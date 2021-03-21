Please Preserve Minerva Teichert’s Priceless Treasure—The Manti Temple Murals

Margaret Tarkington is a professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the Cincinnati stake.
On March 12, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Manti Temple murals would be “photographed, documented, and removed.” I respectfully implore the Church and any involved to reconsider this decision, especially as to the Minerva Teichert World Room murals. Teichert is a renowned artist and was the first woman to be commissioned to paint a mural in an LDS temple.[1] Her World Room murals are a masterpiece and a crowning accomplishment of her career. They are arguably the single greatest artistic achievement by an LDS woman. No amount of photographing can replace actually experiencing Teichert’s murals, which are vast in conception, scope, vision, and size (the room is 28 feet tall, 50 feet long, and 25 feet wide). The murals cover nearly 4000 square feet. Unlike prior World Room murals depicting fighting animals, Teichert portrayed the pageant of human history in a fallen world. Beginning with the Tower of Babel portrayed in the back of the room, she painted the history of the Gentiles and Israelites on opposing side walls (including Abraham, Joseph, Moses, the crusaders, Columbus, the Pilgrims on the Mayflower) culminating in the gathering of the early Latter-day Saints to the North American Continent and their efforts to build Zion, portrayed on the front wall. All human history marches towards the restoration, the gathering of the Saints, and ultimately the establishment of Zion. To remove these murals is akin to painting over the Sistine Chapel—in terms of LDS art, history, and women’s contributions and achievement. Most importantly, the decision is irreversible if the murals are destroyed.
The rationale given for the decisions to update the Manti and Salt Lake Temples makes a great deal of sense for the Salt Lake Temple. There is likely a need for more rooms where the presentation can be made in 80 languages in Salt Lake City, with a metropolitan population, as well as where general authorities visit in large groups from around the world. But these reasons make little sense for Manti (with a relatively non-diverse population of 3,500 people in a county of 29,000 people). Many of the Manti Temple’s patrons travel to Manti specifically to experience its history and Teichert’s murals. If the Church turns the Manti Temple into a temple indistinguishable from other modern temples, Manti’s patronage will likely decline substantially. Further, the assertion that because the paintings were painted directly on plaster walls and thus cannot be preserved seems unlikely given the ability to preserve paintings on plaster walls by Da Vinci and Michelangelo. Further, the Teichert murals were painted in 1947, after the original pioneer-era walls were deteriorating. Teichert painted on walls that had been replastered in 1946 with “high quality sail canvas applied to the walls.”
If the Church believes there is a need to have a temple with beautiful, but cookie-cutter, rooms like other modern temples, they should build one of those modern temples in one of the towns in Sanpete county where people could go for that experience. If funding for such a project is a concern or constraint, or if funding for preservation costs for the Teichert murals is a constraint, then fundraising should be invited and allowed prior to destruction of such a priceless treasure. If the murals can be removed without destroying them, then the Church should so clarify and have them moved to a museum or otherwise exhibit the murals so people can see and be inspired by them rather than preserving portions that are placed in the Church Archives where they will not be seen and experienced, as was apparently done with the Salt Lake Temple murals.
Further, the Manti Temple murals can inspire future patrons and could be incorporated into a film presentation of the endowment. As an example, endowment film sessions could be shown in the enormous World Room itself with a ceiling projector and a retractable screen hung in the front of the room, with patrons then moving to the Terrestrial Room (a magnificent piece of architecture in its own right) for the non-film portion, and concluding in the Celestial Room. This would allow for two concurrently running sessions. My temple in Louisville, Kentucky, is broken up that way, as are many of the modern temples. This is not the only solution—it is just an example of how even the elimination of live endowments does not require removal or destruction of Teichert’s World Room murals. (Even using a portable television on a roller cart to show the film in the World Room would be preferable to removing the murals.)
At the very least, if the Church is going to remove and/or destroy Teichert’s masterpiece, could they at least “undedicate” the temple for a period of time before the renovation/construction begins and allow the general public to see Teichert’s work in its original setting and design? Given its location in Manti and the need to have a current temple recommend to see it, many people have never had the opportunity to experience Teichert’s visionary masterpiece.
Strong, talented, hard-working, and faith-filled LDS women have long since seen themselves reflected in Teichert’s work, which often celebrates the faith, strength, and contributions of women—from pioneers shouting “Hosanna” to Queen Esther. Even though women are not the specific focus of her World Room’s breathtaking portrayal of human history, women see their own worth reflected in Teichert’s greatest accomplishment and masterful expression of her faith.
[1] For more information on these murals, as well as black-and-white photos of them, read Doris R. Dant, “Minerva Teichert’s Manti Temple Murals,” BYU Studies, Vol. 38.3, https://byustudies.byu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/38.3DantMinerva-de33870b-b1ff-40f0-bccb-ab077e4f5c34.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2spRGehoCxv3iOjXDnUAorPjRCljguVjVFCYxlQb0RM8UZbjcUzgTErqk
Comments
Thank you. I agree with every word. This travesty must be stopped.
