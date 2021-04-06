You Can’t Listen to Women If They Aren’t Invited to Speak

“Sincerely asking for and listening to the thoughts and concerns voiced by women is vital in life, in marriage, and in building the kingdom of God.”*
This quote was given by Elder Neil L. Andersen during the Saturday Afternoon Session, which, ironically, had no women’s voices included. No prayers, no speakers. Nothing.
In total for the April General Conference, two women gave talks: outgoing Primary President Joy Jones and Relief Society Counselor Reyna Aburto. And one woman, Relief Society Counselor Sharon Eubank, gave the closing prayer to the final session of conference, surprising me, because I wondered if we were going back to the 1970s where women were not allowed to give prayers in mixed-sex meetings.
This. Is. Unacceptable. We cannot say on one side that we need to listen to women but then have so few women speak.
Elder Gerrit Gong, in his inclusive talk about the Good Samaritan , also noted the importance of “coming together in counsel and listening to one another, including each sister.” Because unfortunately the default is not to do so.
So let me say it again. You cannot listen to women if you don’t invite women to speak.
As part of his conducting duties, President Oaks on Sunday morning thanked “the Brethren for your great messages.” This was after Sister Aburto had also spoken, but it is so normalized that conference talks are given by men, that it isn’t surprising he forgot to include her.
The number of women speaking compared to men this conference was abysmal. The number of times women will be included in the coming Sunday lessons and talks based on the conference texts will similarly be abysmal. It’s sad, frustrating, and terribly disappointing because it feels like the church wants to continue to be able to say that women are important without actually showing it.
And finally, just yesterday, Young Women President Bonnie Cordon posted on Facebook a message about the new Area Organization Advisors trainings, saying “it was truly a historic day!” alongside a photo of a zoom meeting of women from around the world
So historic, it wasn’t mentioned in conference as a new calling or even in the setting apart of officers.
She also said “These women of God will be part of an effort to better support the members of the Church in their region…I believe that we will soon recognize these area advisors as a vital voice for women, young women, and children at all levels. Sisters, I hope you know you are needed. You are wanted. And now more than ever, you are called!”
Needed. Wanted. Called.
Really?
Putting aside the idea that women only speak for other women and children, the point of recognizing women as a “vital” voice in the church means so little when they get only a few minutes each conference.
This change to more equitable conference speakers is way overdue and the trust in leaders who say one thing about women but do the opposite will just continue to erode trust.
Stop telling us to believe women’s voices are vital and show that women’s voices are vital. Stop saying to listen to women’s counsel without giving opportunities on the largest church stage for women to give counsel. Stop automatically defaulting to “the Brethren.”
*Ironically this quote was also given in a controversial talk about abortion. Elder Anderson should have gotten some female thoughts and concerns about this issue before speaking.
I don’t know how ironic the point in the asterisk is. I feel I need a place to unload my thoughts about Elder Anderson’s talk. Is this the place for that? Or would that be off topic?
It is kind of nice when a Conference session ends ~20 minutes early, rather than go long, but it does make me feel that there could have been room for a woman speaker.
Yeah, I’m going to say off topic unless it is about needing women to speak about abortion rather than men.
This continually proves to be the MO of the church during conference, and it’s increasingly upsetting to see in real time. Say one thing, perform another. They continually say they love and support LGBTQ people and then just as continually lobby to have their rights taken away in America. They continually say to ask questions and be critical, then they excommunicate anyone who asks questions they don’t like. It makes conference feel increasingly less authentic when the only reason the church makes headlines is because they’re doing something most people wouldn’t have the lack of moral standing to consider in the first place.
Love a million times! Thank you.
Isn’t this an issue with competing intersectional areas in the church? At the beginning they announced this would be flavored with international voices, when your pool to choose from is, G70, General Presidencies and Q15 it limits whose voices can be heard. When you are more inclusive of international voices you’re less inclusive of women’s voices as long as the pool to choose from remains the same. As long as the Q15 always speak. It seems to me this was the most racially diverse we’ve seen GC speakers ever.
