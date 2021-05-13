Praying that All My Kids Would Serve Missions and Marry in the Temple

by

BCC welcomes Holly Miller, who will be publishing a series of articles about LDS missions. Holly earned an MA in Religious Studies and an MM in Classical Piano. She is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, raised in Utah, living with her family in New Zealand. Email: imagine.inspire.inquire@gmail.com

This is the story of a 20-year prayer experiment.

It started in 1993 in the MTC with Sr. Bean.

As I walked out of class one day, my idol-teacher, Sr Bean, asked if I’d hang back for a second.

I admired Sr Bean the way a kid sister admires a wise and glamorous older sister. I can still picture the brown flush of the leather cross-over shoes she wore. I got a matching pair when I got home from my mission. I remember the way she’d set her jaw when she got serious, the skin on her cheekbones, and her stories.

Earlier that day in class, I had shared a scripture about praying with real intent. I had made a case for the idea that rattling off memorized phrases while praying is useless.

After class that day, in this rare, intimate exchange with Sr Bean – the only time it was just the two of us – Sr Bean told me that her family had a tradition of ending every prayer in the exact same way. They ended every prayer by praying that they would all “go on missions and get married in the temple.” She said that all 8 (?) of the kids in that family repeated that memorized prayer from the time they were little until the time they left home, over every meal and at every family prayer.

She said, “If there ever was a phrase that was rattled off without thinking, that would have been it. But, guess what happened? We grew up, and all 8 of us went on missions and got married in the temple.”

This is the moment my 20-year prayer experiment was conceived.

In the moment, I felt like I’d underestimated the power of prayer.

I felt that I’d underestimated God.

I decided to follow the example of Sr Bean.

When it came time for me to raise my own family, I started the tradition of us all praying “we’d all go on missions and get married in the temple” at the end of every prayer. Our family repeated this phrase religiously through the years.

Fast forward to the time when my oldest kid was on his mission and my second oldest kid was in high school. The high-schooler let it drop: he didn’t want to go on a mission.

It wasn’t overnight; it probably took 6 months for me to catch on to things. At first, I didn’t think he was really serious, but I slowly realized that he meant what he said.

It didn’t take a genius to realize that home wasn’t going to feel very homey for my son if we continued praying in every prayer for something that he had chosen not to do.

So I stopped.

When I stopped praying that “we’d all go on missions and get married in the temple,” I felt like I was untethering my son while he was on a spacewalk. Withdrawing my verbal support for him to serve a mission, especially when it had become such a habit, left a void that didn’t have a quick replacement.

I told my son what I was doing and why, and a long-time tradition started to fade into family history.

That’s the story of praying – and then not-praying – that we’d all go on missions and get married in the temple.

Was it brainwashing or emotional coercion to pray that prayer all of those years? That’s a valid way of looking at it, in one sense.

The idea of reciting “bless-that-we-will-all-go-on-missions-and-get-married-in-the-temple” came from a sense of wanting what was best for my kids. It came from a sense of wanting to invite God to be involved in the home environment we were creating. It came from a sense of wanting my kids to aspire to the most worthwhile, elevating things my husband and I had experienced.

If I were doing it again? Maybe I’d pray instead for the things I just listed in the previous paragraph. I dunno – stick with the Lord’s Prayer?

How can I pray in a way that doesn’t involve another person’s agency? Should I try?

It’s funny to realize that the minute you pray for one thing, you’re not praying for everything else. Articulating a prayer exposes maturity, and it can also help develop maturity.

That high school son, the one who I thought I’d untethered, did choose to serve a 2-year, full-time mission. He served in Russia and doesn’t regret it.

Sr Bean, if you read this, has your family prayed that you’d go on missions and get married in the temple all of these years? How is it turning out for you?