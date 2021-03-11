IRS Whistleblowers Revisited

by

Has it really been nearly a year and three months since Lars Nielson released his brother’s whistleblower complaint against the church? What felt like the story that would dominate news of Mormonism in 2020 was quickly buried by Trumpian scandals and then worldwide pandemics.

Like most people, I’ve only thought about the $100 billion endowment fleetingly over the last year or so; I’ve been more wrapped up in translating my job to my home, helping my kids become at-home students, and playing the saxophone.

Monday, though, a court decision came across my desk that made me think of Ensign Peak Advisors and Lars Nielson. See, one reason his brother filed a complaint with the IRS was in hopes of getting a whistleblower award. Statutorily, whistleblowers are entitled to receive between 15 and 30% of the amount the IRS collects as a result of their complaint.

At the time I expressed my skepticism that the IRS would ever bother pursuing the complaint against Ensign Peak Advisors, even if it thought that the complaint did, in fact, show a violation of the tax law.

But what if the Nielsons tried to force the IRS to pursue their complaint? (Note that I have no reason to believe that they have tried or will try; we’re now entering purely the realm of the hypothetical.)

In Meidinger v. United States, Roy Meidinger tried to claim a whistleblower award. He reported that “one million taxpayers in the healthcare industry” were involved in a kickback scheme. He claimed that he had provided detailed information, information that would allow the IRS to pursue these million taxpayers.

The IRS acknowledged its receipt of his complaint, and then … did nothing. When he requested his whistleblower reward, it similarly gave him nothing (because 15-30% of $0 collected is $0).

Meidinger sued, claiming, among other things, that the IRS’s acknowledgement of his whistleblower complaint created an implied-in-fact contract that the IRS breached by not pursuing his claims and not paying him a whistleblower award.

The Federal Circuit disagreed. There was, it held, no contract created and the IRS had no obligation to pursue Meidinger’s tip. As long as it didn’t pursue his tip, and thus didn’t collect any money as a result of it, it owed him nothing.

Now I’m not trying to suggest that the Nielsons are similarly going to try to compel the IRS to pursue an investigation of Ensign Peak Advisors. But it is worth noting that the courts have made it very clear that they cannot force the IRS to pursue an investigation it doesn’t want to and that the IRS has no obligation to pay a whistleblower claim unless it decides to follow through on the complaint.