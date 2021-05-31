Letter to a Young Missionary in a Disobedient Mission, Part 1

by

[part 3 in an ongoing series about LDS missions and missionaries]

author as a young missionary in Germany

I am mourning the loss of the mission experience I thought you’d have.

Imagine having a kid someday that you love more than you can put into words, and that kid has been looking forward to the Hillary Challenge all his life because you told him it would be tough-but-awesome. Your kid knows your Hillary highlights; he’s seen your pictures and heard your stories. He’s seen his older brothers’ pictures and heard their stories, as well.

While growing up, your kid prepares for Hillary, a multi-year commitment to get fit, learn to run in the mountains in all types of weather, navigate, bike, paddle, and carry a pack, and then he chooses to try out for the team. You anticipate the good stuff that’s about to happen.

And then imagine that Hillary turns out to be nothing like the epic Hillary environment that you’d been telling your kid about since he was little. What if the Hillary squad wasn’t tough-but-awesome at all, but loose, mutinous, slack?

What if your kid respected the other team members just for showing up because they’d come from such different backgrounds to himself, but that didn’t change the fact that they spent most of their time sitting around or lost on the course?

The loose culture makes it hard for your kid to differentiate his feelings for the sport from the poor team training and morale.

That’s how I feel about you, when I hear the offhand comments you make, such as your companion’s goal to break as many mission rules as possible without breaking any commandments, or about how you spend hours alone every morning. That’s how I feel when I hear about missionaries threatening you when you turn down the rap music or when you want to spend fewer hours in the gym every day.

I don’t feel like your mission experience is very similar to mine, and I grieve the loss. Not your fault or mine, but I still grieve.

I wonder if your mission culture is similar to the disobedient mission culture in [one particular area where we’ve lived in the past]? The mission president, Pres S, told me that mission morale and obedience were very low when he arrived. In our district alone, there was one missionary using church computers to look up porn, and another missionary having a sexual relationship with an investigator-turned-new-member (resulting in pregnancy and a baby), as well as companions who pretended not to know what was happening or just didn’t know what to do. Not a lot of missionary work was happening.

In Pres S’s analysis, the previous mission leadership had hammered on obedience so much that the missionaries only knew what they SHOULDN’T be doing. They had no idea what actually to DO with their time.

Because the missionaries didn’t know what to do with their time, they weren’t experiencing much joy in missionary work, in the sense of becoming involved in people’s lives and helping people make positive changes. Pres S reckons that once missionaries started seeing what positive missionary work was really like, missionaries wanted more of it. Obedience and morale increased in tandem.

I don’t know how similar that is to your experience, but it seems like there’s some overlap. It seems like missionaries in your mission know more about what NOT to do than what to do. It doesn’t seem like they are doing very much ‘missionary work’ in the traditional sense of working hard, mixing with people, telling your core stories, hearing core stories from others, resulting in both you and others changing for the better.

You have done SOME of this, but just such a small fraction of your time, that I can see why you’d feel like your mission time was, in part, a waste of resources, and why you are thinking about coming home.

Today on the phone, you mentioned that your mission has been bittersweet and that you’ve enjoyed the diversity of people in particular. I understand what you’re saying. Even though you haven’t enjoyed all parts of your mission, you’ve enjoyed the people.

My wish for you is that you’d had so much more of this people-time, that your days were filled from 9:30 AM – 9:30 PM with new people and with a few people who become very dear to you, that you cared about more than you’d cared about other people in your life up to this point, which is how my mission was for me. It was full in this way. We didn’t spend time in the apartment.

I don’t know if it would even be possible for you to have an experience like this, though. And I need to wrap my mind around it. I think you would have liked a mission like mine in similar ways to how I liked it and been challenged by it in similar ways to how I felt challenged by it.

On my mission, I felt like I made a difference for good enough to make my time worthwhile. It was a heady experience to be “let loose” in a city of thousands of people and see what adventures we could find.

I remember my last night in Celle, riding my bike home in the dark with tears streaming down my face, because I saw my “ghost” on every street that we passed; I remembered people who lived in the different houses and the interesting conversations I’d had at various points on sidewalks.

I felt like I “poured out my soul” in Celle. Sometimes even when I was home from my mission, lying in bed at university, I’d imagine the map of this city in my mind’s eye and feel the importance of all the streets and all the people I’d met. That city was where I fell in love with German people.

I wish you were having more of these kinds of experiences because I treasure those experiences.

I am trying to inspire you, sure. I’m also blowing on the ashes to see if there’s still a spark there. I’m also trying to have some empathy for your situation.

Is it possible for you to have the epic mission experience at this point? I’m not sure. I don’t doubt that I’d be having very similar feelings and experiences to you if I was out six months on my mission in such an environment as your mission.

Even if you’re going hard alone, doing Hillary wouldn’t be the same without experienced coaches and legend-alumni and seven other committed team members. As a missionary, it’s like you’re trying to have a hardcore Hillary experience with an undisciplined, unruly team. Your mission could be valuable, but I understand how it may not be something you’d do more than one year in a row, if you were in school and deciding how to spend your extracurricular time.

All analogies break down after a while, but I just mean to say that I grieve that you aren’t having the mission experience that I hoped for you. You’re not responsible for making me feel better; I’m sharing so that you can know me. Discomfort over resentment, right? You are in a discomforting situation, and so am I.

(letter to be continued)

*The Hillary Challenge is the weeklong championship for high school adventure racing teams in New Zealand. Adventure racing is a team sport. It involves orienteering, mountain biking, trail running, team problem-solving, and endurance. The races leading up to Hillary are 6-hour or 12-hour endurance events. My kids have benefited from a strong tradition of excellence in adventure racing at our local high school.