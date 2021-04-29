by

Whether dealing with monkeys, rats, or human beings, it is hardly controversial to state that most organisms seek information concerning what activities are rewarded, and then seek to do (or at least pretend to do) those things, often to the virtual exclusion of activities not rewarded. . . . Nevertheless, numerous examples exist of reward systems that are fouled up in that behaviors which are rewarded are those which the rewarder is trying to discourage, while the behavior he desires is not being rewarded at all. –Steven Kerr

There are not many business management articles that I would consider “classics,” and there is perhaps only one that I would be tempted to call “indispensable”: Steven Kerr’s excellent 1975 article, “On the Folly of Rewarding A, While Hoping for B.” Nearly everything important about the article can be derived from the title: human institutions have a habit of rewarding one thing while expecting another. And this is dumb. Everything else is just examples.

Several of Kerr’s best examples come from my own field of academic administration. For example, most universities expect, and hope, that their faculty will be good teachers–some of us even go as far as to say that teaching students is the main reason that we exist. But faculty incentive structures at most universities overwhelmingly reward scholarly publication. Most tenure denials, and nearly all denials of promotion to full professor, are based almost entirely on the failure to publish. Good teaching, on the other hand, is nice when it happens.



Student reward structures are similarly skewed. According to the advertising brochures, we want our students to try and fail, to get messy, to develop a love of lifetime learning, to become global citizens, and to transform themselves into people who will change the world (preferably for the better). But to most students, what matters most are grades–and they matter to the exclusion of almost everything else. This is entirely rational; nearly all of the real rewards of an undergraduate education–good jobs, acceptance to graduate and professional schools, honors and awards–are based on a students’ GPA and precious little else.

Why does this misalignment between goals and incentives occur so frequently? Kerr gives four reasons. They are all worth paying attention to:



Fascination with an “Objective” Criterion: Reward structures are usually based on measurable, quantifiable criteria, while most organizations’ important objectives are subjective and difficult to measure.

Overemphasis on Highly Visible Behaviors: We tend to reward what we can see most clearly, even when it is not what matters most. “Publications are easier to demonstrate than teaching,” Kerr explains, “and scoring baskets and hitting home runs are more readily observable than feeding teammates and advancing base runners. . . . Team-building and creativity are other examples of behaviors which may not be rewarded simply because they are hard to observe.”

Hypocrisy: Sometimes, organizations really are getting the behavior they want; they are just not honest about what they want. This is true, say, of companies that say they want creativity but really want loyalty, or bosses who say they want honest discussion but really want praise and deference. We get what we reward, not what we say we want.

Emphasis on Morality or Equity Rather than Efficiency: Many organizations, Kerr opines, are simply unwilling to state what their actual goals are, because “making a ton of money” sounds a lot less honorable than “making the world a better place by giving everybody the opportunity to use our product.”



The four reasons can be boiled down to two key maxims. 1) We measure what is most easily measured and use that as the basis for rewards (1 and 2). 2) We are afraid to be honest about what we really want (3 and 4).

Kerr does not mention religion in his article, but much of his reasoning applies to churches, religious schools, and other faith-based organizations. If you look at, say, the temple-recommend questions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you see a lot of subjective criteria–faith in Christ, understanding of the Atonement, honesty, family unity, etc. But if you look at the reasons that most people don’t have recommends, they overwhelmingly consist of violations of very objective, highly visible standards: tithing, the Word of Wisdom, chastity, and church attendance.

Or take the BYU/CES Honor Code , which begins with an emphasis on honesty and integrity but then gives a largely negative list of objective criteria upon which students will be evaluated and, if found wanting, expelled: don’t drink or smoke, don’t have sex, don’t grow a beard, don’t say bad words, and never miss Church. The incentive structure created by such a code–and the ways that it has traditionally been enforced–will generally fall into the trap that Kerr articulates. Students are strongly incentivized to perform religion on a public stage–sounding trumpets and disfiguring faces when necessary–while concealing or outright lying about private lapses.



And what about building the Kingdom of God? The things that are most important about our religion are not particularly measurable and are often private: mourning with those who mourn, comforting those who stand in need of comfort, giving and receiving grace, loving God with all of our hearts, seeing our neighbors as ourselves, caring deeply for the marginalized and the poor among us–that sort of thing. We say that we want these things, and few people would dispute their importance to our faith. But they rarely make it into the formal or informal incentive structures that govern most people’s behaviors.

Yeah, I know that religion is not supposed to be transactional. and people aren’t supposed to do good things for a reward, and how can I even suggest that incentives and disincentives actually matter to people’s devotional lives? But they do. We are biological organisms who have evolved to figure out what kind of behavior is going to be rewarded and then to engage in that behavior. If we build a complicated incentive structure that rewards A, we are going to get a whole lot of A.

This becomes a problem when you realize that B is the Kingdom of God.