What Do We Mean When We Say that the Scriptures Are True?

The walls of Jericho fall down

published in 1860 by George Wigland LeipzigArists Julius Schnorr (d. 1872)Similar pictures:

I can remember the exact moment that I decided that the Bible was true. It was about ten years ago, while I was reading The Bible Unearthed by Israel Finkelstein and Neil Asher Silberman, encountering for the first tie the wealth of archaeological evidence that the Exodus from Egypt and the conquest of Canaan did not occur. Rather, the evidence suggests, the YHWH cult emerged from within the native Canaanite population, grew to dominate the society, and then created a martial history for itself to give significance to the movement.

I cannot express the relief that I felt when I read these arguments. By that time, I had concluded that the Bible could not be true if the stories of conquest and genocide were historically accurate. I could not accept that the god of Deuteronomy, Joshua, and Judges–a god who favors one race of people over another and does not merely tolerate, but affirmatively commands, the genoide of another people. I simply could not accept such a being as my loving and merciful father.

But if the conquest didn’t really happen–if God did not order the Israelites to kill every Canaanite in order to steal their land and their cities–then it is possible to interpret the text in a way that can be reconciled with a God deserving of worship. If the Israelites were acting like human beings act–if they were sorting themselves into in-groups and out-groups and making up stories to justify their prejudices–then God had nothing to do with it. Rather than commanding the slaughter of women and children, God was simply inspiring the prophets to tell them to stop being uncaring, self-obsessed twits.

What this experience taught me is that there are several definitions of “true” that we bring to the scriptures. One version of “true” means “historically accurate,” Another means something like “morally valuable.” These are completely different concepts that may or may not be found in the same text. There is nothing inherently morally valuable about historical facts. And there is great moral value to many fictions. Think of Dante, Shakespeare, and the parables of Jesus. In the case of Joshua and Judges, the two definitions, for me at least, are mutually exclusive. The only way that I can see these books as true 2 is to acknowledge that they are not true 1.

This does not mean that I do not see these biblical texts as historical. It means that I see them as precisely historical. The Books of Joshua and Judges do not present themselves to us as the work of prophets. They are cultural histories written in the sixth century BCE about events that took place hundreds of years earlier. The societies that produced these histories were largely agrarian, oral cultures that did not keep elaborate records. Their history was contained mainly in the stories passed down from one generation to the next. There is no document written anywhere in the world under such circumstances whose historical claims we would accept without deep skepticism. To treat the Deuteronomistic History differently than we would treat, say, the Spring and Autumn Annals or the Histories of Herodotus— we must engage in what can only be described as ahistorical assumptions.

The counterargument, of course, is that these are inspired books written by the hand of God, so of course, they are more true than other books. In one sense, this is an unanswerable argument. If God can do anything, he can certainly cause people to write accurate history. But this assumes that God is as likely to confuse historical accuracy with moral truth as we are. It assumes that there is some inherent oral value in just getting a set of historical facts right. And I simply don’t see any evidence that this is true.

Take my favorite example: the Book of Job. This portion of the Bible does not present itself to us as a work of history or as a set of historical facts. It is a poem that marks itself self-consciously as a work of literature. Nobody in its original audience felt the need to see it as history, because they understood, as we normally do, that a work of self-conscious literature can teach moral principles that are both valuable and true. However, over the last 2,000 years, Christians have expended an enormous amount of energy trying to reconcile the transactional version of God–who makes bets with Satan and kills people’s children in order to test their loyalty–with their historical understanding of a Heavenly Father.

I am convinced that, underlying all of the attempts to establish the historical veracity of tube scriptures–finding evidence that people can live for three days inside of a whale, or that the sun stood still for three hours during the time of Joshua, or that Mezzoamerican chariots had I ♥ Zarahemla bumper stickers on the back–is a spiritually dangerous understanding of what “truth” actually means. If we find a moral truth (“God doesn’t want us to commit genocide”) that conflicts with a historical truth (“God commanded the Israelites to commit genocide”), we work very hard to revise the moral truth to support the historical fact claim. We automatically subordinate morality to history.

And here’s the thing: almost everything important about the scriptures makes more sense if we do it the other way around.