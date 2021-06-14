Believing in the Big Lie

Almost exactly a month ago, the Public Religion Research Institute released a survey looking at partisan and religious belief in the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
To be clear, the assertion that the election was stolen is stupid. The only basis for the assertion is that people can formulate the concept in a (grammatically) coherent way. Donald Trump’s attorneys had dozens of opportunities to assert that there was something illegal about the election in court but were unable to convince judges of any political persuasion. State Attorneys General support the fairness of the election. The Big Lie is, precisely, a lie.
And who believes it? According to the PRRI survey, 61% of white Evangelical Christians. But not that far behind them?
Mormons. Forty-six percent of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (in the United States) mostly or completely agree that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
This represents an existential threat to the future of Mormonism.
The previous sentence may well seem hyperbolic. After all, so what if nearly half of our coreligionists believe something dumb or even dangerous?
The thing is, the idea of discernment is critical to Mormonism. Upon baptism we receive the Holy Ghost, which, among other things, helps us discern the truth. We teach things that are not obvious, things which require this type of discernment to evaluate and believe.
But if 46% of us believe something that is completely and obviously untrue, what does that say about us? It undercuts our claim to recognize and embrace truth. It suggests that, collectively, we are as easily deceived as any other group. And if we can’t tell simple and obvious truth from lies, why should someone trust that we can differentiate religious truth from lies, especially where, when it comes to religion, truth is far less obvious and provable?
So what to do about it? As individuals, of course, we need to push back on the Big Lie. But individual pushback is probably insufficient. This is one of those cases where the church needs to make a formal statement. And not just a vague statement about how insurrection is bad. The church–be it the First Presidency or the Quorum of the Twelve or both–needs to explicitly say that the United States election was fair, that Joe Biden won, and that, as members entitled to the Holy Ghost, we can read the evidence and come to that conclusion for ourselves.
I’m a little hesitant about this recommendation. After all, the U.S. election is, well, a U.S. thing. And the church often focuses too heavily on the U.S. Still, the church does address things of interest to the U.S. And this is one of those moments that could portend both the beginning of the end of democracy and the beginning of the end of our religious credibility. It seems like a great candidate for actual church engagement. Not, probably, as a conference talk, but definitely as an official letter to be read in every U.S. sacrament meeting.
Will that reduce the number of Mormons who believe the Big Lie to zero? Absolutely not. We’re not automatons. Contrary to some public perception, we don’t act in lockstep. But we collectively trust the church leadership and, I suspect, a statement would substantially reduce the number of members who believe the Big Lie.
Will the church lose some members? Perhaps. There’s a tribalism to modern politics and some may be more attached to their political priors than their religious priors. Still, to the extent young (and even not-so-young) people see their former bishops and YW/YM leaders spouting obvious lies, to the extent people curious about the church see its members adopting impossible conspiracies, they will legitimately question those people’s claim to recognize and speak truth. And that will have long-term effects on the church going forward.
(If you want to read mostly this post but with less detail and more GIFs, I tweeted it a couple weeks ago.)
Comments
This is precisely the reason I do not look forward to returning to in person church meetings. I was already fed up with the arguments against “the world” (where else do you propose we live?) and had a difficult time with the idea that as many as 60% of the women in my ward voted for Trump in 2016. The past 15 months have been a healing and refreshing break even given the pandemic.
I would hope that a letter read from the pulpit would have some influence in moving people from the prevailing group-think. One conference talk is not enough. As pointed out in the post – too much is at stake.
After I read this, I tried to figure out a way to make this announcement effective while also not making the church leadership seem so focused on the US. While I don’t love the idea of the First Presidency or the Quorum making an announcement, as it definitely highlights just how US-focused the church is, making the North American Areas (all 6 of them) make a joint release will not have the same power. A recent example of First Presidency efficacy vs Area presidency was just last year when the Utah Area Presidency released a letter urging Utah members to wear masks and be COVID responsible. There was HUGE push back with members saying “Unless Pres. Nelson tells me to do this, I’ll refuse to listen”.
Do we worry that members will say the church is being too political by proclaiming the truth?
Thanks for your comment, Klee. I agree.
Mic, I also agree. It’s not obvious how to formulate this but, given the importance to both country and the church, I think it’s critical that the church say something. In my tweets I tried to formulate a not-overtly-political way to frame it. I came up with something to the effect of, “The election was fair and, as members of the church, we have an obligation to recognize the duly elected president. We know some of you are elated by the election results while others are disappointed. The church doesn’t take a stance on electoral politics and members in good standing are encouraged to not only have political opinions but to work to ensure that their political preferences are enacted.”
A comment from Pres. Oaks with the support of the 12 and the first presidency may help. He could point out that as a lawyer he reviewed the legal cases and the Big Lie is just that…a lie. And a comment that people can’t use the church directories and functions to promote the big lie.
I suspect church leadership feels that Pres Oaks’s recent conference talk addressed the issue. But since he didn’t use the word “Trump,” it left too much room for people to persuade themselves that the talk was about something else.
Adano, exactly!
Sam, you should probably mention the number of members sampled in that survey.
The other confounding factor is that the survey is to some extent, maybe a large extent, just measuring partisan alignment in the wake of a disappointing election loss. If you had asked Democrats in June 2017, how many of us would have answered that the election was illegitimate and in some respect stolen? Maybe not as high a percentage as we’re seeing from Republicans, but a lot.
That’s why I think what the church has done so far – congratulating Biden on his election, just like previous presidents – is all that it needs to do, at least for now.
I don’t think all concern is misplaced. It’s not great to have people even imagining an election was stolen. If it looked like people were going beyond unhappiness over a lost election, to taking actions that treated the elected government as actually illegitimate, I would be much more worried. So far, I’m not seeing it, but maybe I’m not looking for the right things.
This brings Screwtape Letter #2 to mind.