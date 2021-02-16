The Affordability Crisis Hits LDS Homes

Natalie Brown recently completed a dissertation in English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University that examines the relationship between homesickness and economic instability in nineteenth-century literature. She is currently guest editing an issue on the role of homes and houses in LDS culture for Irreantum, the literary journal of the Association for Mormon Letters. She encourages anyone interested in this topic to read the issue-specific guidelines and submit.
My life before the pandemic feels indistinguishable sometimes from the quarantine that followed. The pandemic exposed more than it created the preexisting cracks in my support network. I was already lonely and inadequately supported as an LDS mother of young children living in Colorado. Like many other families, we’d followed a job and found opportunity. That opportunity, however, came with the costs of living away from extended family and expensive housing that guaranteed my parents and siblings would not follow us.
Living away from family was not a wholly new situation to me. I’m a product of the Midwest, and my own parents raised me hundreds of miles from their families. My current situation, however, feels different from the one in which I grew up. While it’s easy to let nostalgia gloss the past, my parents had a ward with many families they could draw on for support and who actively mentored younger members. My parents could eventually afford luxuries like babysitters, lessons, and gym memberships that allowed them breaks from caretaking that today seem out of reach on any regular basis. In contrast, I find myself struggling with isolation as I stay home with children, as LDS women have long been encouraged to do. I’ve lost most of my local friends with young children in the last five years as families move in and out in search of cheaper housing and struggle to pay for things like preschool. The thing is, we are educated, middle-aged, and far from poor. Housing and childcare, however, are expensive. Which is another way of saying that affording a family today is tough.
LDS families in the United States are not immune from the general economic conditions that have driven many Americans toward cities and raised housing and childcare prices to unsustainable levels in many parts of the country. In an examination of the Bay Area housing crisis, Conor Dougherty locates the problem in the creation of high-opportunity jobs in metro areas combined with policies that have resulted in too little housing to accommodate the influx of labor.[1] While cities like San Francisco are notorious for their housing shortages, even less expensive job centers are seeing alarming trends. Deseret News, for example, recently reported on the housing crisis along the Wasatch Front. Childcare costs have also risen dramatically, with childcare now costing more than in-state college tuition in many states. While not all families have two parents in the workforce, these costs impact unpaid caregivers and paid workers alike as even part-time preschool can be prohibitively expensive.
LDS families are caught in a problem faced by all Americans, but it is also a problem with deep implications for a religion that has strongly encouraged women to stay home and men to provide. For several decades, a great deal of the financial support and labor needed to run the Church has implicitly relied on this family structure. This model was never available to everyone, but what feels new is that it is also increasingly unavailable to the privileged, white, heteronormative Americans who’ve formed much of the Church’s American base. While the most wrenching consequences of the affordability crisis usually fall on individuals and disrupted local communities, I want to suggest that this crisis (and the associated changes to family life that it is causing) is one of the most pressing long-term challenges to the future of the LDS Church and its growth. It’s time now to adjust to a reality in which members are living and working differently than they did when many of the Church’s core programs were formed.
In my own ward, the impact of higher costs, especially housing costs, is visible in declining numbers of youth and middle-aged families. While there are benefits to tight wards, there is also a struggle to maintain the critical mass of children needed to sustain activities as well as the adults needed to run the ward and provide support to elderly members, who often find themselves living alone without local family support. While women have been historically relied on to provide compassionate service, offer informal parenting support, and perform time-consuming callings, they are less available once they are compelled to reenter the workforce or find themselves less assisted by spouses working increasing hours. The fact that many are now forced to remote school their children because of the pandemic may be the ask that finally breaks their willingness to volunteer again and again.
For families that still adhere to the two-parent, one-earner model, the loss of local families increases the challenges and loneliness of parenting—further accelerating the demise of this model. This past year, I personally experienced intense loneliness and delayed reentry into the paid workforce while I struggled to finish a degree remotely, support my kindergartener through online school, and care for my preschooler with limited help from my spouse, who is now working even longer hours thanks to the pandemic. The burnout I feel today, however, feels strikingly similar to the depression I experienced before the pandemic when trying to care for young kids in a community destabilized by housing prices. As it turns out, there aren’t many supports like neighborhood playdates when families are busy working to afford shelter or moving out entirely. Furthermore, the affordability crisis is a challenge not just for parenting. Recently, I’ve also grappled with how to care for older family members whom I do not live near while also doing my best to serve ward members who are living alone and isolated due to the pandemic. Living without a local support network is difficult the moment something in your world goes wrong, which is partly why the affordability crisis is catastrophic for everyone.
