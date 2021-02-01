Killing the Buddha

by

If you meet a Buddha on the road, kill him.

According to tradition, the 9th century Zen Master Linji Yixuan instructed his students with the koan, “if you meet the Budha on the road, kill him.” I am fairly sure that he did not mean this literally. Let’s be clear. Nobody should kill anybody, of any religion, on or off of the road, for any reason. Don’t do it.

But, as Zen koans go, this one is easier than most. The whole idea of a koan is that it is supposed to make you think for, like, ten years about all of the nooks and crannies of meaning that it contains. Koans are supposed to be confusing.. They are supposed to challenge our understanding of what “meaning” means.

But the Buddha-killing koan really does have a point. It is probably a surface one—the sort of thing that you can get after only a few months of contemplation before getting smacked in the face with Enlightenment, but it is still important: institutions that teach stuff often get in the way of the stuff that they teach precisely because they are institutions and not the teachings themselves.



This works really well for Buddhism as I understand it. The core of Buddhist thought is that attachment leads to suffering. Attachment to ANYTHING leads to suffering: children, spouses, cars, memories, Diet Dr Pepper–whatever you are attached to will ultimately go away and make you suffer. If you want to stop suffering, give up all of the things that you are attached to. Even Buddhism.

This last bit seems to me to the point of the koan. When Buddhism becomes a thing, people can get attached to it, and it can make them suffer. To actually practice the ideas that we call “Buddhism,” one must be willing to give up the thing we call “Buddhism” the second that it gets in the way. The illusion of thingness can prevent us from reaching the whole point of the thing that is not a thing. Got it?

This same idea works well with all kinds of things that we call “religion” and many of the things that we call “philosophy” because these things are not really things, and when we try to make them into things, we stop doing religion and start doing “religion,” which is not the same thing at all. “Religion” is an identity that separates us into groups with names and addresses and tax-exempt statuses and things that you have to believe. Religion, on the other hand, when it is working, is about how we live and what kind of decisions we make and how we treat other people.

How should we live, and how should we make decisions and treat people? Jesus gave us a pretty good idea when a certain lawyer (it is always the lawyers) prodded him to sift through all of the laws of the Pentateuch and come up with the greatest. It was supposed to be a trick question, but Jesus nailed it:

Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. (Matthew 22:37-40)

These two things, it seems to me, come as close as anything can to religious universals. Every religion or life philosophy I have ever encountered has two components: 1) acknowledgment that there is something in the universe that is beyond our understanding but that nonetheless commands our respect; and 2) the moral imperative to treat other people as having fundamentally the same worth and moral status that we have. Christianity teaches these things. Buddhism too. And Judaism, Islam. Hinduism, Confucianism, Wicca, Zoroastrianism, and the rest.

This is not, of course, how most religious people behave. We miss the mark for many reasons: we are selfish, aggressive, small-minded little creatures whose natural lives, Thomas Hobbes famously wrote, are “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” Religion is supposed to help us become better—less solitary, less brutish, and less short. But “religion” can also make us worse. It can make the lines between us bolder and the differences irreconcilabler. It can tell us who we should not love, or who we should love less. It can turn us into the brutes that we are trying not to be.

Can “religion” and religion coexist? Up to a point they can, but if you try to do them both long enough, you will always find times when you have to choose one or the other–maybe not permanently, but at least for answers to specific questions. This is not specific to any one religion or another; it’s how “religion” works. The institutional aspect of religion is a circle. The minute you draw a circle, you draw some people in and draw some people out. That’s the nature of circles, but it is decidedly not the point of religion.

This is the great paradox of Master Linji’s koan: the only true Buddhists are those who are willing to give up Buddhism when it gets in the way of Enlightenment. With a few contextual tweaks, this is true of any form of religion. At some point, any formal institution with a name, an address, and a tax-exempt status will get in its own way and force its adherents to choose between the form of what it is and the substance of what it says.

When this happens, kill the Buddha. Every time.