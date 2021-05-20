Dear Missionaries: 5 Tips for Working With Members Like Me

by

Part 2 in an ongoing series about LDS missions and missionaries.

Dear Missionaries,

It takes skill and courage to insert yourself into other people’s lives in a respectful way, a helpful way. When you come from a different culture and a different generation, it’s easy to misstep.

I live in a secular, Westernized country: New Zealand. Most of my friends know very little about religion. They have rarely stepped inside a church or mosque or opened a book of scripture.

My secular friends perceive religion the way it shows up in the news and TV scripts, as fundamentalist and radical. They are wary of people who take religion too seriously. But they know me, and so they are cautiously willing to meet you.

Although your good-heartedness will carry the day without any help from me, I’m offering you a few tips for making the most of our time together.

1-CALL ME “HOLLY”

When you teach my friends, refer to me in the same way that I introduce myself to you. Call me the same thing that my friends call me.

A doctor named Stella1 came to my house a couple of days ago to meet with you (sisters). You called me “Sister Jones” and referred to my partner as “President Jones.”

Using Stella’s first name – but my last name – felt out of balance. Also, my church title would have appeared formal and unfamiliar to my houseguest and friend.

I asked you to call me “Holly” during our discussion, but you either didn’t remember or didn’t feel comfortable enough to do it.

You (elders) did the same thing when Jill and Tom came over.

“Would you read this passage, President Jones?”

“I agree with what Sister Jones just said.”

Jill looked over at me with a raised eyebrow and an amused expression each time it happened.

Since we were in the middle of talking about something else, I chose not to stop and explain, even when it kept happening. If you must use church titles, I recommend that you explain to my friends why you are doing so.

This tip might be especially true in New Zealand, where I’d even call the prime minister by her first name if I met her (Jacinda, what a pleasure!).

Dear missionaries, I prefer you to call me “Holly,” especially when you’re teaching my friends. That’s what my friends call me, and so can you.

2-CONSIDER the STUDY MATERIALS YOU LEAVE

Consider leaving something other than the missionary tracts that look – in my mind – unappealing. My friends, who don’t see religious material very often, might have a stronger reaction than I.

How do you feel when you hold a Jehovah’s Witness pamphlet? That is comparable to how my friends feel when they hold a missionary pamphlet from our church. The missionary pamphlets weren’t necessarily designed for people like my friends.

Jill told me that she was turned off by her pamphlet, both the pictures and the wording, but I feel that she would have responded well to some other reading assignment. Not sure about Tom, although I know he read most of the Book of Mormon that you gave him.

I also noticed some reluctance from Stella when you handed her the “Plan of Salvation” pamphlet after our meeting on Friday night.

It’s important to send something home to study, but, depending on the person you are teaching, consider a conference talk instead of the pamphlet? Or a scripture passage? Or a link to churchofjesuschrist.org? Or a link to a church video? An assignment to jot something down – three things they would ask God if God would answer? Three times when they felt a feeling of holiness?

3-TELL CORE STORIES: the big and small moments that define you

Just like a primary talk or a sacrament-meeting talk, most missionary discussions (or after-dinner spiritual thoughts) would be effective if they included:

a story a scripture a testimony

You are great at including scriptures and testimonies. My request is for a story or two, to keep it real.

For example, on Friday, after a lofty – but abstract – conversation with Stella, you offered emotional testimonies. I found it hard to know what you felt so strongly about.

You may protest that Jesus Christ, God, the scriptures, and the Spirit are not abstractions; each is vivid and real to you. I don’t doubt it, but these same topics that are vibrant in your mind can seem very abstract to my secular friends.

Emotional testimonies come across as more abstractions, and abstractions won’t connect my friends to your message.

“I don’t know where I’d be without the gospel.”

“The knowledge that I have, the understanding that I have, brings me so much comfort, so much peace.”

“I feel such a strong feeling here when we talk about these things.”

Instead of relying on emotional testimonies to connect my friends to your message, I would recommend telling your core stories as your testimony.

“Last Tuesday, when my companion and I were just waking up…”

“In my last area, I had an experience I hope I never forget…”

“I remember one time visiting my grandparents when …”

It’s okay if your companion has heard your stories many times before. It’s okay if I heard the same story when you spoke in sacrament meeting. It’s okay if yours is a simple story. If it’s one of your core stories, it’s what you’re on your mission to say.

4- AVOID AWKWARD PRAYER INTRODUCTIONS

Many of my friends have never seen anyone pray in a home setting, someone sitting just a few feet away from them. On a couch. My friends don’t know how praying in such a setting might be accomplished, or who should do it, or how long it will last, or ANYTHING.

Please don’t give an apologetic smile to my friends and ask,

“Should we end with a prayer?”

Or

“Would you mind if we ended with a prayer?”

If my friends nod, please don’t say,

“Who would you like to say it?”

My nonreligious friends have no idea how to answer any of these questions. Stella, for example, a couple of nights ago, was at a loss to answer these questions when you asked her.

One more thing. If my husband is home, I don’t recommend, “President Jones, as the head of the house, would you ask someone to close with prayer?” This is problematic and distracting on several levels.

You could say,

“We’d like to end this conversation with a prayer. Prayer is a few moments of thankfulness and unity when we speak to God about the things that really matter to us. It will take about 2 minutes. I would ask my companion to pray for us, and the rest of us will listen. To concentrate better, we usually close our eyes when we pray. Would you please join us?”

5- MINDFUL PRAYER: SLOW DOWN

I recommend slowing down your prayers, especially the first bit and the last bit.

Take a deep breath before beginning a prayer. Or several deep breaths. Although my friends don’t know a lot about religion, they know about mindfulness and respect it.

A prayer’s ending is another good time to slow down. InthenameofJesusChristAmen is more meaningful when you make every word count.

In Conclusion – Révérence

You missionaries who have taught our friends have brought energy and hope into our home. I appreciate each one of you. Without being perfect, you are doing a good job. I’m not perfect, either.

1Names changed. I wrote the bulk of this article some months ago.