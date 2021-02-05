Managing the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper in a religious vacuum

by

In 1937 young Gordon Hinckley, who had been charged with reforming and centralizing the mission programs as part of his job with the Radio, Publicity and Missionary Literature Committee, helped publish the Missionary’s Hand Book. Missionaries were getting younger and younger, and this was the first handbook used by all missionaries in the church (others were produced regionally for specific missions). It holds counsel, advice, regulations, and instructions on administering the liturgies of the church—the first document published by the church that did so. In just a few years, Hinckley had the additional challenge of making a small volume to be carried by a different set of young Latter-day Saints far from home. He needed to produce a handbook for living the Gospel during military service.

Throughout the nineteenth century, the Lord’s Supper had generally been administered in the large meetings of the church. In Salt Lake City, this was the worship services at the Tabernacle, where ward bishops took turns administering at the Lord’s table. In 1894 the First Presidency decided to move the Lord’s Supper entirely to the wards (except for things like Stake Conferences). In the early twentieth century, we had the Priesthood Reform Movement and with it the creation of Sacramental jobs for the freshly minted corps of progressing deacons, teachers, and priests.

As the US entered World War II, the wards nearly emptied of draft-age men, but they still managed with older and younger priesthood officers. A big question was what to do about the soldiers themselves. There was some pragmatism among church leaders. For example, the First Presidency suggested that endowed men in the military should perhaps lay their garments aside until they could be worn without exposing them to the gaze of outsiders (this council shifted during the Korean War). For regular worship the First Presidency announced that servicemen were “requested to organize Mutual Improvement groups in your camps.” They were to do this wherever possible and that they should “be set up after counseling together and by mutual consent.” In these groups those who had been properly ordained could administer the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, bless the sick, teach, and exhort. [n1] They could figure it out themselves.

Gordon Hinckley included this announcement in a small pocketbook with Principles of the Gospel written on the front and published in 1943. This book, largely drawn from the Compendium written by Franklin D. Richards and James A. Little, included explanations of gospel related topics, chronologies of church history and scripture, and directions on liturgy, including music for multiple hymns. Its instructions on the Lord’s Supper explain that while the sacrament is administered as part of regular services, where such meetings are not held, “it is not improper for members of the Church to get together and administer and partake of the Sacrament as circumstances permit” (p. 314). Some servicemen like Thomas Monson took the Missionary’s Hand Book with them, but it seems that the smaller sized Principles would have been more commonly carried.

With friends and family members, conversation has frequently turned to this last year’s experiences with the church and the Lord’s Supper specifically. In a conversation with fellow BCC writers, JKC noted that “other than a few top-down decisions (close temples, temporarily discontinue meetings, permit meetings again under very broad guidelines, disallow remote sacrament blessing)” general church leaders have “placed a lot in the hands of area leaders, rather than those at the ward or stake level.” But, as the message for decades has been “for local leaders to toe the line and not get too creative” there has been some floundering. He noted that while real “leaders understand that good leadership is innovative and they get creative” despite such constraints, in many (most?) cases leaders have not innovated and that a sort of lived religious vacuum has persisted. Kristine noted that it seems (as often is the case) “wards with the most resources are the ones that have been able to innovate and function well, while the wards and branches that are most dependent on help from SLC or the Stake level are the ones that have floundered the most.”

In many cases local leaders have grasped at whatever bits of instruction were given even if the result were counterintuitive. Some leaders interpreted the cancelling of meetings to mean that even families should not have their own worship services at home, and that they should not celebrate the Lord’s Supper, even if a priesthood officer were available. Other leaders resisted moves to have meetings online until they were explicitly told that they could. It took months to get regular services up in most locations, perhaps because many leaders hoped that we would be able to meet in person sooner rather than later, and perhaps because they wanted explicit permission.

In my area we now have in person services once a month that we broadcast, and most members watch the broadcast from home. I suspect it will stay this way for some time. While we have the Lord’s Supper in our home nearly every Sunday, I know of people who have not received the flesh and blood of our Lord for nearly a year. As Matt B. noted if we were to meet local needs in new ways, we probably needed to allow local leaders some autonomy to adapt local worship before “throwing them into the deep end of the pool like this.”

Though I could be mistaken, 2020 could be the year with the most instances of the sacrament to be performed outside a ward service since World War II. There are certainly more church members now, and many administered in their own homes weekly. We have seen some similar pragmatic impulses to that period, but my sense is that there is still some work to do in order to make sure that everyone feels that they remain constituents of the body of Christ.

