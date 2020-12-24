Duelling Gift-Bringers: Reconciling Overlapping Traditions

by

The Christkind was here!

It’s the twenty-fourth of December. Three generations are gathered around the piano in the family room singing Christmas carols. Light from the windows illuminates soft flakes falling silently to the ground. Just as silently, unnoticed by the youngest in the room, grandmother and grandfather exit the room. A while later—no one can recall exactly how long; time seems suspended on this most anticipated evening of the year—young ears pick out the ringing of a bell. The music stops and there is a rush for the door. Small feet pad down the hallway, eager hands throw open the living room door and wide eyes take in the splendour of a decorated tree lit with candles where once the sofa had stood, at its base a pile of wrapped gifts—the Christkind has come!

I love this time of the year, and when I moved to Austria years ago I quickly came to appreciate the Christkind tradition. While there are many variations, in my extended family the Christkind is responsible for all gift giving. Every package under the tree is wrapped, and they all come from the Christkind. This elusive being is also responsible for decorating the tree in some circles, though in our case that’s something the kids get to do on the afternoon of December 24. Except lighting the candles—that remains the Christkind’s purview.

I like the idea of an incarnation of the infant Jesus bearing all gifts. By keeping the gift giving in the family, so to speak, rather than outsourcing it to, say, Santa Claus, the celebration of Christmas has the potential to be more closely linked to the teachings in John 3:16 and Moroni 7:24. For anyone concerned about preserving the meaning Christmas, the Christkind tradition offers a way to recenter the festivities on Christ.

However, a couple of years ago I realized that there is a downside to the notion of the Christkind being the bearer of all good things.

The realization came the year I decided my daughter was old enough to start thinking about presents for other people. “What should we get Mama,” I innocently inquired. “But I thought the Christkind brought Mama presents?” Oops. So I hemmed and hawed and left it at that. It hadn’t occurred to me that by making a miracle out of the entire gift-giving process, it sidelines the role young believers in the gift-giving process. That is an advantage to the Santa Claus tradition where gift giving is split between mere mortals and an unseen, prescient being. Surely thinking of others is a key part of the holiday too, and by sharing responsibility for gift giving, everyone gets to participate without suppressing the magic of a few surprises under the tree on Christmas morning for those who look forward to that.

In the meantime, we’ve decided that independently of what the Christkind has in store for each of us, we also exchange homemade gifts. We haven’t outsourced the Christkind’s role; we just complement it with modest gifts that come from the heart. And, reflecting a kind of commitment to non-overlapping magisteria, my daughter happily accepts that in some families the parents are the gift givers without negatively impacting her belief in the wonder of the Christkind. It’s a delicate balance, but one that I think will hold one more year.

Have you found yourselves in a similar position of having to reconcile family traditions as families merge and grow?