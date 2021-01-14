Moroni Visits Joseph Smith

I have to admit, I’m going to be a little sad if this week’s Sunday School lesson doesn’t start with Earth Wind and Fire‘s “September.”
Added bonus: after last night’s scripture study (and subsequent Spotify listen and Just Dance game) my family’s never going to forget the date Moroni came to visit Joseph Smith for the first time.
Comments
Best BCC post ever.
According to the earliest documents it was Nephi who visited Joseph.
According to the earliest documents, such as the Articles and Covenants (1830), it was “an holy angel”. >_> Don’t conflate post-1835 naming of angels with pre-1835 practices!
Aurelius the earliest documents do not indicate Nephi. Moroni is named early and frequently. There was a scribal error in the late JS History that had Nephi.