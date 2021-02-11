Believing Mary Oliver

by

Image from Pawel Cerwinski via Unsplash

The first time I heard Mary Oliver’s Wild Geese was in a therapist’s office nearly a decade ago. It was our first session, and I was trying to explain the crippling perfectionism that has often accompanied my spiritual life. The man nodded understandingly, then offered this passage as an antidote:

You do not have to be good. You do not have to walk on your knees for a hundred miles through the desert repenting. You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves.

As I heard the words I felt my heart swell, then promptly clamp down. Clearly, I thought, this guy doesn’t get Mormonism. I called the office later to see if they had any LDS therapists. They didn’t, so I didn’t go back.

Mary’s words re-entered my life last year, and they invoked the same reaction. Curious if I was alone in it, I did what any millennial would and turned to my Instagram stories to conduct a poll.

I asked simply – if you are LDS, do you think these words are true? The results:

Yes 42%

No 58%

My DM’s were flooded by people wanting to discuss. Some timidly defended their no with something like, “because we have to obey the commandments, right?” More frequently were people adding something like, “No, but I wish it was,” or “I hope it can be someday.”

I am actually shocked so many people said yes, and want some of whatever they’re smoking. After a decade unable to believe Mary, I’m ready to figure out how.

—

I think the reason so many people answered no is Mosiah 3.

For the natural man is an enemy to God, and has been from the fall of Adam, and will be, forever and ever, unless he yields to the enticings of the Holy Spirit.

From a young age, I swallowed this scripture whole. I took it to mean that at my core I was bad, that the only way to become a better person was to mistrust my instincts because they were the opposite of Godly.

I now find this stupid. Of course I understand that the intent of this scripture is to urge us away from giving into our baser instincts, but the way I interpreted it caused me to fear myself, and in turn, distance myself from God.

In one of my favorite talks, Deter Uchtdorf says, “Fear rarely has the power to change our hearts, and it will never transform us into people who love what is right and who want to obey Heavenly Father.”

If I’m honest, it’s fear, not love, that motivates me to “be good,” by which I mean checking church boxes and calling it a spiritual life.

It is fear that crops up when I think of the word “repent,” because I have long framed it the way Mary does, as walking on my knees for a hundred miles through the desert.

It is fear that tells me if I let the soft animal of my body love what it loves, I’ll end up having an affair and/or being addicted to hard drugs. Lol.

Fear has gotten me to an obedient place in my faith. But it is frail compared to a belief motivated by love.

—

What does it mean to “let the soft animal of your body love what it loves?” I’ll tell you a weird time I think I felt it.

It was February of last year and I was six weeks postpartum. I had prayed for comfort more desperately in those six weeks than ever in my life. I’d tried all the things I thought would make myself feel better: clean the house, get some exercise, maybe serve someone! But my body continued to feel like a shell of its former self, my mind a swirling dark chaos.

A good friend asked if she could come see the baby and instead I asked if she would go see Greta Gerwig’s Little Women with me. It was the first time I had left my son, and was accompanied by my first doses of mom guilt.

We sat in cushy oversized chairs that reclined and had seat heaters. We shared gooey soft licorice and sea salt caramel chocolates I’d smuggled in in my diaper bag. We saw Laurie and Jo and Amy and Meg depicted more beautifully than we’d ever seen them before. We felt our emotions rise with every violin swell, the joys and agonies of sacrifice and love and family and big dreams fulfilled and lost. We wept several times apiece.

At the risk of sounding like Pam Beesley, I felt God in that theater. I felt like a human again, with all the necessary evidence: goosebumps, tears, pounding heart, smile. I felt surprised that something as frivolous as a movie could bring me back to myself, but also couldn’t deny it. After the most primal experience a woman can have, I did not need to further flog myself with to-do lists. I just needed to love something, in a different way than I loved my son.

—

So then is ‘soft animal love’ the same as ‘giving in to the natural man?’

To me, this “soft animal love” means the rare and beautiful moments when my mind, body, and spirit align and elevate to a higher plane.

I think it means eating delicious food at a restaurant bejeweled by twinkle lights, where you stay long after the check comes. I think it means a hike with friends where you look at trees instead of twitter. I think it means Thanksgiving.

(Think of everything you weren’t allowed to do in 2020 and that’s pretty much it.)

I’ll allow there is something sensual about ‘soft animal love,’ something worldly or physical that might not accompany our typical ideas of church. But I think if Mary had been promoting giving in to the natural man, she would have written something like, “let the hardened beast of your body take what it wants.”

We could argue natural man vs. soft animal all day, which would be pointless as both are functions of language and narrators whose minds we don’t know. The point, I think, is how we interpret them.

I just am really wondering what good it has done me for so long to assume the worst of myself. What would happen if I believed that if left to love what I love, the answer would be God?

It might be finding God through abundance. It might be feeling my body come alive, whether through exercise or sex or art. It might be feeling the spirit in nature as well as at church.

It might not be the God of asceticism, but does it have to be? If God only operates through discipline, why would our temples be so beautiful, their celestial rooms decked in flowers and chandeliers?

I think God is in our bodies and the world around us. I think he is in art and music and movies, as well as the commandments. I think the emotional drought we have experienced in the last year has been a stark reminder of what life is like when the soft animals of our bodies cannot love what they love.

Because God said men are that we might have joy. And Mary clarified that joy is not made to be a crumb.