It’s the Q15 time slots that are in question. Maybe if we guaranteed them at least once per year…
Amen about the point with the asterisk. It was very distasteful of Elder Anderson to lay all the blame regarding abortion at the women without taking into account the men who abandon the women they impregnante, lack of paid family and maternity leave, unfriendly family work policies, the increased cost of living, and certain genetic factors that make it difficult for many women to start a family, let alone carry a healthy child to term safely.
The men getting a pass on that was gross. Then again, that seems to be the modus operandi in this church: let the men get away with anything and everything, and leave little, if any room for women’s voices to be heard.
Christ listened to the women who followed Him. I don’t doubt He also let them speak. Why can’t the church?
This says it all “As part of his conducting duties, President Oaks on Sunday morning thanked “the Brethren for your great messages.” This was after Sister Aburto had also spoken, but it is so normalized that conference talks are given by men, that it isn’t surprising he forgot to include her.”
I just about fell out of my chair when he said this. I loved that the morning session was full of international voices but I cynically felt it may also be tokenism – the same way they throw crumbs to the women in the church.
John says, “Isn’t this an issue with competing intersectional areas in the church?”
No. That’s a classic male response to the idea of having women speak. It is a suggestion something is being taken (stolen) from a man if another woman were to speak in conference. This centers white men as the absolute default, rather than centering church members or church leaders.
Amen. Let’s start with listening to and acknowledging our Heavenly Mother. I have a prediction: this May the church will release a Mother’s Day video that lauds mothers’ sacrifices but make no changes in the church to make their jobs easier. They won’t make changes to have women be the decision makers of the policies that govern their lives. They will equate womanhood with motherhood because leaders cannot see any other attributes in women. They won’t compare mothers to deity, Heavenly Mother. Instead they’ll talk about the work women do for Heavenly Father’s children.
Then in June, they will have a Father’s day video that compares men to Heavenly Father, and how even though they aren’t perfect, they are doing what he does. So women do the work of angels, men do the work of gods. Women belong in the domestic sphere unless it looks bad for the church. Then leaders beg for their voices and tell them how important they are. Men belong in the public sphere and make all the decisions but are good priesthood holders as long as they occasionally seek advice from women in their life, which they can ignore without consequence.
This post/comments is one of the reasons I come to BCC less and less often. I’m not saying people shouldn’t be allowed to express their opinions. I’m just doing more of my “shopping” elsewhere.
Amen and many, many angry amens! Thank you for articulating this so perfectly.
Holy hypocrisy, brethren. Listen! Listen!
This. They say how important women are, but treat women as some kind of afterthought. Women are so important that let’s make the speaking ratio abysmally male centric.
Why do we have to hear for the first presidency more than once each? Why can’t the RS presidency speak every time? Why can’t at least one woman from the primary and YW’s speak every conference? Why do we have to hear from so many of the 12? Sure, there are more men who think they are gawd awful important, but over 1/2 the church membership if female, so why can’t we have something closer to equal representation. For me, I have decided “no tithing without representation”. Good ol’ American philosophy.
Well, let’s celebrate their progress. They finally admitted that unmarried adults are actually adults, now let us see if the church can treat unmarried adults as adults. And while they are trying to treat all adults as adults, could they please recognize that married women are more than children in the man’s home They finally had some nice international representation, and then Oaks gave a talk that was totally USA focused, ignoring all the members who reside outside of the US. One step forward, two steps back.
And I wanted to smack the dude who thinks he is an expert on women’s medical care. He is neither a doctor nor someone who has ever faced a decision to abort or risk his life. He has never faced a pregnancy caused by having his body brutalized in rape. And what if the rapist is your own husband? He knows nothing about being confined to bed with a high risk pregnancy and being unable to care for the baby that is crying in the next room. He has never thrown up everything he eats for months on end. He has no knowledge of how many things can go wrong between conception and happily taking a new baby home. Does he even know that the good ol’ USA has the highest maternal death rate of all first world countries? Is he fighting for better medical care for women during pregnancy and birth? He has no right to tell women what he knows nothing about. And way to blame only women for a problem that is probably more men’s fault than it is women’s. If men always made sure that every child was wanted, loved, fed, and cared for, there would be fewer abortions. But too many men are willing to let women pay the full cost of pregnancy, birth, and raising a child for 18 years. Is he fighting as hard for good maternity care, for programs to feed all children, for support for women who spend years of their life caring for children, then have the father of those children run off with a cute young thing, leaving them with no support and no real work experience? Nope, too busy preaching at women and shaming them if they end up between a rock and a hard place.