Clearly, the Church is aware of the economic changes impacting its members. It responded to the time constraints faced by today’s members and other factors through changes like the two-hour block and the Come Follow Me program. However, these innovations can reinforce rather than resolve the isolation and overwork many feel as formal church activities and member fellowship become less present in their daily lives. As a mom of young kids, it was hard not to feel that Come Follow Me was simply one more job the Church was asking me to do without support when I was longing for adult interaction and a break from my kids.
Less visible than the shifting demographics of wards caught in the affordability crisis is the long-term impact the crisis may have on Church operations in metro regions. As Mormon fiction writer and cultural critic William Morris pointed out to me, some metro-area stakes have historically relied on wealthy, suburban families to help provide leadership and financial support to less established urban wards that would not otherwise have enough members to fill callings or sufficient resources like transportation or space to operate. At its best, this model has helped facilitate both spreading the gospel and sometimes social mobility as members shared their cultural and financial capital. It is threatened, however, when the families historically relied on are themselves priced out of a region and have no extra time or resources to spare. Time and money spent on housing, childcare, and commuting is time and money not spent on church activity. While LDS families would often follow the general American pattern of moving from city to suburb as they grew—and to some extent still do—there are simply no sufficiently affordable suburbs left in many metro regions to which they might decamp. This is bad news for families, and for a family-oriented church’s growth in those influential hotspots.
These challenges are faced by all Americans and not just LDS members. They will require creative—and most likely governmental—solutions, like the childcare plan recently proposed by LDS Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), and, for the LDS community, a rethinking of our assumptions about how members are living or should live. In the meantime, the affordability crisis presents the LDS Church with a compelled opportunity to innovate different lifestyle and organizational choices than those we’ve come to associate with LDS culture in the United States. While these adaptions require much future discussion, it seems clear, for example, that we need to think differently about the gendered division of labor that occurs within families in order to help members meet the demands of today’s economy. We need more generous interpretations of the potential of each gender, and of those who don’t fit neatly into a binary, as we face the challenge of adapting. We may need to rethink the mechanisms through which we ask members to engage in activities like food storage that have often assumed the storage space of a single-family house. We should ask if ward buildings that sit unused most of the week can serve additional purposes in communities that are out of land. We need to plan for a reality in which members have less time to volunteer but still crave interaction. We may even need to reevaluate what kinds of programs we subsidize, for example by expanding the Church’s support of higher education to include support for preschools and childcare. Whatever the future of Mormonism looks like, the affordability crisis guarantees that it cannot look the same as it does now.
The above are profoundly important matters for the future of the Latter-day Saints. On isolation, when the church’s 2019 changes to gatherings and the youth program were rolled out, I thought “You’re on your own. Say it one more time: You’re on your own.”
I find interest in what Mrs. Brown wrote above as one person’s answer to a question I asked my relatives 17 years ago, in 2004: “Riding in trains across Pennsylvania these past months, I became interested in learning a little more about the Amish. An interesting point for what follows is that at the beginning of the 20th Century their agricultural practices and lack of financial opulence were not nearly as distinctive as they are now. They stayed as they were and the surrounding world changed.
“In many American communities, it is the common practice for husband and wives to both be employed. It wasn’t that way forty years ago, but it is now. Among Latter-day Saints, though, generally only the husband is employed, in keeping with the guide of church leaders. This will have the result of Latter-day Saint families having less money than they would otherwise and being overall a poorer people.
“It may be objected that there are costs associated with having both spouses work that take away from the gains. True, but the offsets only offset a portion of the gains generally. The women and men in question are rational actors able to figure out what is in their own best interest financially.
“It may also be said that those choosing to have both spouses employed may be better off financially, but worse off in other ways. This seems like the Amish attitude that there is peace found in plowing with a horse that is worth the loss of productivity. I agree with this concept as it applies to the Latter-day Saints. I think there is a financial sacrifice involved that “pays off” in ways that don’t mean that we get back that which we have sacrificed.
“Supposing that the ideas above are correct, what do you think of the losses involved? If as with the Amish, the financial lives of Latter-day Saints and other Americans are separating, how do you feel about being part of a poorer people? Poorer in terms of smaller, older houses on less desirable streets, cheaper cars, fewer luxuries compared with your peers. Peers are those who have the same earning capacity that you do. This will even carry over to the opportunities to ‘obtain as much education as possible,’ and result in your children’s financial peers being a poorer class than your own.:”
Very interesting article. Thank you.
John, it’s Dr. Brown.
