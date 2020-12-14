It’s Advent and I keenly feel the notion of hope against hope, that I am navigating my way with a brief candle in the darkness. I find that I have lost hope in most institutions and groups of humans, but feel hopeful about our individual capacity for goodness. I would really like to hear what you are all hopeful about. I won’t second-guess your sources of hope, but perhaps hearing where you get your hopes will brighten my own. Happy Advent and Merry Christmas.
Hope in the darkness
December 14, 2020
Comments
I have hope that the kids are alright – that they see our present moment in some ways more darkly, but in other ways more clearly than we do – and they have the will and strength to build a better world
I have hope for the human spirit – after years of depression in grad school, I’m starting to make headway on my thesis, but even better, I’m able to offer a listening ear to family members who are suffering. I want to have hope that some of our pains (personal and collective) can help us to give more once we’re on the other side.
My ward has really been a source of hope for me. All sorts of people working hard to do good, show kindness, and love.
Thank you for the invitation. I realized for the first time, reading Moroni chapter 10, verse three, Moroni invites us to ponder how merciful God is. For a man who had seen such loss and despair, it is a powerful invitation for me. And so in today’s world of tumult and loss, I can take comfort in and lean upon the truth that there is a God in heaven who is merciful and in thatmercy will bless us and love us. Peace to you this season.
I hope that the majority of us are good, are kind, are caring, are interested in the welfare of all. I hope that I, despite my many failings, may be counted as a part of that majority.
I have hope that by seeing how others are suffering, we may learn greater compassion.
I have hope in Christ. Not necessarily in his servants. I have hope that ultimately he does not employ servants at the gate. I have hope that the love of Christ will eventually prevail, notwithstanding other imperatives. I have hope that he has founded a grace that is big enough for all of it, and also just for me, that it cannot be bound by any box, but yet will light on every feather.
I find hope in humor. Life is dark and bleak, but also really, very funny.
In addition to all the individual acts of kindness, and the people stocking shelves at the local Smith’s which has been so important to me this year, I take a step back from sometimes shocking headlines and remember the many election officials and governors and legislators, and ministers and bishops and stake presidents, and scientists and researchers and front line and supporting medical personnel, and more, who have stood up and gone to work and just generally done the right thing this year. And my grandson’s laugh upon reconnecting with his father after a month’s absence which was also to do the right thing. I think we’ll be OK.
I have hope in the spiritual power of hope itself.