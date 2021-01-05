“None of these offices is he to do”: priests and the administration of the sacrament

by

A friend shot me a note this week with a question about the “Articles and Covenants.” Revised and included in our Doctrine and Covenants as Section 20, this is the document that functioned as a sort of General Handbook of Instructions and creed for the early church. This document, like most of the Doctrine and Covenants, was crystallized in 1835, however beliefs and policy change (we do have a living church and continued revelation). That presents situations were current practice doesn’t always line up with the text. My friend asked about the duties of priests in verses 46-52, which seem to indicate (in 50-51) that priests shouldn’t administer the sacrament when an Elder is present.

The revisions to Articles and Covenants before the text stabilized were quite significant, and include these verses. The JSPP features the earliest text in their Documents series, but also has other early versions. Both the 1831 featured version and the text included in the 1833 printings (including the Book of Commandments) read: “The priests’ duty is to preach, teach, expound, and exhort, and baptize, and administer the sacrament, and visit the house of each member, and exhort them to pray vocally and in secret, and also to attend to all family duties, to ordain priests, teachers, and deacons, and to take the lead in meetings; but none of these offices is he to do when there is an elder present, but in all cases is to assist the elder, &c.”

According to this, in the early church, priests could basically lead congregational worship, but were not to do so if an elder was present (and remember when the church was organized there were only four offices/callings in the church—elder, priest, teacher, and deacon). Also remember that all of these offices were occupied by men, and universal ordination wasn’t a thing yet. When church leaders prepared the Doctrine and Covenants in 1835, they revised this section, but in a way that is somewhat ambiguous. The priests’ “duty is to preach, teach, expound, exhort, and baptize, and administer the sacrament, and visit the house of each member.” However they were to “take the lead of meetings” only “when there is no elder present.” “[W]hen there is an elder present” he was to limit himself to “preach, teach, expound, exhort, and baptize, and visit the house of each member.” In parallel, the absence of “administering the sacrament” in the second list suggests its equation with “taking the lead of meetings,” but it ambiguous.

One reasonable reading is that, according to the 1835 text, priests were not to administer the sacrament when an elder was present. This of course is not how we do things today. I’m not aware of anyone who raised this issue in history, however, it could only have happened in the twentieth or twenty-first century. In the nineteenth century the sacrament was administered by church leaders, typically bishops. For example, in the Utah era, bishops regularly blessed the sacrament, and adult teachers (either ordained teachers, or acting teacher with a Melchizedek Priesthood office) passed it to the congregation.

The transition to ordaining young men to Aaronic priesthood offices started pretty early (I’ve found some evidences as early as the 1850s), but it wasn’t a regular or systematic policy until the priesthood reforms of Joseph F. Smith in the first decades of the twentieth century [n1]. At this time church leaders decided to create the system of Aaronic priesthood office advancement, and created jobs for the priests, teachers, and deacons. Some church members, including church leaders suggested that having teachers prepare and deacons pass the sacrament was against the scripture which explicitly stated that “neither teachers nor deacons have authority to baptize, administer the sacrament, or lay on hands.” (D&C 20:58). Responses, including those by President Heber Grant were essentially unanimous in declaring that preparing and passing the sacrament are not “administering,” that they are not priesthood duties, and that anyone can do them. They even showed how lay church members including women passed the sacrament every week down the rows. No one that I am aware of, however, questioned the right of priests to administer in the presence of an elder.

Fast forward to the present and church law as indicated in the General Handbooks and received tradition take precedence over the liturgical and ecclesiological texts in the Doctrine and Covenants, largely because we rely on and emphasize the living oracles (to use the older vernacular). As we don’t turn to the canonized texts in this way, we also generally don’t ask these types of questions, but like my friend, occasionally we do!

____________________