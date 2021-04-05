Ritual, Remembrance, and Minerva Teichert’s Art

by

Recently, in connection with the controversy over the church’s decision to renovate the Manti Temple, and by so doing remove the murals by the famed artist Minerva Teichert contained therein, my old friend Jonathan Green wrote a short, smart, pithy defense of the church’s decision on the Times and Seasons blog, which I think I can mostly fairly summarize as: “you’re focusing on the wrong thing, everyone; as far as murals in a temple are concerned, It’s Just Art.” I strongly disagree with this take–but I want to be clear on why.

That the murals are both beautiful and historical is undisputed; in a statement that back-pedals on the original announcement slightly (but only slightly), the church has officially acknowledged as much. The counter-point by Chad Nielsen which T&S ran following Jonathan’s post mostly articulates the feelings of betrayal which some Utah Mormons felt at this news, seeing it as a reversal of the hard-won recognition which those who long emphasized the importance of preserving the church’s physical heritage believed they had achieved. The powerful and heartfelt posts by Margaret Tarkington and Ardis Parshall (the former, a practical-minded plea for exploring various alternatives to the destruction of Teichert’s work; the latter, a sorrowful acknowledgment that certain types of artistic gifts–perhaps especially those gifts traditionally associated with the women of the church–are often dismissed in the name of standardized efficiency) cover the arguments against the church’s decision quite well, whether in terms of artistic respect, financial possibility, administrative need, or personal pain. Still, Jonathan’s arguably gimlet-eyed theological assertions–that “compared to the temple ordinances, the murals are unimportant” and that “[t]hey were created for a space in which art could never be equal or even comparable in significance to the sacred ordinances conducted there”–could perhaps rebuff all of the above concerns and more. So what additional response could be made?

As it happens, two of my fellow By Common Consent bloggers–Sam Brunson and Matt Bowman–also commented on Jonathan’s post, and their words, and Jonathan’s responses to them, sketch out the issues closest to my thinking. To put it simply, I think Jonathan’s comments rigorously, if probably unintentionally, Protestantize the temple experience, and indeed the idea of salvation in general, to a degree which even I, as an admitted cross-loving, grace-seeking, quasi-Lutheran Mormon, find a little questionable.

When Jonathan wrote that “art won’t save you,” he presumably had a very specific notion of salvation in mind: the reception of specific saving ordinances, received by specific people, performed in specific ways. This was in contrast to Sam’s–obviously true, but also obviously somewhat general–observation that artworks provide “one of our best ways to reach and understand the Divine.” Looking at the history of Christianity, one might assume that Jonathan’s implied emphasis upon ordinances puts his argument on side of ritual and order, on the “high church” side of things, in contrast to Protestantism’s leveling “priesthood of all believers.” And it is undeniably true that much of the Protestant sensibility has historically been one that reduces ritual to a contract between the individual self and God, with little or no attention paid to any other details. But while undeniable, I’m not sure it’s also entirely true–because to highlight the significance of an ritual ordinance can itself be reductive, ignoring that no practice of worship exists in a cultural vacuum.

I would argue that the salvific power of rituals cannot be contained to their words and hand gestures simpliciter, or at least not if we’re going to insist on some difference between Christian rituals and ordinances on the one hand and self-identifying magic incantations on the other. Rather, those words and gestures–those embodied actions performed as acts of worship: the breaking of bread, the clasping of hands, the recitation of words–are always, inevitably, connected with the context of their performance, creating networks between those who receive and participate in them and the whole environment, both temporal and physical, in which they are performed. What is the substance of those networks, or that context? In a word: remembrance.

Jim Faulconer, a professor of philosophy at BYU and probably the finest scriptorian I’ve ever had the pleasure to know, has written insightfully about the role of remembrance in our religious understanding multiple times–and often, those writings come back to the place of ritual in Mormon life. No, Mormon Christianity does not, and probably never could, make space of the Orthodox attachment to icons, which they see as visibly reflecting God’s grace, nor the Catholic doctrine of the Eucharist, which they accept as literally presenting Jesus’s atoning sacrifice in the communion wafer. But we are, nonetheless, embodied creatures, and as such the environment, the material circumstances, of the rituals we participate in attach to and work upon us through all that surrounds them. As he wrote in his powerful essay “Remembrance”:

Like most married people in our culture, I wear a wedding band, and it cannot be reduced to its economic value as a piece of gold or even to its instrumental values. That is because, beyond having economic or instrumental values, my wedding band is a symbol of my marriage. As a symbol, it is obviously connected to memory. On the other hand, though it serves to remind me that I am married, it is more than just a reminder.…

[N]otice that if my wedding ring were only something for reminding me, then I could also have chosen to tie a string to my finger. However, though I can create such reminders—putting Post-it notes on my computer monitor or remarks in my daily planner—a wedding ring “works” differently than such things.…[W]hen I wear the ring, it isn’t that, by doing so, I touch Janice in absentia. The ring isn’t a substitute for my wife. Though the ring can remind me—it can cause me explicitly to think about my marriage—most of the time I wear it without explicitly calling my wife or marriage to mind. And yet it continues to do its work, as I notice quickly if I have taken it off to work and forget to put it back on. I am more conscious of its absence than its presence, so I cannot explain its work by the way in which it is, sometimes, explicitly present to thought.

