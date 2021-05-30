The Archdefenders of the Nuclear Family: Sailing over the Cliff with the Ragtop Down?

by

Source: screenshot from here

An official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently printed an editorial entitled “A fence at the top or an ambulance at the bottom?” in which emeritus General Authority Seventy and former Sunday School general president Elder Tad R. Callister expresses the hope that his readers would be “archdefenders of the nuclear family and God’s moral values” and weighs in on the importance we ought to attach to “the essentiality of the family unit to the well-being of society”:

If you were asked, “What is the greatest challenge facing our nation today?” how would you respond? The economy, national security, immigration, gun control, poverty, racism, crime, pandemics, climate change? While each of these is a valid concern and deserves attention, I do not believe that any of them strikes at the heart of our greatest challenge — a return to family and moral values. To put our prime focus on other challenges is to strike at the leaves, not the root, of the problem. It is, as some have noted, to put an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff rather than a fence at the top.

Given the enormity of the economic devastation worldwide wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe and mounting effects of climate change on us all, but particularly vulnerable populations and countries, I appreciate that Elder Callister’s piece grants that poverty, pandemics and climate change deserve attention, though I have to wonder how much he is interested in the latter given his assertion that Satan is “disguis[ing] his plan of attack [on the nuclear family and God’s moral values] with alluring labels such as […] ‘environmental emergency’ for promotion of a zero-growth population agenda.”

I just don’t know what the view is like from 50 N. 300 West in May 2021 that would lead one to conclude that all this talk about climate change is really just a smokescreen for liberal sophists to push an anti-nuclear-family agenda rather than a sincere expression of concern about an actual emergency, but even Utah’s governor has acknowledged that something dire is going on:

We need everyone in the state to understand right now that we’re heading into one of the worst droughts and potentially one of the worst fire seasons that we’ve seen. And we’ve seen some bad ones.

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, has also joined the chorus:

Utah is in the midst of a very, very significant drought which poses a challenge for every individual and industry in Utah.

Meanwhile, international civil servants, taking a somewhat broader view, have identified a number of additional challenges that all of us here on earth will eventually have to grapple with. LI Yong, Director General of UNIDO, reported that in 2020,

Just as we entered the Decade of Action, determined to accelerate progress towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda, the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, causing widespread loss of life, human suffering and lost livelihoods. The progress made in the field of development over decades is likely to be undone, as hundreds of millions of people revert into poverty. […] Amid this dramatic socioeconomic situation, the world is moving closer and closer towards another existential threat: the climate catastrophe. Annual Report 2020

The UN Inter-agency Task Force on Financing for Development similarly reports that

COVID-19 has dramatically set back [sustainable development goal] progress, and affected all aspects of financing for development: the global economy has experienced the worst recession in 90 years, with the most vulnerable segments of societies disproportionately affected; around 120 million people have fallen back into extreme poverty; 114 million jobs have been lost […]. This is despite a large-scale, if highly uneven, policy response. […] The crisis disproportionately affected the most vulnerable people and countries, with socioeconomic conditions, ethnicity, gender and geography shaping its impact. Women have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, are more likely to lose their source of income, and are less likely to be covered by social protection measures, and women-led firms are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. […] 2020 ranks as the hottest year in recorded history as global temperatures continued to rise. Climate change creates economic costs through physical risks, such as climate-related disasters, and transition risks, as low-carbon strategies lead to stranded assets. Such economic damages are already substantial: with the Earth’s temperature 1°C hotter than pre-industrial levels, climate-related damages due to disasters and worldwide economic stress were estimated to be $165 billion in 2018 (a very conservative estimate). Estimates of future damages are subject to high uncertainty, but there is consensus that they will be substantial: unmitigated warming could lead to average global income losses of over 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2100. Regions in the southern hemisphere and poorer countries are projected to experience the most significant impacts on economic growth, further increasing inequality between countries. Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2021

Last week I took part in a forum where the three candidates from Bolivia, Ethiopia and Germany for the post of Director General of UNIDO outlined their visions for the future of the organization. While they presented different solutions to the problems UNIDO faces and is mandated to address, they shared a concern about the effects of poverty, pandemics and climate change on humanity and the need for the international community to work together to address problems that affect us all. And during the UNIDO Programme and Budget Committee later in the week, one country after another took the floor to reflect on the dramatic effects of poverty, pandemics and climate change on development as a whole, such as education, employment, education, capital and investment flows and other areas where UNIDO is concerned.

These were all countries where religion and families play important social roles, and yet not a single representative identified “a return to family and moral values” as anything approaching “our greatest challenge.” This is perhaps not surprising given the focus of these meetings on development and the fact that the speakers were civil servants.

What is surprising, however, is that a former leader of a church operating not just in but also beyond the western United States would characterize climate change mitigation efforts as “a frontal attack on the family unit and its survival” in an official church publication. Is this really what general authorities are hearing from units in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and elsewhere?

I realize that people disagree about whether, say, the droughts in the western United States are caused by climate change—though there does seem to be a consensus among conservative politicians from the western United States that government policies and infrastructure projects are the solution—and no doubt there will continue to be spirited debates about the nature and consequences of the government policies and projects designed to address social issues. And I get that a church is going to have a different focus than, say, a specialized UN agency on the problems that beset us and their solutions.

