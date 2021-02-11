Whether the temple and priesthood restriction was mistaken

by

First, before we go on, let us reiterate that the First Presidency has disavowed all teachings, beliefs, and doctrines promoted by Church leaders in connection with temple and priesthood restriction against Black people, including that “black skin or dark skin is the sign of a curse.” [n1] These ideas are a pernicious cancer upon the Body of Christ.

I recently had a conversation with a friend, where I indicated that the best response to questions about the temple and priesthood restriction that endured from 1852 to 1978 was to admit that it was a mistake. This friend was uncomfortable with this position and suggested that the evidence was indicative that despite teaching false and destructive ideas about the restriction, Church leaders nevertheless were following God’s will to instate the restriction. In this post I am going to respond to the primary arguments for this.

I think that it is worth noting that just twenty years ago, the idea that the ban was mistaken was outside normative belief in the Church. Several things have changed in the intervening years, and now many prominent voices among the Saints express belief in a mistaken restriction. From folks like Terryl Givens, to the next generation of apologists with FAIR, there is a demonstrable shift in popular discourse. Your position on the matter will influence whether you think that is a good thing. And still, there are many in the Church that either don’t know what to think, or who find comfort in the older ways of thinking.

Over the past few decades, scholars have done a tremendous amount of work to clarify the beginnings and features of the temple and priesthood restriction, and the experiences of Black members in our church (including those who received priesthood office in the early church). Paul Reeve provides a nice accessible summary of that work here. I have also written about the origins of the restriction. Whereas some controversial aspects of Latter-day Saint history are anchored in revelation texts, the temple and priesthood restriction, simply, is not. We see precisely what Brigham Young did in erecting a system of exclusion, and when and how he did it. Coincidentally (or not), Young formalized the temple and priesthood restriction the same year he started publicly disseminating his innovative teachings regarding premortality, Adam, Eve, and the Garden, which Church leaders have also formally deprecated.

I have argued against defending the restriction as God’s will, and that those who do so appear to by trying protect the leaders of the Church from criticism. It seems to me that if you are going to assert a belief that the temple and priesthood restriction was the will of the Lord, you must also assert, per recent directives, that Church leaders were simultaneously completely wrong about it and taught false and damaging ideas to the Church for generations. Such a position necessarily undermines the confidence in the Church’s ecclesiastical governance—the reason for a belief that the restriction was God’s will in the first place. Instead of seeing it as a mistake and moving on, those hoping to see it as God’s will have to go through various contortions that, in my opinion, perpetuate damage to the Body of Christ, and contribute to a loss of faith among our people.

But God has historically restricted the priesthood from certain groups. For example: The Levites in the Hebrew Bible had right to the priesthood by lineage, and those from other lineages didn’t.

Some have suggested that despite all of this this, there appears to be historical precedent for excluding an entire race, group, or genealogical lineage from the priesthood, and/or access to the blessings of the covenant. If such precedent existed, I don’t believe that would be strong evidence for a divinely mandated temple and priesthood restriction. But what is more, I emphatically disagree that there is historical precedent for the 1852-1877 restriction.

While it is true that the consecration of temple priests in ancient Israel was determined in part by lineage, at no time was priesthood office as construed by Latter-day Saints restricted from any other people. This is particularly the case outside of the work of biblical authors focusing on religious nationalism. Latter-day saints generally believe that non-Levites regularly received priesthood in the form of prophetic office. Moreover, we have the Book of Mormon, which shows non-Levites administering temple offices in the Holy Land and in the new world. The priesthood of the Book of Mormon was accessible to all. And in the apex of the volume, Jesus appears and declares that there are many other groups who have the gospel and presumably priesthood.

Within the isolated case of the Ancient Temple at Jerusalem, while a handful of priests were chosen and consecrated from a specific family, no believers were restricted from participating in temple worship or receiving the blessings of the temple. Moreover the assignment of these priests did not restrict any other group, lineage, or people of a particular skin color from other priesthoods.

Okay, but there were times when even the Gospel was restricted from going to all people. In ancient Israel, the prophets only told non-Israelites to repent (not to join Israel), and Jesus even said he didn’t come to minister to Gentiles.

Despite the strong theme of religious nationalism that runs through the Hebrew Bible, and the specific covenant with Israel, many biblical authors worked hard to militate against Israelite exclusivity. Perhaps the best example is Jonah, a prophet who can’t overcome his personal biases and consequently does his best to avoid preaching to non-Israelites. He then does the absolute minimum when compelled to do so (and does that unhappily), and yet the Mediterranean sailors, and people of Nineveh are converted to the Lord God of Israel. This all appears to be according to the will of the Lord.

