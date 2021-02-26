BYU Religion’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Hiring Policy

by

The Church Education System has just finalized new hiring standards for the BYUs’ religion departments. The new standards have a laudable purpose: they mean to “strengthen[] the faith and deepen[] the conviction” of students at the BYUs. Unfortunately, the new hiring standards will do just the opposite: they undermine the legitimacy and power of the church.

Before I go into that, though, a couple caveats: first, the document is real. Bruce Hafen referred to it a year and a half ago in an address to BYU’s religion faculty. But it hasn’t been publicly released. The linked PDF is made up of screenshots. But I have been assured by multiple people that I trust that it is real.

Second, yes, it’s dated a year and a half ago. I have similar confirmation from friends that, while it has existed since June 2019, it has just been implemented. Partly that because, in light of the pandemic, there really hasn’t been any hiring in a year and a half. Partly it’s because it took that much time to figure out how to implement it.

So what’s part of this policy is so terrible? The part that leaps out to me is this, on page 2 of the document: “The candidate demonstrates unusual potential for excellent teaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. This will often, but not always, be demonstrated by teaching experience in religious education in CES.” (Emphasis added.)

When I read this it screams out to me: “WE DON’T BELIEVE THAT OUR RELIGION STANDS UP TO ACADEMIC SCRUTINY!” And that strikes me as a bad message, both pedagogically and pastorally.

I don’t mean to discount the many dedicated CES educators. I assume that many, and perhaps most, have deep and abiding testimonies and are excellent and dedicated teachers.

Traditionally, however, they don’t have academic training in religion or scripture. They’re not engaged in the academic discussions and debates of the day. And they shouldn’t be teaching (required) university courses that provide college credit. College courses serve a different, more rigorous, place than Sunday School classes. They serve a different place than private extracurricular religion classes. And students are best served by people with subject matter expertise,

I’d say the same thing about me, for what it’s worth. I have extensive training, experience, and publication in the area of tax law. I’m really good at what I do. But my expertise in my field doesn’t qualify me to teach a college-level class on the Book of Mormon, the Bible, or other religious topics (other than, for example, tax and state regulation of churches, which ifall entirely within my expertise).

And I want to emphasize the pastoral disservice this does to our young adults. When we tell them that our religion isn’t worthy of in-depth study, that it’s not rigorous and not intellectually worth of sustained study, we don’t give them the tools to engage a world that doesn’t embrace their peculiar beliefs. We tell them that their religious beliefs aren’t intellectually defensible. We don’t equip them with the tools for a life-long engagement with the church. We send them a terrible message.

(We also limit the potential diversity of BYU religion professors. I don’t know the demographics of CES instructors but it’s been less than a decade since CES started allowing women with children at home to have paid positions. So I imagine the pipeline of women who would meet the CES-employment requirement is still slim. Similarly, the various BYU religious departments are overwhelmingly white; I imagine that CES doesn’t have a huge pipeline of teachers of color.)

Now, this policy is clearly not absolute. It says that CES experience is often, but not always, prerequisite for being hired. For me, I’d read that to mean that that at most, at most it shouldn’t increase its CES hiring. But mine would be a fairly aggressive interpretation and would require hiring committees that actively wanted to recruit Ph.D.s without CES experience. Basically, this forces someone who wants to hire subject-matter experts to work harder to justify the hire, while it makes it easier to hire from CES.

And, like I said, that’s bad for BYU students. It’s bad academically but it’s also bad pastorally, undermining claims that our religion stands up to robust intellectual inquiry.