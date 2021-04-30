BCC Press Mother’s Day Sale

by

Here at BCC Press, we love mothers. And days. And, of course Mother’s Day. And we are pretty sure that a BCC Press book will be the perfect gift for all of the mothers in your life, be they literal or metaphorical. We’ve got you covered.

From now until Mother’s Day, ww will have none of our most motherlicious books on sale, marked down to ridiculously low prices. Mothers deserve books, and we want to help.

The sale books incldue the perinneal bestseller, Mother’s Milk, by Rachel Hunt Steenblik and Ashley Mae Hoiland. They also include last years AML-Award winning poetry collection, Homespun and Angel Feathers, by Darlene Young–along with three of this year’s nominees, Sylvia by Twila Newey, Bountiful, by Charity Shumway, and An Imperfect Roundness by Melody Newey Johnson.

Here is the full list. Be sure to order soon and often. At these prices, they won’t be around for long.

Homespun and Angel Feathers, by Darlene Young $9.95 $4.99

An Imperfect Roundness, by Melody Newey Johnson $10.95 $5.99

Mother’s Milk, by Rachel Hunt Steenblik and Ashley Mae Hoiland $9.95 $4.49

I Gave Her a Name, by Rachel Hunt Steenblik and Ashley Mae Hoiland $15.99 $12.95

The Tree at the Center, by Kathryn Knight Sontag $9.95 $4.99

Lawless Women, by Hether Harris Bergevin $9.95 $4.99

Sylvia, by Twila Newey $11.95 $7.99

Bountiful, by Charity Shumway $13.95 $9.49