Leaders in German-speaking Countries Upgraded to Presidents

by

It isn’t always easy being an international member of a church in which English dominates—not only is the headquarters located in an English-speaking country and the hierarchy largely populated by native speakers of English, but the only authentic version of its founding and distinguishing scripture is English.

For one thing, you get saddled with awkward translations of insider jargon. Take, for example, the name of the Church: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sounds straightforward enough for (long-time?) English-speaking members. But in German “of Latter-day Saints” becomes “Heiligen der letzten Tage”—literally “Saints of the last days”—which is a totally weird thing to announce to a German on their doorstep. Of course (long-time?) German-speaking members are likewise accustomed to the German name of the Church, but I would estimate that I spent about a third of the time I interacted with non-members on my mission explaining the odd collection of words on my name tag (starting with “Elder,” which for some reason was left untranslated during my time in Austria, not that “Ältester” was any better).

Another example of an awkward translation is “covenant path.” I doubt that this expression makes much sense to an outsider anyway, but for those in the know it’s a pithy expression of a more complicated idea. In German, however, brevity is sacrificed for the sake of clarity, and that phrase swells to “der durch Bündnisse gekennzeichnete Weg” or “the path marked by covenants” (literally “the by covenants marked path”). What a mouthful. By the time you get to “path” you’ve forgotten what marks it.

Finally, it turns out that when it comes to callings in the Church, German-speakers have been at something of a rhetorical disadvantage compared to their English-speaking counterparts. Here, auxiliary leaders are just that—leaders (“Leiter” or “Leiterinnen” because German uses grammatical gender), not presidents, of their respective organizations. This isn’t because German lacks an equivalent for “president” or that its equivalent “Präsident” has strange connotations that make “Leiter” an obviously better choice. Actually, I have no idea why auxiliary leaders remained leaders rather than presidents—it’s just always been that way as far back as I can remember (which, I’ll be honest, is only 25 years, so what do I know).

Now, I don’t personally know anyone who has actually felt that this discrepancy between languages in the Church’s terminology was a big deal. But apparently someone thought it might be a problem, because yesterday the Europe Area Presidency distributed a letter announcing a list of changes to the German translation of terms used in reference to several positions in the Church, explaining that “it is hoped that they will provide more clarity and unity in the work throughout the Church.” And since the Area Presidency would like to see the changes reflected in common usage sooner rather than later, I have reproduced the list below:

One thing you might notice is that Stake President/Presidency and Elders Quorum President/Presidency are not on the list. This is because they are already referred to as presidents in German. So this change not only harmonizes the titles of certain callings across English and German but also levels the playing field among the organizations of the German-speaking Church. No longer will there be leaders on the one hand and presidents on the other within a stake or ward; now we are all presidents!

I will be interested to see how the membership responds to this change. Since it uproots decades of well-established practice, I expect it will be like the guidance to refrain from using “Mormon” in referring to the Church. So I suppose people will be a little more self-conscious when speaking to and about each other, and I imagine some will be annoyed by what they see as meddling in things that aren’t broken. But I think it’s the right move. Even without taking the English terms into consideration, it is a step in the right direction to refer to the heads of all organizations within the Church as presidents rather than distinguishing between presidents of quorums and leaders of auxiliaries.

What do you think? Much ado about nothing? A bold/tepid stride toward gender equality and women’s empowerment within the Church? Did anyone reading this in another part of the world receive a similar letter regarding a local language? Share your thoughts!