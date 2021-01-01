by

Yesterday I got some sort of a reminder, I think on Facebook, that this Sunday begins the new D&C curriculum year, so I thought I would read the assigned text, which is D&C 1. So I’m reading along and I come to verse 13: “And the anger of the Lord is kindled, and his sword is bathed in heaven, and it shall fall upon the inhabitants of the earth.” And I was struck by the expression “his sword is bathed in heaven”; what the heck is that supposed to mean?

I quickly found that it is a quote from Isaiah 34:5: “For my sword shall be bathed in heaven: behold, it shall come down upon Idumea, and upon the people of my curse, to judgment.”

This sort of martial imagery set in heaven was unfamiliar to me. Could it be an allusion to the war in heaven? Maybe, but God actually wielding a sword seems a little bit literal for that episode (especially since the combatants were spirits).

And what does “bathed in heaven” even mean? My first guess was that it meant “bathed [in blood] in heaven.” Most modern translations render something like “When my sword has drunk its fill in heaven,” which you’ve gotta admit is some kickass imagery! That’s something Errol Flynn as Captain Blood would say.

The NET renders:

He says, “Indeed my sword has slaughtered heavenly powers.

Look, it now descends on Edom,

on the people I shall annihilate in judgment.”

The heavenly powers are the stars, planets, gods and other heavenly luminaries that are members of the Divine Council and here are portrayed as opposing the high god El and being defeated by him in battle.

Why would Isaiah use this Canaanite imagery? We must remember that the Israelites and the Canaanites were cousins in many ways, both geographically and linguistically, and there was overlap between them religiously as well. And when a prophet like Isaiah wanted to make a point strongly, as here, they would sometimes borrow Canaanite imagery and tropes. We may not think God had a sword battle with the moon, but that was powerful imagery in the religious culture of the time, which the prophets were willing to unleash when it suited their purposes. (I have previously addressed overlaps between Israelites and Canaanites in my articles “On Elkenah as Canaanite El” and “How to Worship Our Mother in Heaven.”)

And I’ve gotta admit, I’m impressed that Joseph was able to come up with and deploy this powerful biblical imagery. That young man knew his Bible.