Then you have people like Ruth, a Moabite woman who gets an entire book named after her, and who is a progenitor of Jesus himself. So despite any national covenant, it doesn’t appear that anyone was ever restricted from full participation in the Covenant. Then turning to the Book of Mormon again, we have clear pre-condescension-of-Jesus teachings that all are alike unto God and welcome to partake in the blessings of the Covenant—Black, white, etc.

During his ministry, Jesus goes out of his way to teach the Samaritans for multiple days, and even minsters to a gentile. It appears that he was not constrained by any particular restrictions.

Latter-day Saints also have the canonized books of Moses and Abraham, which appear to indicate that certain genealogical lineages were barred from priesthood and proselytizing.

I agree that Moses 7 and Abraham 1 have often been read through the lens of Atlantic Christian racial theologies that sustained the enslavement of Black people and the slave trade more broadly. I do not believe that reading is necessitated by the text, which proports to antecede such readings by millennia.

Moses 7 recounts the history of Enoch and his holy city. During an exchange with the Lord, Enoch sees the people of “Canaan” in the North by vision. Now first we must clarify that the people of Canaan have no relationship to the biblical character Cain. Their names hold very different linguistic derivations. Enoch prophesies that the Canaanites will battle the people of Shum, and destroy them. He also prophesies that the Lord will “curse the Land with much heat, and the barrenness thereof shall go forth forever” (verse 8). Now in the Hebrew bible the Canaanites are sort of a catchall name for several Israel-contemporary groups, but Canaan first shows up as a Grandson of Noah. It is not clear whether this vision and prophecy is of something that is happening during Enoch’s day, or at some point in the future. It ambiguous.

What we do know from the text is that Enoch then preaches to all people, except the Canaanites. That is the end of the discussion in Moses. There is no reference to priesthood of any sort, and it is unclear why Enoch decided not to go to the people of Canaan. We can speculate on possible reasons. For example, perhaps he didn’t preach to them because of the oncoming war. We bring our missionaries home if a country goes to war. But really, we simply can’t say because the text is silent. This means that we also can’t say that God told him not to preach to them.

Abraham 1 is the story of Abraham and Egypt. Egypt was founded by the unnamed daughter of Ham and a woman named Egyptus (verse 23). The first Pharaoh was also the son of Ham and Egyptus (verse 25). Verse 21 explains that “From this descent sprang all the Egyptians, and thus the blood of the Canaanites was preserved in the land.” Thus, it appears that Egyptus was a Canaanite. But remember, if we take Moses 7 as our guide, the Canaanites weren’t cursed, their land was.

Verse 26 explains that this first Pharaoh was a wise and righteous man, but he tried to “imitate” the order of priesthood that existed from Adam to Noah. For some reason not explained, Noah blessed Pharaoh “with the blessings of the earth, and with the blessings of wisdom” but that he also “cursed him as pertaining to the Priesthood.” There is a traditional association of Noah cursing Ham, so I wonder if there was a scribal error here, but that isn’t really important.

Verse 27 explains that Pharaoh and his descendants who became Pharaohs created a fake priestly narrative that traced back to Noah, and that also resulted in a new idolatrous religion. These Pharaohs were of a lineage that did “not have the right of Priesthood.” To understand what is going on, we need to understand what “the right of Priesthood” is. It seems that it is analogical to the right of primogeniture—a form of inheritance. Per Moses and Abraham, we have a description of the age of the “patriarchs” where there is an inherited right to priesthood. There is a rupture with Ham/Pharaoh and the Pharaohs no longer inherit that right—just like you have no right to inherit land that your parents don’t own.

Now, even though we also have a direct genealogy for Abraham to the lineage of the early patriarchs, at some point his “fathers” (verse 5) turned from righteousness and adopted the Egyptian religion (verse 27). Thus, Abraham also did not have “the right of Priesthood.” Instead, through righteousness he appealed to those who had true priesthood and, as he declared, “I became a rightful heir, a High Priest, holding the right belonging to the fathers” (verse 1).

It appears to me that at no point were Egyptians completely barred from priesthood, or from the blessings of the covenant. Moses married a Cushite woman, who was descended from Ham. Joseph, the son of Jacob/Israel, married an Egyptian woman. Latter-day Saint notions of kinship are centered on these same families as reified in patriarchal blessings and the “Oath and Covenant” of the priesthood.

I recognize that many people in the Church grew up being taught that God directed the temple and priesthood restriction. Changing beliefs can be hard. I believe that in this case it is worth it. I believe that changing here not only prevents damage to faith, it increases faith. Out of one blood God made all the nations, and as John of Patmos declared (with Joseph Smith’s gloss) surrounding the throne of God are priests and priestesses, kings and queens from every nation, kindred, tongue, and people with no exception.