Nevertheless, this opinion piece strikes me as a regrettable contribution to the public debate on the challenges the world faces. It’s not just that the editorial is dismissive of efforts to address the very real impact of climate change on God’s children—see Elder Callister’s assertion that “these ‘solutions’ are nothing less than time bombs wrapped with glitter and a glamorous bow”—it’s also the bizarre focus on the nuclear family and the marshalling of support from sources with questionable family-related track records that have me wondering if the church plans to hone its violin chops while the world burns.

Elder Callister clarifies twice that he has only a particular iteration of the family in mind:

[Satan’s] plan is in direct opposition to the family proclamation. It is an insidious attempt to destroy the nuclear family and God’s moral values. Hopefully, we will be archdefenders of the nuclear family and God’s moral values.

I’m not sure why he zeroes in on the nuclear family given the variety of forms the family takes around the world and has taken across time, but given his legal training I assume this qualification is intentional. Yet it’s not only disconcerting for an emeritus general authority of a church that expends vast resources connecting members of the human family with each other for eternity to preach the nuclear family in an official church publication, it’s also counterproductive for the well-being of families in the here and now. As notorious liberal sophist well-known conservative commentator David Brooks wrote,

If you want to summarize the changes in family structure over the past century, the truest thing to say is this: We’ve made life freer for individuals and more unstable for families. We’ve made life better for adults but worse for children. We’ve moved from big, interconnected, and extended families, which helped protect the most vulnerable people in society from the shocks of life, to smaller, detached nuclear families (a married couple and their children), which give the most privileged people in society room to maximize their talents and expand their options. The shift from bigger and interconnected extended families to smaller and detached nuclear families ultimately led to a familial system that liberates the rich and ravages the working-class and the poor.

But Elder Callister doesn’t just ask us to take it from him—he approvingly quotes former US Attorney General Barr and refers to the experience of colonists to shore up his position. Barr is invoked to argue that government cannot be part of the solution:

The solution to the breakdown of the family is for the state to set itself up as the ersatz husband for single mothers and the ersatz father to their children. The call comes for more and more social programs to deal with the wreckage. While we think we are solving problems, we are underwriting them. [emphasis in the original]

You would think Barr knows a thing or two about how government can underwrite problems facing families since the remarks Elder Callister quotes were delivered during Barr’s tenure as a cabinet member of an administration known far and wide for its “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting all adult aliens apprehended crossing the border illegally, with no exception for asylum seekers or those with minor children. The fruits of this policy were bitter:

During the six weeks the policy was active, DHS separated 2,816 children—subsequently included in a class action lawsuit—from their parents or guardians. Almost all have since been reunited with their parents or placed in alternative custodial arrangements. In 2019, DOJ disclosed the separations of an additional 1,556 children prior to the zero tolerance policy but also during the Trump Administration who were included in the lawsuit class. As of December 2020, a steering committee assembled to locate separated children in this second group had not yet established contact with the parents of 628 children. In the period since the zero tolerance policy was effectively paused in June 2018, at least 1,000 additional children were separated, bringing the total reported number of separated children to between 5,300 and 5,500. Congressional Research Service, The Trump Administration’s “Zero Tolerance” Immigration Enforcement Policy

Yet, when questioned about his support for this policy and commitment not to reinstitute anything resembling the policy as Attorney General, Barr simply responded: “As I stated in my testimony, I do not know all the details of the Zero Tolerance Initiative and its application to family units.” When asked about the effect of detention on children—with or without their parents—Barr only replied that “I cannot comment on matters within the purview of the Department of Homeland Security.” Talk about silos—the would-be principal advisor to the president of the United States on all legal matters doesn’t have a clue about the effect of government policy on families! I hope the reader will look with forbearance on my unwillingness to accept William P. Barr as an expert witness on how government does or does not underwrite problems facing families.

And then there are the colonists, whose experience is pressed into service to reveal the deep roots of the United States’ family-friendly environment now under attack by big-government-embracing culture warriors:

The colonists understood [that if we promote family and moral values, then we will experience the consequences that flow from such efforts]. Arthur Schlesinger wrote, “Although colonial life was woven of many strands — English, Scotch-Irish, Dutch, French, German and so on — all the new groups, whatever their ethnic differences, shared the common belief that the family was, in Franklin’s phrase, the ’sacred cement of all societies.’”

Do I need to elaborate the many and diverse ways that colonists took jackhammers and wrecking balls to the sacred cement of societies on the African and North American continents in the course of their settlement of the United States? I mean, sure, we can acknowledge the undoubtedly sincere conviction that theirs was the Lord’s work, but at a time when the United States has yet to reckon with its colonial past and the long shadows it casts on the present, the colonists’ myopic focus on English, Scotch-Irish, Dutch, French, German families at the expense of those they imported in chains and cast out at gunpoint ought to serve at least as much as a cautionary tale as a model for the twenty-first century nuclear family.

As I read it, the intent of the editorial is to encourage individuals to take responsibility for preserving a certain vision of the family. This is one of the things churches and church leaders do. But dismissing the effects of poverty, pandemics and climate change on families while yearning for a revitalization of a checkered past is not going to protect families from being pushed over the edge by Satan—indeed, it is a lead foot on the accelerator of a car headed for the precipice.