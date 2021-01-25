Notes on practice: Folding arms during prayer

by

A friend emailed me a great question about Latter-day Saint “prayer posture”: “why do we fold our arms instead of folding hands like many other Christians.” The following is a preliminary response.

First, I suspect that we started out following the prayer practice of the traditions of the converts to the early Restoration. There is some evidence of diversity in practice. For example, there is textual evidence for kneeling while praying in Joseph Smith’s revelations. And during the Kirtland holy season, there were prayers with uplifted hands, or in circles. There is not a lot of material to go from, however.

In Utah, we get a little more, including photography. For example, this image of Bertha Manwaring and presumably her daughters is a well known classic. And into the twentieth century we have a few images of public prayer, such as Junius Wells’ prayer at the Three Witnesses Monument in 1911 in Missouri, and the Cornerstone laying ceremony for the Church Admin Building in 1915. No arm-folding (or anything else really) going on there.

There is more research to be done here, both textually and in the image repositories. But what we do know is that there is a pedagogical shift with children. In response to Protestant Sunday Schools, we developed Sunday Schools and Primaries of our own. Managing a bunch of kids has never been easy, and some Protestants landed on folding your arms during prayer as a good standard of practice. For example one Protestant Sunday School in Glasgow in 1869 had “perfect silence…called for and obtained” The “all stood with folded arms and bowed head, and repeated, clause by clause, the Lord’s Prayer, following the voice of the superintendent.” [n1] I’ve seen some general school publications that have children line up with folded arms as well during this period.

It might surprise some people that our primary children also learned and recited the Lord’s Prayer, well into the twentieth century. And most people have forgotten the children generally received the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper in Sunday School. Ardis has written about the history of “Sacrament Gems”—hymns or scriptures recited before the ceremony. In 1923, Elder David O. McKay, then General Sunday School Superintendent wrote suggestions for best practices, stating that “every Sunday-school superintendent desires to intensify and deepen the spirit of reverence in the Sunday-school” as they prepared for the sacrament. After a prelude or organ solo, “all with folded arms, bowed heads and closed eyes, should repeat the sacramental gem as recommended in the Juvenile Instructor.” [n2]

By 1952, we have this amazing image of prayer in the Riverside Ward (SLC) Primary on May 12, 1952:

I think it is worth noting that while many people maintained folded arms for prayer after primary, it was hardly universal. Take for example this image of missionaries during the dedicatory prayer for the LTM (Language Training Mission, AKA MTC) in 1974. These are people who were in primary during the 1950s and would have learned to fold their arms. But there is a lot of hand folding going on:

Now I also think that it is worth highlighting that prayer practice has shifted in my lifetime. I recently spoke with some friends about how we always knelt for prayer before dinner when we were kids, and none of us do that now. I wonder if we are missing something. It is also worth noting that other Christians also fold their arms to pray, so it isn’t just a Mormon thing.

