There are few things that people antagonistic to the church can pejoratively say to induce in me a harder eye roll than the church is a corporation—shortened to LDS Inc for the feckless. A little more than a decade ago it became popular in some corners to assert that there was no Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that there was merely a trademark and copyright owned by one of two corporations: The Corporation of the Presiding Bishop, and the Corporation of the President—both “corporations sole,” meaning that they are “owned” (Dun, dun, dun) by single individuals. There is no church, they say, and there hasn’t been since the early twentieth century. Of course this line of reasoning is silly.

Nate Oman is one of the wonder-twins of legal theory and analysis as it comes to intersections of the church and the law (our very own Sam Brunson is the other). And Nate has just published an article that looks at church incorporation as a tool of Protestant hegemony in the US, and follows the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as it struggled to resist that control, and to find legal structures that jibed with its ecclesiology. You should read it: “Established Agreeable to the Laws of Our Country”: Mormonism, Church Corporations, and the Long Legacy of America’s First Disestablishment.

There is a lot of interesting information in there for the historically centered–details about the church’s status in New York, Ohio, and Illinois. There are fascinating pieces about the Raid, the legacy of federal prosecution, and the ultimate rise of the corporations sole. But the bigger issue is, as mentioned above: religious freedom in contexts that render today’s culture warriors a bit amateurish. Go read it.

Oh, and it turns out most churches are incorporated, money is fungible, and church membership generally doesn’t equate to ownership or control. Also a fun little bit in the footnotes: I learned that last year the Corporation of the President was merged into the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop. The name was then changed to “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” and Russell Nelson was installed as the incumbent. I guess the church exists now.