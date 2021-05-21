On Walls, Stones, Slings, and Olive Wood: A plea for peace for the Holy Land

by

Two boys walk down a street in Jerusalem’s Old City, July 2000. Photo credit: Becky Roesler

Dr. Rebecca Roesler is a Professor of Violin and Music Education at Brigham Young University–Idaho. She received a PhD in Music and Human Learning from the University of Texas at Austin, and Bachelors and Masters degrees from Brigham Young University. Becky has presented at national conferences in music education, and at the Mormon Studies Association, the Book of Mormon Studies Association, and she has published in Dialogue. Her latest publication in Psychology of Music presents her research in collaborative problem-solving within music ensembles.

I stare across my living room at the olive wood sculpture I purchased from Omar over two decades ago. I am still captured by its swirling, circling, compressed topographical lines, the tightness of the grain. I believe no wood on earth quite matches olive wood in beauty and complexity. It appears as tortured as its land of origin, home to people and peoples living on top of one another, tightly, in conflict, each claiming the same hill as theirs. Their history, their identity, their religion. Even if this wood is as old as some olive trees can be, it would have seen few lasting periods of human peace in its lifetime.

I was lucky. When I was there, it appeared peaceful. Jubilant, even.

It did not last. And, as I have come to understand from colleagues who teach peacebuilding, that “peace” could not last, as long as human rights violations persisted unchecked.

The past week has been accompanied by vignettes of memories. Over the last two decades similar recollections have been sparked by a conversation, a scripture passage, a bit of news. But this time, they have flooded in more intensely, and on a grim and blackened canvas—a stark juxtaposition to the expansive adventures of my youth:

Catching a sherut at dawn from the Tel Aviv airport to Jerusalem with 3 strangers who (bless them) translated to the driver the destination of a helpless wide-eyed inexperienced North Dakotan 20-yr-old;

Awakening daily at 4am to the calls-to-prayer (adhan) emanating from the nearest mosques, echoing off the Mount of Olives;

Pushing through the bustling sidewalks with friends to head to Aladdin’s (prounounced Ah-lah-deen, the jolly money changer who loved BYU students), or to “Joseph Smith’s” to try their push-up challenge for a “free” widow’s mite (I was so close), or to the market for the grandest array of gummy-treats on the planet (guarded by an M-16-armed Israeli soldier younger than we were);

Playing the Albinoni Adagio on my violin with the BYU Jerusalem Center organ, while gazing at the glow of an ancient city emanating from above the dusty Kidron Valley;

Reading my mission call in the lush shady area of the Garden Tomb, and looking up to meet a soul-full Slovenian woman across from me;

Taking a stroll on top of the Old City Walls, where we could see everything inside the walls: shops, people of all creeds crowding past each other through gates, kids playing football (soccer) in a makeshift goal on a small spot of dirt, the blood-stenched meat market; and everything outside the walls: Mount Scopus (and our balcony at the center), the drab Old Citadel (then) filled with bright colorful Chihuly glass balls and glinting glass sculpture towers, the cemetery stretching beyond the Mount of Olives and Gethsemane, and haunting gaping Golgotha;

Venturing beyond the stone-walled ancient Old City into Israeli West Jerusalem—another country only minutes away, with its wealth, modern skyscrapers, and manicured streets;

Overlooking the Shephelah and attempting to hurl even just one of my 5 stones from my “handcrafted” sling into David and Goliath’s valley of Elah (I succeeded in hitting myself squarely between the eyes);

Hearing a mother or aunt greeting a young child in a stroller in Hebrew motherese (“Boker tov! Boker tov!”) while I happened by their sun-washed hut at Ein Gev, a kibbutz on the shores of Chinneroth (Galilee);

Singing to a crying child in my arms at a Palestinian children’s hospital in East Jerusalem a few steps from the BYU center. Every time I sang, he calmed. Every time I stopped, he cried;

The Rabbi who led us in a Passover Seder dinner as we overlooked the Dome of the Rock on Mount Moriah, the traditional location of Abraham’s near-sacrifice of his son;

Passing through the once-quiet nondescript tunnels of the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque, within and on the Temple Mount, where a recorded attempted mob attack on Jesus took place, and a site that has since seen violence to Muslim worshippers;

Our professor of Arab studies, a Palestinian man whom I believe Mormon would describe as having a “peaceable walk” (Moroni 7:3-4)—and his soft-spoken prophetic words in broken English regarding the then-ongoing summit between Israeli and Palestinian leaders: “We have everything to gain, and everything to lose. If they succeed, we stand to achieve a lasting peace. If they fail, we will see more continued rounds of violence and killing.”

That was July 2000.

Yesterday I sent the following letter:

Dear President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and Members of Congress: I have been sick as I’ve watched the situation in the Middle East unfold and escalate. I lived in Jerusalem in my 20’s and grew to love many Palestinian and Israeli civilians there. They were beautiful, peaceable people. I am shocked and horrified by the killing of these innocents, but even more sickened by the response of this administration. Please do not blindly support Israel with no questions asked; you must know that the situation is incredibly complex and volatile. Do not sell weapons to Israel, and please encourage both sides to seek a diplomatic and peaceful solution. Please use the weight of your power and influence (and you have a great deal of it) to encourage a cease fire—an end to killing innocents—rather than an escalation by providing more weapons to either side. Do not look the other way as war crimes and human rights violations take place over and over. Please, instead of continuing to inflame the conflict, seek peace. I look forward to hearing your response on this matter. Sincerely, RR.

I don’t know where Omar is now. Or Muhammed, the child I held at the hospital; or the nurses who cared for him. I hope they are safe. More, I hope they somehow, someday experience true, just, sustainable peace.

Footnote

Amnesty International has called for the following:

“We urge the Administration and the State Department to:

Stop U.S. arms sales to Israel and support a UN Security Council-imposed arms embargo on Israel, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups with the aim of preventing further serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights by the parties to the conflict

Demand Israel cease the illegal forced evictions of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem and other areas of the occupied Palestinian territories

Strongly and publicly condemn and call for an end to the brutal and repressive tactics used by Israeli police to quell largely peaceful demonstrations

Hold Israel accountable for the illegal and disproportionate use of force and collective punishment by its military in Gaza that has indiscriminately killed civilians, including children, and the raid of Al-Aqsa and brutalizing of worshippers and unarmed protestors by Israeli police

Call for an independent investigation into human rights violations and war crimes committed in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories by all actors

Continue to condemn indiscriminate rocket fire by Palestinian armed groups into population centers in Israel, and recognize that this does not justify Israel’s targeting of civilians and civilian objects

Call on protesters to cease targeting houses of worship, both mosques and synagogues, and for the Israeli government, Palestinian Authority, and Hamas to urge an immediate end to the mob violence taking place in Israeli cities

Review US security assistance, including military aid, training, and other support. Conduct a thorough review, pursuant to the Leahy Laws, of the use of US-manufactured weapons in committing violations of human rights and international humanitarian law

People in the U.S. and all over the world are watching in horror at the violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. There is no time to waste.”