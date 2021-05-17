For as long as I can remember, the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper has largely been framed in the church as a renewal of baptismal covenants. When my family was young I avoided giving my infants the bread and water as they were passed down the pews, but I wasn’t particularly scrupulous, and when they were old enough to want to participate, they did. My memory is that many people my age and younger have wondered and argued whether having children wait until they are baptized before eating and drinking the sacramental emblems was preferable. So here is my ask: have you or other family members chosen not to have your unbaptized children participate in the Lord’s Supper? If so, why? And how did it work out for your family?
Unbaptized children, the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, and covenant renewal
I used to think of it this way. If little children are alive in Christ and require no baptism, there is no problem in letting them participate as a way to remember what Christ has done for them. Sacrament is a remembrance as well as a renewal of covenants. As a child, I partook, and remember at a rather young age having an inkling that this was a way to honor Christ’s death and sacrifice for us. Any proscription that I see against taking the sacrament in scripture says not to allow people to partake unworthily. Little children are, by definition it seems, worthy. That is my general take on this.
Ditto as to Lona Gynt.
Perhaps this isn’t precisely what you’re looking for, but it’s my experience. I grew up in the church, but was not baptized until I was an adult because one of my parents did not want me to be. The parent I went to church with asked me to not take the sacrament because I had not been baptized.
I never felt like there were spiritual problems with not taking the sacrament (given how we explain the sacrament in the church, it made and still makes sense to me that I couldn’t be renewing a covenant I hadn’t entered into). It wasn’t particularly fun, though. I was not comfortable talking about my difficult family situation with fellow congregants, and preferred to slide under the radar and let as many people as possible assume I had been baptized––of course, if that was their assumption and they saw me not taking the sacrament, I worried that they would think there was some Reason I wasn’t partaking. No one ever passed judgement (at least not to my face), but the anxiety was always there. I doubt children younger than 8 would share that concern.
Should I have children in the future, I’m not planning to offer them the sacrament or encourage them to take it, and I certainly don’t want my hypothetical kids to think of the sacrament as a snack (“Which piece of this bread is biggest, and can I sneak two extra pieces?”). Someone once told me that they had their young children take the sacrament to “get them in the habit.” I don’t think that taking the sacrament should be understood as a habit, but rather as a gift to those who have covenanted with God, so that’s what I want to teach in my family.
Not all covenants are baptismal, nor is baptism necessarily even the first. Partaking of communion is that – being in communion; with the fellowship of saints, and with God. Communion can be a reminder of existing covenants, or a reminder that a loving God provides for His/Her family.
Let the little children eat.
To directly answer the question (sorry) – I participated pre-baptism, as have my children. No lightning bolts so far.
I appreciate the responses so far. Thank you. Personal Experience, I imagine that you have described something that many have experienced in the church and which hasn’t been talked about much at all.
The sacrament prayers contain covenants in and of themselves so I think they are suitable for anybody, member or non-member, above or below age 8, who wants to promise to remember Jesus and keep his commandments.
My adult son with Down syndrome is unbaptized, but has taken the sacrament for as long as I can remember. He is not making or renewing any covenants–I’m sure he sees it as a snack (he is nonverbal, so I can’t ask him directly). But he would look at withholding it from him as punishment and that makes even less sense than allowing him a snack. Nobody has ever questioned the propriety of his participation.
From my recent study, the sacrament is a renewal of all convenants associated with The New and Everlasting Covenant.
I would think a child “born-in-the-covenant” has a right to partake of the sacrament.
And I don’t see a reason to exclude any child “under the age of accountability” from partaking.
Part of the problem is that, strictly speaking, the sacrament does not renew baptismal covenants. Instead, it helps you invite the Spirit, which purifies you. (It’s not actually baptism that purifies you, but receiving the Holy Ghost that does the actual purification.) Nothing in the scriptures actually ties together the baptismal covenant and the sacrament.
Instead, the sacramental covenant, as described in the prayers on the bread and water, is independent of other covenants. In it we promise to always remember Christ and keep His commandments and we are in turn promised to always have His spirit (the Holy Ghost) to be with us. Partaking of the sacrament helps us fulfill the command we are given when we are confirmed a member of the church (to receive the Holy Ghost), and receiving the Holy Ghost purifies us from our sins, but nothing specifically restricts any of that to only those who have been confirmed.
To that end, I have no issue whatsoever with my unbaptized children partaking of the sacrament.
My husband and I made the decision that we would wait to have our son partake of the sacrament until he was old enough to understand that we did so as a way to show our love for Jesus and for all that He’d done for us. Both of us felt strongly about this matter because we had both experienced the sacrament being treated so casually when we were small (not in my family but definitely in my husband’s family) and had continued to see it treated like a mini snack (especially on Fast Sunday) or as a mindless habit and not as an opportunity to renew a person’s baptismal covenants, taking stock of their relationship with the Lord or simply to think about the Savior. We read age appropriate Bible and Book of Mormon stories every night at bedtime starting at age 2 and spoke about Jesus often, but the concept of Jesus and His being our loving friend kicked in around age 3 for our son. Later on when he was a bit older he remembered our delaying his taking the sacrament and asked us why we’d done so. He appreciated our reasoning and said that because he waited plus the fact that we’d tried to remind ourselves as a family of the reason for taking the sacrament before we went to church every Sunday he tried to focus on Jesus during the sacrament rather than let his mind wander. While not everyone would choose to approach the sacrament this way with regard to young children it worked well for our family and taught our son the importance of and meaning of the sacrament at a young age.
