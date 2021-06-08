Queer Mormon Theology: An Introduction

by

It’s Pride Month, and BCC Press could not be prouder to announce our most recent amazing book: Queer Mormon Thelogy: An Introduction by Blaire Ostler.

This is the kind of book that BCC Press was born for: a bold, daring, important book that says the sorts of things that nobody else is willing to say. The book starts with the premise that Mormon theology is inherently queer and always has been and, therefore, better suited than most religious traditions to embrace and celebrate the queerness of the individuals who, collectively, constitute the Kingdom of God.

And you’ve got to admit, she has a point. Mormons were among the nation’s first sexual minorities to test America’s instititions with a lifestyle that made most of the country queasy. And its not just polygamy. Mormons believe a lot of weird things: that God lives on a planet called Kolob, that a Mayan Jewish ghost gave a teenage New Yorker a sacred record to translate–and then took it back before anyone could examine it too closely, that the Garden of Eden was in a suburb of Kansas City.

And, growing up, most of us trumpeted our queerness. But we called it being a “peculiar people.” But what is “peculiar” other than another way to say “queer.”

Drawing on her own personal experience as a queer Mormon, and her deep reading of scriptures, Mormon history, and other queer theologies, Blaire Ostler says the things that you aren’t supposed to say, but that somebody has to say if we are going to fulfill our covenants to mourn with those who mourn, comfort those who stand in need of comfort, and extend Christlike love and charity to all of God’s children.

It’s all here. Frank discussions of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, monogmy, polygamy, and sexuality in all of its dimensions. These are not, Blaire insists, problems that need to be solved or issues that need to be addressed. They are all part of the glorious and beautiful ways that God created for us to live and love and experience our bodies.

Here, for your reading pleasure, is a free sample: the introduction to the book. We know that, once you read it, and get a look at the amazing cover by Christian Harrison, you are going to want to buy ten, so you can give them to your friends. And that’s OK. And you can get them all signed (and buy some more) at our launch event Thursday, June 10th at 7:00 PM at Writ & Vision in Provo.