Is there any petition that is circulating that we can sign? This is truly a tragedy. How thoughtless to destroy these treasures.
The Draper-ization of every temple. I want the SL Temple cafeteria replaced with a Cafe Rio.
These are salvagable and removeable by trained conservators. The church needs to spend the money to save this artistically and historically important work.
To meems and others — there is a group putting together letter writing, a change.org petition, and a preservation event on General Conference weekend:
https://m.facebook.com/preservethemantitemple/
Thanks for this. I especially agree that, while I can understand the changes for Salt Lake, I have a hard time grasping the necessity for these changes in Manti. Even if they want to do away with live endowments entirely, that would not requires the destruction of the murals.
Well said, Dr. Tarkington; thank you!
We have every reason to believe that there are adequate – practically infinite – resources to preserve the art AND build a modern, efficient temple for the same temple district. Also, this is not like the November proclamation, where if they realize, “Oops, that didn’t turn out like we hoped,” they can just undo it. When the murals are gone and the temple is redesigned to serve 25,000 patrons a year, but actual patronage declines from 10,000 to 4,000, there is no “do over.” (Numbers are pulled out of thin air as an example.)
My favorite temple of late is the Provo city center location. The murals on the instruction room walls are magnificent! There is a juxtaposition of the animals portrayed, as the familiar scene of the Wasatch mountains glows in the background. Brother Christensen took great liberties with these scenes, and I hope they continue to be valued. That said, there must be a reason to eliminate the aforementioned murals, and I would be curious to know what it is.
I mostly agree with all this, but I feel the need to push back on a couple of points.
The visual art of the murals is part of a context with the dramatic art of the live endowment. Preservation should include both aspects. For me, preserving the Manti World Room murals without preserving sacred space around it and without preserving the live endowment would be like preserving the murals on the north wall and destroying the murals on the south wall. Sure, *something* of value is saved, but without the context in which the artists consecrated the best of their talents in fulfillment of their own covenants in these rooms.
To me, the reasons given for Salt Lake do not stand up to scrutiny any better than they do in Manti. The original plans for the Salt Lake renovations included beautiful restorations of the ordinance rooms with the woodwork restored to the original stain, in place of the white paint that was applied in the 1960s. The announced plan was to introduce filmed sessions, but as an addition to the live endowment sessions. I’m not sure if they had planned new endowment rooms for the filmed sessions or if they planned to present the filmed sessions in the original rooms at different times than the live sessions. Either might have been feasible. The original plan would have accommodated languages, expanded capacity, and accommodated both those who prefer live sessions and those who prefer filmed sessions…and preserved the sacred rooms and the murals. If space is an issue, I’m sure any number of creative solutions could have been devised–perhaps expand the temple into a new structure for the filmed endowment on an adjacent block.
I don’t have any idea what led to the change in plans. I don’t think it was to accommodate general authorities traveling to Salt Lake. Nearly all general authorities already live in the Salt Lake area, and as far as I know, they all speak English, or at least they do in general conference. Other church leaders travel to Salt Lake for conference and other events, but the original plan would have accommodated those who don’t speak English.
I don’t think the proposed plan will do anything to increase the rate of vicarious ordinances, either in Salt Lake or Manti. I’m not by any means a regular patron in Salt Lake, but I’ve been to quite a few sessions over the years. My experience (such as it is) is that sessions are rarely at capacity. A recent interview with a Salt Lake temple worker indicates that is still the case, except sometimes in Saturday sessions. The limiting factor does not seem to be the capacity of the temple, but the number of patrons coming to the Salt Lake Temple when so many others are nearby. And I would be surprised if the demand for a seat in a Salt Lake temple session will increase after the presentation and setting of the endowment is made to be just like all the other temples. Many of other temples have murals and ordinance rooms that provide a more inspiring setting than the green wallpaper and projection-screen rooms that will now be installed in Salt Lake.
Full-tilt/steamroller Correlation: as in so many other venues, not a good thing. The destruction of these murals is a moral crime.
Agree 100% with Left Field. The art is important but is only a small portion of the total loss
I’ll add my two cents as firm as a believer as possible in the Restoration: I’m terribly sad to see them go and it doesn’t make sense to me. It really is destroying a piece of art created for the worship of the Lord. If they could preserve them in the Los Angeles Temple, my personal favorite, then they can do them here.
Left Field and I were both residents of midwestern states north of the Mason Dixon Line, with beautiful temples in two different countries to choose from to get married in. We chose to get married in the middle of nowhere in the Utah desert for a reason. We could have married in Washington DC or Toronto (our own temple districts) or Logan, closer to his parents. But he had always wanted to marry at Manti, because the temple there was unique. And now it will be like all the others, and there is really no reason for a pilgrimage.