Thus my wedding ring is a memorial of our relation because it does something for me in spite of myself: even if I am not thinking of my marriage, the ring demands a certain attitude toward the world, a certain reverence and respect for Janice; it connects me to Janice even when I am not explicitly thinking of her. My wedding ring makes possible certain relations in the world by embodying those relations.

The implication of the above in regards to the debate over the murals in the Manti Temple is not that those who received the ritual ordinances of endowment or marriage or adoption at Manti are going to be able to remember them better or differently than everyone who received them elsewhere. But it does mean that those who received them in Manti are going to remember them in connection with those murals, and that those connections are not irrelevant to the memory which will save them (or so one hopes). On the contrary, the murals in the Manti Temple–those colors, those images, and those historical associations which those colors and images contain within them–call to mind covenants made and rituals performed, entirely separate from the subject who may be choosing to engage in such recollection. This is a perfectly obvious, even banal point, in other contexts: over 40 years ago, Elder Neal A. Maxwell talked about how our deepest, most essential salvific acts of remembrance often lay beyond our thinking minds, save for the grace of a particular fragrance or a song or some other material, environmental thing which triggers a “deep yearning” within us.

In responding to the point which Matt made regarding the central place of art in allowing us embodied creatures to see and feel and thus better remember that which we are called to attend to (as he put it, “art communicates meaning in ways that pure information cannot”), Jonathan compared the murals in Manti to the stained glass windows in a great cathedral: they are “only a decoration to enhance the environment of a sacred event.” But my point–and, I think, Jim’s, and many other thinkers as well–is that to reduce a baptism, a sealing, an endowment, or any ritual solely to the performed event itself, separate from its environment–from the light through the windows or the smiles of the people there or the sounds of the choir or the organ or just the echoing words of affirmation all around you–is to misunderstand what that ritual is trying to do: to change a person, to make them a better Christian, a fuller member of the Christian community, and do so by constantly recalling to mind, as Jim’s wedding ring does, the substance of that which they are called to do and be. In short, insofar as remembrance is concerned, the environment of the ritual–including the art which attends it–is, contrary to Jonathan’s assertion, inextricable from the “sacred event” itself.

Again, Mormons temples, and the Mormon believers who attend them, are surely never going to be so attached to any of the above as to become oriented around some hierarchy of revered artworks and relics. This is the church to which Joseph Smith revealed that, when it comes to the sacrament, it “mattereth not what ye shall eat or what ye shall drink“–only so long, of course, that we remember, while doing so, the sacrificed body and blood of Jesus. We are probably always going to take a pretty “low church” approach to ritual, with the art and environment and materiality which attends our rituals–and thus the connections by which we hold their meaning in mind–pretty low-key (and annoyingly standardized as well). But they will, nonetheless, be there, as they must; in some hypothetical absence of them entirely, in some rigorously utilitarian, blandly-lit space, those who perform and receive ordinances will still make artistic connections in their heads–with hymns, with the sunshine outside, with the feel of the veil upon their faces. To recognize the centrality of such sensory input to the function of our memory and devotion is anything but, as Jonathan (I think too dismissively) called it, “hedonist”; it is, rather, entirely, and beautifully, human.

I freely admit that none of the above makes any kind specific case for the actually presently existing art at Manti. Take away those murals, and human beings still will find some other meaning-making art to attend to their temple rituals, as they do for every and any other ritual and worshipful act, wherever or however performed. So what’s the real loss, then? Simply that in Manti, many decades ago, a pious artist named Minerva Teichert creatively imagined a crowded wealth of possible remembrance-induing connections which those moving through that sacred space could discover–and as the testimony of many over the past couple of weeks has made clear, that remembrance has worked really well. Are the administrative needs of the church really sufficient to disregard that history of remembrance? Maybe; I don’t get to make that decision. But I can affirm, at the least, that those who defend the church’s decision by saying something is “only art” are not, I think, in fact separating the needed ritual wheat from the unnecessary cultural chaff, as they may believe. There is One whom believers hold capable of making that distinction; until then, and absent Him, perhaps–knowing all that acts of remembrance by us mortals will always require–“doing no harm” to the memories of thousands of faithful Saints should be a stronger guiding principle than it apparently often has been in the past.

(By the way: if you agree with anything in this post, or any of the others written in defense of preserving the Manti Temple murals, and you like in the Salt Lake or Utah Valley areas, don’t forget to Walking With Minerva next Sunday! I’ll be there in spirit, as will many others I know.)