Conference in 1921 and 1922.[8] Scholars from the University of Chicago’s Divinity School taught summer-length seminars to the entire Church seminary and institute faculty, and the Church Educational System encouraged its teachers to hold “a reverence for whatever is held sacred” balanced with “a liberality that welcomes all newness of truth.”[9]

Harvard Professor of Religion Amy Hollywood has argued that the healthiest and most “alive” religions are those which venerate their past while also embracing the future.[10] Latter-day Saints’ continuing critical engagement with both study and faith, their doctrine and contemporary society, is evidence of Mormonism’s “liveness” at perhaps every point in their history. Mormonism’s paradoxical theological veneration of both study and faith has also been the engine producing all revelation responsible for the modern church. LDS apostle and political scientist Neal A. Maxwell described this revelatory process, noting it called for the “institutional anchor [to be] played against the doctrinal sail,” [11] in the course of the production of progress.

The Latter-day Saints have not always responded to the tug of the wind in its sails, however. At times, they have dropped anchor, digging in. Perhaps the most heart-wrenching turmoil within the faith has been caused by prejudice and inequality; the faith’s refusal to examine its own racial prejudice has caused enormous pain for Black church members and other adherents of color. Uproar following prejudicial treatment at BYU earlier this year provoked the assembly of the BYU Committee on Race, Equity and Belonging shortly before the events which sparked protests on and off campus in support of LGBTQ+ BYU students.

The crowds of students protesting in support of their LGBTQ+ siblings, with children’s hymns and prayers on their lips, as well as those marching for racial equality, signs emblazoned with Book of Mormon scriptures—these are the billowed sail of the Latter-day Saint faith, born up by love for their LGBTQ+ & BIPOC siblings and the very breath of God. They are inspiring their faith to live up to its own ideals, and perhaps even change the world.

Church leadership has demonstrated their own humble confidence in the dialectical nature of the revelatory process. In September of 2019, current prophet Russell M. Nelson described how he had been “grieved” upon hearing the pain of LGBTQ+ adherents. “Whenever the sons and daughters of God weep,” Nelson said, “we weep.”[12] In General Conference earlier this month, Nelson denounced racism and all prejudice, and called upon church adherents

everywhere to “lead out” in dismantling it. “I plead with you,” he implored Latter-day Saints, “to promote respect for all of God’s children.”[13]

This revelatory dialectic—a conversation between leadership and adherents, faith and studied experience—is not indicative of weakness within the Latter-day Saint faith. It is indicative of strength. It demonstrates the faith is alive, an aliveness maintained by its

paradoxical and expansive undergirding.

History demonstrates Latter-day Saints are at their best when they are also fearless. If any religion aspires to change the entire world, it must be committed to dismantling prejudice. The revelatory process within the Church is not finished; the process of eradicating prejudice has only just begun. Yet the Latter-day Saints are no longer at anchor: as we’ve seen this past year, they have hoisted high their sails.

