Moroni Visits Joseph Smith

January 14, 2021 by 4 Comments

I have to admit, I’m going to be a little sad if this week’s Sunday School lesson doesn’t start with Earth Wind and Fire‘s “September.”

Added bonus: after last night’s scripture study (and subsequent Spotify listen and Just Dance game) my family’s never going to forget the date Moroni came to visit Joseph Smith for the first time.

Comments

  1. Antonio Parr says:
    January 14, 2021 at 10:18 am

    Best BCC post ever.

  2. arelius11 says:
    January 14, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    According to the earliest documents it was Nephi who visited Joseph.

  3. Jacob H. says:
    January 14, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    According to the earliest documents, such as the Articles and Covenants (1830), it was “an holy angel”. >_> Don’t conflate post-1835 naming of angels with pre-1835 practices!

  4. J. Stapley says:
    January 14, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Aurelius the earliest documents do not indicate Nephi. Moroni is named early and frequently. There was a scribal error in the late JS History that had Nephi.

