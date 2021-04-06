You Can’t Listen to Women If They Aren’t Invited to Speak

by

“Sincerely asking for and listening to the thoughts and concerns voiced by women is vital in life, in marriage, and in building the kingdom of God.”*

This quote was given by Elder Neil L. Andersen during the Saturday Afternoon Session, which, ironically, had no women’s voices included. No prayers, no speakers. Nothing.



In total for the April General Conference, two women gave talks: outgoing Primary President Joy Jones and Relief Society Counselor Reyna Aburto. And one woman, Relief Society Counselor Sharon Eubank, gave the closing prayer to the final session of conference, surprising me, because I wondered if we were going back to the 1970s where women were not allowed to give prayers in mixed-sex meetings.

This. Is. Unacceptable. We cannot say on one side that we need to listen to women but then have so few women speak.

Elder Gerrit Gong, in his inclusive talk about the Good Samaritan , also noted the importance of “coming together in counsel and listening to one another, including each sister.” Because unfortunately the default is not to do so.

So let me say it again. You cannot listen to women if you don’t invite women to speak.

As part of his conducting duties, President Oaks on Sunday morning thanked “the Brethren for your great messages.” This was after Sister Aburto had also spoken, but it is so normalized that conference talks are given by men, that it isn’t surprising he forgot to include her.

The number of women speaking compared to men this conference was abysmal. The number of times women will be included in the coming Sunday lessons and talks based on the conference texts will similarly be abysmal. It’s sad, frustrating, and terribly disappointing because it feels like the church wants to continue to be able to say that women are important without actually showing it.

And finally, just yesterday, Young Women President Bonnie Cordon posted on Facebook a message about the new Area Organization Advisors trainings, saying “it was truly a historic day!” alongside a photo of a zoom meeting of women from around the world

So historic, it wasn’t mentioned in conference as a new calling or even in the setting apart of officers.

She also said “These women of God will be part of an effort to better support the members of the Church in their region…I believe that we will soon recognize these area advisors as a vital voice for women, young women, and children at all levels. Sisters, I hope you know you are needed. You are wanted. And now more than ever, you are called!”

Needed. Wanted. Called.

Really?

Putting aside the idea that women only speak for other women and children, the point of recognizing women as a “vital” voice in the church means so little when they get only a few minutes each conference.

This change to more equitable conference speakers is way overdue and the trust in leaders who say one thing about women but do the opposite will just continue to erode trust.

Stop telling us to believe women’s voices are vital and show that women’s voices are vital. Stop saying to listen to women’s counsel without giving opportunities on the largest church stage for women to give counsel. Stop automatically defaulting to “the Brethren.”

*Ironically this quote was also given in a controversial talk about abortion. Elder Anderson should have gotten some female thoughts and concerns about this issue before speaking.