I have always been puzzled by parents force-feeding the sacrament to infants and extremely young children. Our children partook as soon as they could do so on their own, with just our watchful eyes so they didn’t decide that one piece was not enough and dive in for seconds.
That time was also when the explanation and quiet instruction began.
I don’t know of any scripture that ties Haitian to what we call the sacrament. Jesus certainly never tied them together. Nor did Paul. Jesus told his disciples to do it to remember him.
To say that we can’t take the sacrament unworthily disqualifies us all. Maybe that’s where baptism cones in.
I let my children take the sacrament from very early on. When they turned seven I asked them to stop taking the sacrament until they were baptized. I don’t think any if my three even remember that now ( they are all in their 20s now.) So I don’t think it had any impact.
lastlemming, my heart goes out to you. I have an adult son who is high functioning autistic. He is well versed and can tell you all of the the “qualifications of covenants”. Internalizing them is a different story. We have made sure that the majority of the milestones have been met. Infant blessing, baptism, Aaronic PH,(button down shirts and ties are required in our area) passing & blessing the sacrament temple baptisms. The staying hand has been with leadership about Melchizidek PH, temple endowments and attending family weddings. The common answer has been “well he doesn’t need it”. It breaks our hearts every time when he can’t participate in PH blessings, confirmations. and sits in the waiting area of the temple as an uncle with the small children.
I’m old enough to remember the sacrament being administered in Junior Sunday School, when there was such a thing. Unbaptized children partook along with everyone else. I assume it was done because 47 E South Temple gave that instruction.
Like Left Field, I both took the sacrament in Junior Sunday School and passed the sacrament as a new Deacon in Junior Sunday School. When we asked why unbaptized children needed to renew covenants they hadn’t made, we were told it was “practice” to get them in the habit of partaking in the ordinance. JSS sacrament administration was standard in the Church until the block schedule was adopted, although I don’t know that the explanation I received necessarily was.
Left Field, great point, as I too remember partaking in Junior Sunday School.
Jusragirl, In Australia we have TV show called “loveon the spectrum” https://www.google.com/search?ie=UTF-8&client=tablet-android-samsung-rev2&source=android-browser&q=love+on+the+spectrum
Your family may enjoy.
There are several scriptures that directly tie baptism to the sacrament. The baptism prayer itself does not contain the baptismal covenant, and it is not all given in the same place, but it is all in the scriptures.
That said, our kids always took it before baptism.
Every talk and lesson given about the Sacrament emphasis how taking the Sacrament shouldn’t be a habit. It should be something intentional. Every argument for letting unbaptized children take the Sacrament is to form a habit in the child.
When we were pregnant with our first child, my wife thought about how she has no memory of taking the Sacrament for the first time. It was always part of growing up. She brought this up with her mother and said, “I bet you were feeding me the sacrament bread before I was even old enough to eat solids.” Her mother mumbled something in the affirmative. My wife wanted her children to be able to remember taking the Sacrament for the first time. She asked me if there were any scriptures one way or the other, but all I could think of are scriptures of Jesus making it very clear that only those who are entering into a covenant should partake of his flesh and blood.
So we decided that our children will only take of the Sacrament after they are baptized.
In the Come Follow Me lesson from a week or two ago, it mentioned that only those who are accountable should be entering into the covenant of the Sacrament. And the D&C section that draws the line in the sand at 8 years old for baptism reasons that it is due to 8 years old is when the Lord starts to consider people to be accountable. Both Sacrament and Baptism are covenants, and the Lord states that those who are not yet of 8 years old are not accountable enough to enter into covenants with Him. I take Him at His word.
My wife noticed when teaching 6- and 7-year-olds Primary, that the “cool” kids would declare to the rest of the class that they were not going to get baptized. Likely as a way of showing that they were too cool for that and impress their peers. My children (before getting baptized) will spontaneously say that they want to get baptized. Why? So that they can partake of the Sacrament. Most LDS kids take the Sacrament without giving one thought, and only get baptized because their parents scheduled it for them. I have two children who have been baptized and two who are still too young. The younger kids look forward to the day when they can get baptized. And it’s not to have a pretty dress, or because their grandparents will throw a big party, it’s because they want to actually participate more in the gospel of Christ and His ordinances.
My mother has been in tears multiple times over the fact that we are raising her grandchildren without the Sacrament. But do you know whose kids take the Sacrament seriously? Mine do. Their lives pre-baptism vs. post-baptism will actually be different. That’s not true for the vast majority of active, LDS kids.
My wife and I are extremely proud of my children when they tell their grandparents that they can’t take the Sacrament because they haven’t been baptized yet. I can’t think of a better way to have kids take gospel ordinances more seriously than by having them witness others participating in an ordinance, and then taking seriously the time that they will be able to participate in said ordinance.
Don’t make the Sacrament a habit. I don’t regret raising my children this way.