There are few things that people antagonistic to the church can pejoratively say to induce in me a harder eye roll than the church is a corporation—shortened to LDS Inc for the feckless. A little more than a decade ago it became popular in some corners to assert that there was no Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that there was merely a trademark and copyright owned by one of two corporations: The Corporation of the Presiding Bishop, and the Corporation of the President—both “corporations sole,” meaning that they are “owned” (Dun, dun, dun) by single individuals. There is no church, they say, and there hasn’t been since the early twentieth century. Of course this line of reasoning is silly.
Nate Oman is one of the wonder-twins of legal theory and analysis as it comes to intersections of the church and the law (our very own Sam Brunson is the other). And Nate has just published an article that looks at church incorporation as a tool of Protestant hegemony in the US, and follows the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as it struggled to resist that control, and to find legal structures that jibed with its ecclesiology. You should read it: “Established Agreeable to the Laws of Our Country”: Mormonism, Church Corporations, and the Long Legacy of America’s First Disestablishment.
There is a lot of interesting information in there for the historically centered–details about the church’s status in New York, Ohio, and Illinois. There are fascinating pieces about the Raid, the legacy of federal prosecution, and the ultimate rise of the corporations sole. But the bigger issue is, as mentioned above: religious freedom in contexts that render today’s culture warriors a bit amateurish. Go read it.
Oh, and it turns out most churches are incorporated, money is fungible, and church membership generally doesn’t equate to ownership or control. Also a fun little bit in the footnotes: I learned that last year the Corporation of the President was merged into the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop. The name was then changed to “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” and Russell Nelson was installed as the incumbent. I guess the church exists now.
Comments
It seems the snarky nature of that particular critique may have gone over your head. Sounds like a realy interesting book though, thanks.
One tax lawyer/former stake president tells me there have been more corporations than the two Utah corporations sole you mention that own church buildings and have dealt with such property rights as he did in his stake. As I understood his response to the legal entity question (not the snarky critique), it was that for tax purposes the Church was an unincorporated association, another kind of “legal” entity. Part of the historical basis of the complaint may be the former common teaching that the Church was organized in NY with 6 members because NY corporate law then required 6 members to incorporate. I’ve no idea if that was a correct statement of then NY corporate law, but there was, when I looked, no NY evidence of such an incorporation to be found. I’ll read Nate’s article. Thanks for pointing it out.
JR, yes, there are some more complicated legal structures than those two corporations, and Nate gets into the development of it. One of the more surprising things I learned out in the Bay Area, was that the Oakland Temple is technically owned by the stake Presidency, or something like it. Fascinating Legacy of this history.
Thanks for the heads up.
Thanks for this, J.!
I love Nate’s religion scholarship, in large part because he looks at the questions I’m interested in too: how does religion exist in a secular society? Like, it’s cool to say that the church shouldn’t go corporate, man (I guess), but where it needs to own property and enter into contracts and stuff, it needs some sort of corporate existence.
Interestingly, a chapter in the book I’m currently writing looks at questions of forming a corporate entity in Brooklyn. I won’t spoil the story but suffice it to say that to comply with various legal regimes, the church had to decide whether it needed, against its better judgment, to split its corporate identity.
I suspect that one reason people freak out about the idea of corporations sole is explicit or latent anti-Catholicism; in the 19th century, Catholic bishops lobbied for legislatures to make them available and a not-insignificant number who declined declined explicitly because they wanted to limit Catholic power in what they viewed as a Protestant nation.
Anyway, thanks for highlighting this, J.! I now know what I’ll be reading for the next little while!
Hear hear! The snarky “corporation” commentary is almost universally based on the notion that other churches or non-profits aren’t corporations (many, maybe most, are) or that the President of the Church “owns” the CoP (he doesn’t “own” it any more than does the board of directors or trustees own a non-profit). It betrays a general ignorance of organizational structuring and legal existence.
I’ll check out Nate’s article. Sounds fascinating. Didn’t know about the merger between the two corporations sole.
Sam,
Like, it’s cool to say that the church shouldn’t go corporate, man (I guess), but where it needs to own property and enter into contracts and stuff, it needs some sort of corporate existence.
This assumes without argument that, of course, there will, inevitably, invariably, always, be a need for churches “to own property and enter into contracts and stuff.” There are, shall we say, multiple Christians throughout history who have disagreed. But that’s a different argument, obviously.
Russell, that’s the thing about what Nate’s and my interest lies. I’m not interested in normative arguments about what religion should do. Rather I want to know how law and society influence religion.
So property ownership isn’t always and forever inevitable. But it’s pretty close to entirely necessary (for religions and basically any other nonprofits) in current American society. So snarking accusing the church of being a corporation is mostly pointless because, for various reasons, it’s basically inevitable. And gleefully accusing it of using the corporation sole form to do shady things both grossly misunderstands corporations soles and reflects a long US history of anti-Catholicism, whether it knows it or not.
JR and J. Stapley are correct about local stake president corporations sole owing real property. As Nate indicates in his article the church’s policy changed by the 1960s to having real property held by the central Utah corporation sole of the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop rather than local ward or stake president corporations sole, but some of the preexisting stake president corporations sole persisted and continued to own real property. The California secretary of state’s business search website currently lists 15 “active” Corporation of the President of the _____ Stake, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints entities, including Los Angeles, Bakersfield, San Diego and Oakland stakes. The most recently formed were San Jose and Saratoga corporations formed in 1973. In 2014 someone from Salt Lake filed reports updating the California records to show the then current stake president for the active corporations sole, but I don’t see much after that.
The California secretary of state shows one active LDS Bishop’s corporation sole: the Corporation of the Bishop of the Westwood Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a corporation sole. A report was filed in 2015 to update the name of the new bishop, by (or on behalf of) the late Von Keetch, a prominent outside lawyer for the church at Kirton and McConkie.