John Mansfield makes excellent points, too, but what Natalie Brown’s essay compels me examine is what possible changes could be made to help support the traditional family structure of the church to thrive in this changing new reality. As a person with advanced degrees, we decided to be a stay at home mom, I recognize the value in that. However, the economic stresses on today’s families, has weakened the traditional extended family support and extended long-term member ward relationships simply because of one’s families need to travel or relocate for work. There is opportunity here for the church leadership to examine how the family is being supported. I believe they are doing that in so many ways. Working together to shed light on the problem faced by many families and individuals, while recognizing the loving counsel, wisdom and inspiration of the Lord and our leaders during this challenging time, can be of great benefit to all of us.
Please forgive auto corrects, typos above. Auwe!! Old eyes!!
Well-thought-out and well said. Thank you for sharing.
@ John Mansfield. Those are really interesting points / comparisons, and I certainly do feel poorer than many dual-income, high-earning couples around me who are able to provide more for their kids. In fact, someone mentioned to me yesterday that they are only seeing a decline of LDS families in their area and not of families generally, possibly because the non-LDS families tend to be high-earning, dual-income parents. That said, I don’t think the answer can just be for everyone in America to return to work. We actually dropped from a two-income household to a one-income household in part because we found it so stressful for both parents to be constantly working insane hours. It was not a good situation for our family. However, jobs that would entail less often don’t pay enough to cover the costs of childcare. For me, the pandemic emphasized the need to pay and support caregivers as part of the solution, because caregiving work does not go away and is vital important to families and the community. All so complicated.
Ward boundaries in Utah are interesting because everyone is tradtionally within the same general range of household income. I would assume this is not the same for members in Vermont or even Texas.
My husband and I can enjoy retirement because we both worked. Living on one income while raising our 2 children would have been extremely difficult, but living on only one retirement income now would be impossible.
I appreciate your essay and will be thinking about it for a long while.
It is very interesting to drive around the Wasatch front and observe the changes over the past 10-15 years. Towns such as Lehi, American Fork, Sandy, and Taylorsville have lost all identity as Greater Mormonville has sprawled from Ogden all the way to Spanish Fork, filling in nearly all available space with drastically oversized, energy-costly McMansions. Fields, greenspaces, hillsides, and in many cases neighborhoods of modest-sized, modest-priced single-family homes have been plowed under by the onslaught of shiny new look-alike subdivisions. And somehow, newlyweds and young families just out of college seem to have the money to buy these “starter homes,” perhaps thanks to rich parents or to a sizeable starting salary from a career whose only real goal is making money.
I doubt that Church leaders think of it this way, but the Church is actually facilitating this rush to convert Utah to a smoggy suburbanite mecca. On a recent trip, we drove through the formerly sparsely populated territory west of Utah Lake. Now, it’s home to dozens of brand-new subdivisions, with each treeless cluster of polygamy-sized homes surrounding a brand new LDS chapel. By happily building chapels (and temples!) to support each new area overdeveloped by wealthy members, the Church lends both the appearance of approval and actual financial support to this trend.
Thank you for this thoughtful, comprehensive take on a multifaceted problem via the perspective of the Mormon home, Natalie. Your sentence about feeling that “Come Follow Me was simply one more job the Church was asking me to do without support when I was longing for adult interaction and a break from my kids” expresses so well the costs of this transition the church is (perhaps intentionally, but also perhaps unknowingly) going through. It’s a transition with, I think at least, many potential upsides, but just as many downsides given how the prior structure of the church was profoundly parasitic upon a post-WWII American suburban capitalism that has been slowly collapsing for years. As several say above, there is a lot to ponder here; I hope it will lead at least a few more members of our community in more critical direction regarding the social reality of the church in America, and elsewhere.
One of my sons attended a local Lutheran preschool and we loved it. I have often thought that our Church is poised for a fabulous preschool program. We should pay Church members who want to work there (instead of running side gig MLMs they could work at the Church preschool for 10 hours a week), use it as a form of missionary outreach (as the Lutherans did), and provide subsidies for members who are working. Dreamy.
Circumstances will leave us poorer for not having general and mission leadership coming from the ranks of the middle class. The Church is about to undergo some more social and organizational upheaval, chiefly brought about by economics, disease and politics.
@Rachel: I think exploring how we could use our buildings to facilitate preschools would be an extremely valuable asset to LDS families and the community. I know people often raise liability concerns, but *many* other churches have figured out how to make it work. It may be that our need for childcare is now so high that the benefits would outweigh the risks. I also think we should consider returning to a model where we pay members for services like custodial work, and maybe even consider if there are other callings that would make more sense as jobs.
This is really thought-provoking and well-written, Natalie. Thank you for writing it. I’m going to be thinking about it a lot.
