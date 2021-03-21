Please Preserve Minerva Teichert’s Priceless Treasure—The Manti Temple Murals

by

Margaret Tarkington is a professor at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the Cincinnati stake.

On March 12, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Manti Temple murals would be “photographed, documented, and removed.” I respectfully implore the Church and any involved to reconsider this decision, especially as to the Minerva Teichert World Room murals. Teichert is a renowned artist and was the first woman to be commissioned to paint a mural in an LDS temple.[1] Her World Room murals are a masterpiece and a crowning accomplishment of her career. They are arguably the single greatest artistic achievement by an LDS woman. No amount of photographing can replace actually experiencing Teichert’s murals, which are vast in conception, scope, vision, and size (the room is 28 feet tall, 50 feet long, and 25 feet wide). The murals cover nearly 4000 square feet. Unlike prior World Room murals depicting fighting animals, Teichert portrayed the pageant of human history in a fallen world. Beginning with the Tower of Babel portrayed in the back of the room, she painted the history of the Gentiles and Israelites on opposing side walls (including Abraham, Joseph, Moses, the crusaders, Columbus, the Pilgrims on the Mayflower) culminating in the gathering of the early Latter-day Saints to the North American Continent and their efforts to build Zion, portrayed on the front wall. All human history marches towards the restoration, the gathering of the Saints, and ultimately the establishment of Zion. To remove these murals is akin to painting over the Sistine Chapel—in terms of LDS art, history, and women’s contributions and achievement. Most importantly, the decision is irreversible if the murals are destroyed.

The rationale given for the decisions to update the Manti and Salt Lake Temples makes a great deal of sense for the Salt Lake Temple. There is likely a need for more rooms where the presentation can be made in 80 languages in Salt Lake City, with a metropolitan population, as well as where general authorities visit in large groups from around the world. But these reasons make little sense for Manti (with a relatively non-diverse population of 3,500 people in a county of 29,000 people). Many of the Manti Temple’s patrons travel to Manti specifically to experience its history and Teichert’s murals. If the Church turns the Manti Temple into a temple indistinguishable from other modern temples, Manti’s patronage will likely decline substantially. Further, the assertion that because the paintings were painted directly on plaster walls and thus cannot be preserved seems unlikely given the ability to preserve paintings on plaster walls by Da Vinci and Michelangelo. Further, the Teichert murals were painted in 1947, after the original pioneer-era walls were deteriorating. Teichert painted on walls that had been replastered in 1946 with “high quality sail canvas applied to the walls.”

If the Church believes there is a need to have a temple with beautiful, but cookie-cutter, rooms like other modern temples, they should build one of those modern temples in one of the towns in Sanpete county where people could go for that experience. If funding for such a project is a concern or constraint, or if funding for preservation costs for the Teichert murals is a constraint, then fundraising should be invited and allowed prior to destruction of such a priceless treasure. If the murals can be removed without destroying them, then the Church should so clarify and have them moved to a museum or otherwise exhibit the murals so people can see and be inspired by them rather than preserving portions that are placed in the Church Archives where they will not be seen and experienced, as was apparently done with the Salt Lake Temple murals.

Further, the Manti Temple murals can inspire future patrons and could be incorporated into a film presentation of the endowment. As an example, endowment film sessions could be shown in the enormous World Room itself with a ceiling projector and a retractable screen hung in the front of the room, with patrons then moving to the Terrestrial Room (a magnificent piece of architecture in its own right) for the non-film portion, and concluding in the Celestial Room. This would allow for two concurrently running sessions. My temple in Louisville, Kentucky, is broken up that way, as are many of the modern temples. This is not the only solution—it is just an example of how even the elimination of live endowments does not require removal or destruction of Teichert’s World Room murals. (Even using a portable television on a roller cart to show the film in the World Room would be preferable to removing the murals.)

At the very least, if the Church is going to remove and/or destroy Teichert’s masterpiece, could they at least “undedicate” the temple for a period of time before the renovation/construction begins and allow the general public to see Teichert’s work in its original setting and design? Given its location in Manti and the need to have a current temple recommend to see it, many people have never had the opportunity to experience Teichert’s visionary masterpiece.

Strong, talented, hard-working, and faith-filled LDS women have long since seen themselves reflected in Teichert’s work, which often celebrates the faith, strength, and contributions of women—from pioneers shouting “Hosanna” to Queen Esther. Even though women are not the specific focus of her World Room’s breathtaking portrayal of human history, women see their own worth reflected in Teichert’s greatest accomplishment and masterful expression of her faith.

