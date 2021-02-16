The Affordability Crisis Hits LDS Homes

by

Natalie Brown recently completed a dissertation in English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University that examines the relationship between homesickness and economic instability in nineteenth-century literature. She is currently guest editing an issue on the role of homes and houses in LDS culture for Irreantum, the literary journal of the Association for Mormon Letters. She encourages anyone interested in this topic to read the issue-specific guidelines and submit.

My life before the pandemic feels indistinguishable sometimes from the quarantine that followed. The pandemic exposed more than it created the preexisting cracks in my support network. I was already lonely and inadequately supported as an LDS mother of young children living in Colorado. Like many other families, we’d followed a job and found opportunity. That opportunity, however, came with the costs of living away from extended family and expensive housing that guaranteed my parents and siblings would not follow us.

Living away from family was not a wholly new situation to me. I’m a product of the Midwest, and my own parents raised me hundreds of miles from their families. My current situation, however, feels different from the one in which I grew up. While it’s easy to let nostalgia gloss the past, my parents had a ward with many families they could draw on for support and who actively mentored younger members. My parents could eventually afford luxuries like babysitters, lessons, and gym memberships that allowed them breaks from caretaking that today seem out of reach on any regular basis. In contrast, I find myself struggling with isolation as I stay home with children, as LDS women have long been encouraged to do. I’ve lost most of my local friends with young children in the last five years as families move in and out in search of cheaper housing and struggle to pay for things like preschool. The thing is, we are educated, middle-aged, and far from poor. Housing and childcare, however, are expensive. Which is another way of saying that affording a family today is tough.

LDS families in the United States are not immune from the general economic conditions that have driven many Americans toward cities and raised housing and childcare prices to unsustainable levels in many parts of the country. In an examination of the Bay Area housing crisis, Conor Dougherty locates the problem in the creation of high-opportunity jobs in metro areas combined with policies that have resulted in too little housing to accommodate the influx of labor.[1] While cities like San Francisco are notorious for their housing shortages, even less expensive job centers are seeing alarming trends. Deseret News, for example, recently reported on the housing crisis along the Wasatch Front. Childcare costs have also risen dramatically, with childcare now costing more than in-state college tuition in many states. While not all families have two parents in the workforce, these costs impact unpaid caregivers and paid workers alike as even part-time preschool can be prohibitively expensive.

LDS families are caught in a problem faced by all Americans, but it is also a problem with deep implications for a religion that has strongly encouraged women to stay home and men to provide. For several decades, a great deal of the financial support and labor needed to run the Church has implicitly relied on this family structure. This model was never available to everyone, but what feels new is that it is also increasingly unavailable to the privileged, white, heteronormative Americans who’ve formed much of the Church’s American base. While the most wrenching consequences of the affordability crisis usually fall on individuals and disrupted local communities, I want to suggest that this crisis (and the associated changes to family life that it is causing) is one of the most pressing long-term challenges to the future of the LDS Church and its growth. It’s time now to adjust to a reality in which members are living and working differently than they did when many of the Church’s core programs were formed.

In my own ward, the impact of higher costs, especially housing costs, is visible in declining numbers of youth and middle-aged families. While there are benefits to tight wards, there is also a struggle to maintain the critical mass of children needed to sustain activities as well as the adults needed to run the ward and provide support to elderly members, who often find themselves living alone without local family support. While women have been historically relied on to provide compassionate service, offer informal parenting support, and perform time-consuming callings, they are less available once they are compelled to reenter the workforce or find themselves less assisted by spouses working increasing hours. The fact that many are now forced to remote school their children because of the pandemic may be the ask that finally breaks their willingness to volunteer again and again.

For families that still adhere to the two-parent, one-earner model, the loss of local families increases the challenges and loneliness of parenting—further accelerating the demise of this model. This past year, I personally experienced intense loneliness and delayed reentry into the paid workforce while I struggled to finish a degree remotely, support my kindergartener through online school, and care for my preschooler with limited help from my spouse, who is now working even longer hours thanks to the pandemic. The burnout I feel today, however, feels strikingly similar to the depression I experienced before the pandemic when trying to care for young kids in a community destabilized by housing prices. As it turns out, there aren’t many supports like neighborhood playdates when families are busy working to afford shelter or moving out entirely. Furthermore, the affordability crisis is a challenge not just for parenting. Recently, I’ve also grappled with how to care for older family members whom I do not live near while also doing my best to serve ward members who are living alone and isolated due to the pandemic. Living without a local support network is difficult the moment something in your world goes wrong, which is partly why the affordability crisis is catastrophic for everyone.

Clearly, the Church is aware of the economic changes impacting its members. It responded to the time constraints faced by today’s members and other factors through changes like the two-hour block and the Come Follow Me program. However, these innovations can reinforce rather than resolve the isolation and overwork many feel as formal church activities and member fellowship become less present in their daily lives. As a mom of young kids, it was hard not to feel that Come Follow Me was simply one more job the Church was asking me to do without support when I was longing for adult interaction and a break from my kids.

Less visible than the shifting demographics of wards caught in the affordability crisis is the long-term impact the crisis may have on Church operations in metro regions. As Mormon fiction writer and cultural critic William Morris pointed out to me, some metro-area stakes have historically relied on wealthy, suburban families to help provide leadership and financial support to less established urban wards that would not otherwise have enough members to fill callings or sufficient resources like transportation or space to operate. At its best, this model has helped facilitate both spreading the gospel and sometimes social mobility as members shared their cultural and financial capital. It is threatened, however, when the families historically relied on are themselves priced out of a region and have no extra time or resources to spare. Time and money spent on housing, childcare, and commuting is time and money not spent on church activity. While LDS families would often follow the general American pattern of moving from city to suburb as they grew—and to some extent still do—there are simply no sufficiently affordable suburbs left in many metro regions to which they might decamp. This is bad news for families, and for a family-oriented church’s growth in those influential hotspots.

These challenges are faced by all Americans and not just LDS members. They will require creative—and most likely governmental—solutions, like the childcare plan recently proposed by LDS Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), and, for the LDS community, a rethinking of our assumptions about how members are living or should live. In the meantime, the affordability crisis presents the LDS Church with a compelled opportunity to innovate different lifestyle and organizational choices than those we’ve come to associate with LDS culture in the United States. While these adaptions require much future discussion, it seems clear, for example, that we need to think differently about the gendered division of labor that occurs within families in order to help members meet the demands of today’s economy. We need more generous interpretations of the potential of each gender, and of those who don’t fit neatly into a binary, as we face the challenge of adapting. We may need to rethink the mechanisms through which we ask members to engage in activities like food storage that have often assumed the storage space of a single-family house. We should ask if ward buildings that sit unused most of the week can serve additional purposes in communities that are out of land. We need to plan for a reality in which members have less time to volunteer but still crave interaction. We may even need to reevaluate what kinds of programs we subsidize, for example by expanding the Church’s support of higher education to include support for preschools and childcare. Whatever the future of Mormonism looks like, the affordability crisis guarantees that it cannot look the same as it does now.

[1] Conor Dougherty, Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America (New York: Penguin Press, 2020), xi–xiii.

Cover photo by Blake Wheeler on Unsplash