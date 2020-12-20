A Musical Celebration of Christmas

by

I mentioned the other day that my ward had asked me to perform a virtual musical number for our December 20th Zoom sacrament meeting. I chose a saxophone duet of “What Child Is This”:

I also wanted to see your Christmas performances. So if you recorded a special musical number for your sacrament meeting (or, for that matter, if you want to record one for us), please post it in the comments! (Note that sometimes our spam filter holds up YouTube links; I’ll check periodically and release comments.)

If you’re interested in how I recorded this, I’ll put details below the fold. If you’re not (and feel free to not be interested!) click on “Comments” at the top to jump straight to others’ performances.

Details: back when I was in high school I owned a Tascam four-track tape recorder. It’s long since gone but, at the start of the quarantine, I bought a PreSonus interface, which allows me to record to my computer. It came with multitracking software.

Like so many things, I bought it and then … didn’t use it. But when I was asked to play, I thought that maybe I’d accompany my saxophone on piano. As I looked around, though, I found a book of saxophone Christmas duets and decided to record myself dueting.

So I recorded soprano, then I recorded tenor. (I’ll note that my saxophone setups are all for jazz, so it was tricky to get a passably classical tone.)

Then I had my kids film me playing along to the recordings. I edited the videos and audio together on iMovie, turning off the live audio so you only hear what I had previously recorded.

And with that: Merry Christmas and I look forward to hearing your renditions of Christmas music!