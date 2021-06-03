Letter to a Young Missionary in a Disobedient Mission, Part 2

by

[This article is Part 4 in an ongoing series about LDS missions and missionary work]

author as a missionary in Germany

You asked what I thought about the podcasts that you’ve found during all of your downtime. I’ve listened to these podcasts in the past because, as you said, it is nice to hear people bringing stuff out in the open that you don’t get a chance to talk about at church. I was intrigued, and I understand why you would be as well.

My interest in these kinds of podcasts petered out when I reached a saturation point, meaning that I didn’t hear radically new ideas anymore. I felt like I’d learned what I could. At some point, I was ready to move past the expose-and-criticize mindset.

For me, it was partly a matter of consuming vs producing. I wanted to focus more on creating my own life rather than spend so much of my time consuming other people’s. That’s my experience, since you asked.

Do you remember hearing about Maddie*? In her first year at uni, she wrote an editorial for her school newspaper. She blasted the conservative religious culture in Utah, where she’d spent her last few years of high school. She wrote about the limited expectations for women and gave several damning examples. She wrote about how happy she was to have left that culture behind. She was relieved to be at a university in which her academic ambitions were finally honored. She seemed outraged and critical.

Yet, at her mission homecoming a few months ago, she projected humility and gratitude. She had put aside her concerns about the US-based church culture and focused on loving and serving people. She focused on basic precepts of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved her mission.

Projecting my own experience onto Maddie, I imagine that she will still have strong opinions about the church’s gender roles as she moves away from her mission experience and back into ‘real life.’ Her intellectual concerns may become more pronounced again.

Still, she’ll always have her mission experience to keep things in perspective. Whether she decides to live a life as an active member of the church or not, I imagine she might always cherish the people and experiences she had on her mission.

That’s how I feel about my mission. And I grieve the fact that you’re not having that. I desire it for you. I feel like throwing a spiritual tantrum. It feels like you’re not having the kind of mission experience you were ‘supposed’ to have. But, I know, I know. Life’s not fair, and we don’t always get handed what we want in life.

You said you sometimes wished that Dad and I could tell you what to do. I know you don’t really mean this, but I know how you feel. You aren’t sure whether to stay on your mission, and you want it to become clear. (This was in response to Dad telling you that you needed to answer the question: is there a way for me to finish a mission without being hurt spiritually and mentally?)

I will say that my desire for you is that, starting tomorrow, when you have more control over your companionship and time, that you get a taste of what a Mum-type-mission could be.

Ask your companion to do an experiment with you: ask him to send his personal phone to the mission office, disengage your own phone hack, wake up at 6:30AM with your companion and study in the morning rather than during the day, get out of your apartment at 9:30AM having exercised and studied and tidied up, and go make something happen. Try this for a couple of months and see. Try leaving your mark. Try putting your ghost on all the street corners and in people’s homes.

Set goals that make sense to you and that you feel some life around. Talk to 20 new people every day. Make 5 people laugh. Share 3 core stories. Memorize something. Your goals don’t need to be traditional or involve numbers. Make whatever goal you feel a zing with. And then go do it.

Even if you were to try this, could you create the kind of mission experience I imagined for you? Without more training and examples from other missionaries – I don’t know. It would be different than what I imagined/hoped, no matter what. Doesn’t mean worse, just different.

I have to think you could, but it would still be different from my experience. It’s like trying to imagine a Hillary experience with a high-expectation team if you’d only experienced adventure racing with a low-expectation team. If you were on a low-expectation team, it would be hard to imagine the hardcore mindset as logical or desirable – or even sane.

I don’t sense that you have a vision for what a mission could be like, and it’s hard to imagine stuff like that without being shown. I was shown a certain way of doing things, but – who knows – maybe God grieved at the poor examples I was getting compared with the possibilities God could imagine.

I don’t discount all your questions about our religion, religion in general, wooden tools, truth claims, confirmation bias, LGBTQ+, etc. It seems like these questions are bigger concerns to you than your mission culture. I wouldn’t wish to take away these questions or concerns, many of which I share. I do wish I could change your mission culture, though.

It doesn’t mean you’d turn out like me. But since I value my mission experience, I hope it makes sense to you why I would grieve the idea of you not having something similar.

I opened my mission journal to a random week from Celle, where I imagined my ghost to be still hanging around on street corners:

July 11

Every night I dream like crazy about missionary work…

July 12

Yesterday was a day to remember. Missionary work has just been too fun lately. It’s better than a vacation (more adventurous)…

July 13

Yesterday we had a district meeting in the cemetery up the street. We used our practice time out on the street instead of practicing with each other… (I described 3 interesting conversations that resulted)

July 16

Yesterday I converted a man to bike helmets. He was on his bike, too…

July 17

It seems like we have more and more success every week at our street display…

July 18

Sr M– and I are fasting from English this week. I’m excited. I want to develop an iron will…

July 19

Yesterday we ran into Dietmar, and I felt an incredible love and compassion for him…

July 20

The work has been making more and more fun! A love for it is settling deep inside me…A life of such daring and spontaneity would never get boring! For example…

July 21

I am so FULL right now. I have never felt such a burning within, such a powerful wish to do GOOD and BE good, and love other people, and be humble…

July 25

I really love being here. I feel so LOVED for one thing. Sr H’s daughter passed me a note today, Br M wants to get me a… (more examples of people who expressed appreciation to me or gave me gifts).

July 30

Yesterday we made our 1-2-3 goals from our mission president. 1 book of Mormon, 2 Lessons, 3 Minutes (talk to somebody about the gospel within 3 minutes of leaving the discussion)

That’s what I imagined the mission would be like for you, at least some of the time. I want you to understand, why I recommended that you go on a mission. I would never have encouraged you to go if I thought you’d have anything less than a tough-but-awesome experience.

Finally, I think that your girlfriend would respect this traditional kind of missionary experience.

I don’t mean that she’d join the church, but that she’d respect the richness of the experience, the character growth in the missionary, the positive changes in people, and the commitment that made it possible. She might not want it for herself, but she might respect it nonetheless, like how I respect a yogi, or a ski instructor, or a surgeon. I respect their contribution to humanity, even if it’s not something I see myself doing. But still, respect.

Love,

Mom

*name changed