I feel differently, jc. I think the Church will benefit from general and mission leadership that has undergone personal economic upheaval during this time, that has experienced some degree of poverty or economic struggle, and that is able to better understand and empathize with the bulk of Church membership for whom such things are routine parts of everyday life. Housing affordability has been a very real concern for most members of our Ward for decades, but Ward and Stake leaders have been exclusively selected from the ranks of the more “stable” members (actual term used when considering callings). This narrows the pool of potential Bishops and Stake leaders to those who have college degrees, white-collar jobs, a spouse who is able to stay home and care for children, and a car (or two). These are families who may make decisions about childcare, but do so in order to balance income and professional advancement, not to make ends meet and care for extended family members. They can work remotely, and attend/conduct Church meetings through online channels. They remain connected to other Church members like them, virtually. For them, the pandemic has been inconvenient. This has been the middle-class experience of the pandemic, but it has not been the typical experience. The disconnect between those who make decisions in the Church and those who are impacted by those decisions will continue to widen. The Church will be left poorer for that.
Great article. You might consider adding examining expectations around tithing. It may not be the main focus of the post, but affordability seems central to the issue, and it doesn’t seem reasonable to amass a fortune at the church level when so many people are struggling financially.
I’m a temple recommend holder and don’t pay tithing in the traditionally accepted way (in the USA at least) of 10% of gross income. I am a former bishop and hold stake callings currently and consider time more important than money at this point in my life so I count my time as tithing. I don’t feel any guilt about this.
As far as other points in the post, I wish a Q15 would get up in general conference and say we need women to play a bigger role in the church and in the community. Develop yourselves, go to school, get jobs. Your self worth is not defined by bearing children.
Toad, Should I count my church administrative and teaching time at my lawyer billing rate and my organ playing time at one of the rates other churches pay me for substituting as organist? Or is it a question of 10% of your otherwise workweek or 10% of all the living hours God grants you? Just curious how you do it.
Natalie, thank you for writing this. Rachel, I think your idea has great merit.
There is a socioeconomic tidal wave smacking the LDS community and we never discuss it. Preschool and daycare should be church-sponsored with paid employees. In today’s economy, both parents must gain educations and work. So many lack the education and training to earn adequate salaries, even with both parents working.
My wife is an RN. She makes more in one day than some working mothers do in a week as school lunch ladies, fast food employees and janitors. She worked weekends when I was home with the kids. I learned to handle a curling iron to get my young daughter ready for church. Only scorched her once! However, the serious heat came from local church leaders for her working over the years. My manhood was questioned, as was her religious devotion. The Stake President questioned our worthiness in a recommend interview when we turned down callings in Scouting for Wednesday evenings. Wednesday was when she worked her night shift. I would not want to go down that path again. It has gotten tougher.
The church is sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars and making more in interest than is needed to sustain the books outside of tithing. Its insane that they do not have full time janitors/caretaker as a job with benefits while asking our 70 year old parents to skip time with grandkids on the weekend to scrub church toilets.
The correlation and movement of the church away from a family and friendly community church into a business marches on. Members are tasked with meaningless and time consuming tasks, then piled on with a bunch of “homework” on top of it. It ruins and destroys family time. There is no getting around that. I look at my own life, around the age of 10 my father was called into bishoprics and has spend the last 30 years in stake and ward leadership positions that have him gone minimum of 2 days per week extra on top of the 45 hours of work he was putting in. The result? The 3 youngest children had no relationship with their father other than a man who put a church in front of them and their needs. Its no wonders they resent the church and have removed it from their lives. It took something very valuable and needed from them. Now we are pointing to the moms being so bogged down in a world that requires them to either contribute to bills and do everything else that we see burn out at all levels and the church is asking more of them? Want to know how that turns out? Answer, not how the Q12 think it will.
And here we are in a pandemic realizing that the community we so desperately need and crave is flat gone. We don’t have the adult interactions, the neighbor interactions. Church buildings are banned from cooking food and having community gatherings of most kinds. And you think the church will allow preschools or child care into the buildings? The pandemic opened a lot of eyes, including mine. To be honest, I haven’t missed the church, I found needed adult interactions in other communities to be much more full filling. I found greater time spend with children and strengthend family bonds. Bonds the church said they were building and helping but took a pandemic to show me that was not the case. I have been back to in person church looking for uplifting and inspiring messages to get through the week and instead I get dull platitudes and plate full of garbage about why people are leaving the church and how we can prevent it. Im sitting here waiting for the church to change, to lead, to be what we need it to be, this article proves, I am not alone. Sadly, I don’t think help is coming anytime soon.