That’s a nice hit-and-run, Mike. Would be interested in you providing some context and thoughts about the post and/or comments that causes you to shop elsewhere. Contribute.
…oh, and I’ll contribute my thoughts. Posts/comments like this are exactly why I keep coming to BCC. It’s the rare place where faithful people will make thoughtful comments about their efforts to remain faithful, in the face of overwhelming insensitivity. That such people exist gives me hope, and sustains my commitment to my own faith.
I have enough negativity in my life. I don’t think that requires expounding. If you find it fulfilling then more power to you. I’m a full supporter of free speech.
Ditto to Mack the turtle’s words ^_^
Another point: it was made abundantly clear that it was President Nelson’s idea to have a conference session filled with international voices/singing. So you can’t tell me that he can’t add many more women’s voices to the speaker lineup.
It’s pretty much that we have men who make the decisions about who speaks unwilling to give up their places to allow more women to speak. And not only do we lose the opportunity to hear from women, it’s a very bad example for all the counsels around the world.
Also, who is the one guy in the zoom meeting above? Can general female leaders not hold a training without a priesthood holder present?
And, why does president Nelson think he needs to talk twice as much as all women put together. He spoke 4 times, while women gave 2 talks. He surely has control over how often he himself speaks and could hand over three of those time slots to women.
EmJen – I thought the same thing about the Zoom meeting photo: Lots of women, but the man is (metaphorically and actually) the only one with power to decide who will speak in meetings like general conference.
Last week there was a full-page newspaper ad placed by seven leaders of black-owned media. It complained that General Motors CEO Mary Barra has not met with them to discuss their wish for GM to increase its advertising in black-owned media. The ad also took a swipe at GM’s Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl: “Mary, you have asked us to meet with your Chief Marketing Officer, Deborah Wahl. We have absolutely no interest in that because when Deborah was Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s, in our opinion, Black Owned Media was, once again, severely neglected, minimized and discriminated against. To be clear, Black Owned Media and not minority owned media, because minority includes white women and large corporations like General Motors can hide behind and tout their minority records while continuing not to do business with Black Owned Media companies.”
So, after that was put out last week, it is quite in the spirit of the times to see a similar sort of concern expressed today by white women after a General Conference that included talks by three black men.
Ah, John, are your feelings hurt? You and Mike can’t really hide your fragile masculinity behind those comments.
Love this post, EmJen. Posts like this are exactly why I come to BCC. Jader3rd: I would love to hear your thoughts about Elder Andersen’s talk–I’m guessing we have some similar reactions. Please write a post with your thoughts, because there are so many of us who would like to discuss this in a safe place and with safe people. Heaven knows my family (especially extended family) is NOT a safe place to express any questions or concerns or doubts or observations.
Brian, this isn’t 8th grade. And my comments had nothing to do with women. I am not at all offended by any posts or comments here. Just not that interested in the negative aspects of BCC. That’s all. No need for your hyper-wokeness to get all worked up. Nobody is going to kick you off or tell you to shut up.
Yep, this. Except I didn’t think about how this problem compounds in that not only do no women speak at conference – but then we end up studying only talks by men for the next 6 months. It’s mind blowing to me (in a bad way).
Setting aside that they could fix this by creating an equivalent to the Q15 and 70’s for women (or calling them straight to those), I don’t see why we have to hear from the Q15 every six months. They’re running out of material as many have been speaking every six months for decades. I would love to hear from a more diverse lineup – and no, expanding to more racial groups need not take away from women. We need both. The white men need to make way. It is total hypocrisy to say we need to listen to women and then not invite them to speak.
I am really quite shocked they haven’t fixed this. Even very TBM men I know think it needs to change.