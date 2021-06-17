Option A or Option B: Coming Home Early from an LDS Mission

by

[part 6 in an ongoing series about LDS missions and missionary work]

A few months ago, when it seemed that you were the most unhappy and when you first started considering coming home, our branch president asked how you were doing.

I know that disappointing our branch president and your little sisters were two of your main reasons for staying on your mission. So I thought you’d be interested in the conversation we had about you:

Me:

“He doesn’t seem very happy. He’s considering coming home.”

Branch President:

“I get it. A mission wouldn’t have been for me. I didn’t go. My brother did, and he did well. But I wouldn’t have done well on a mission. I didn’t go.”

Me:

“I’m not sure what advice to give him, whether to encourage him to stay or not, or what would be better for him spiritually.”

Branch President:

“I would say that you don’t encourage him to come home, but if that’s what he chooses, then we give him Love and Support. That’s all it will be from me and you and everybody. Love and Support. Love and Support.”

I want you to know that we’ll send you Love and Support in the mission field and Love and Support when you come home.

I’m not very concerned about the stigma of coming home ‘early.’ Most local friends won’t know there is a stigma unless we tell them. For another thing, Covid has changed and truncated many missionaries’ plans.

My concern is how you understand your choice – Do you feel that you are finishing early for you? Or do you feel that you are finishing at the right time for you? In which direction do you lean more often?

To turn to the issue of disappointing your sisters…

I’m not very concerned about you hurting your sisters or other family members. For one thing, you’ve contributed to the family in many wonderful ways by your openness about your faith journey and your continued desire for connection. In addition, your letters and phone calls have opened conversations that have been pending in our family for years, conversations between your dad and me, and between our parents and us.

Family members have shared experiences from their missions that I’ve never heard before. I’ve shared things with you that I haven’t often tried putting into words.

About your little sisters… Here’s the conversation I had with one of them while we were hiking. I thought this conversation showed S. (12 years old) to be quite wise without any coaching from me:

Me:

“What do you think of your brother coming home from his mission at the end of the month?”

She:

“I haven’t talked with him about this specifically, but…. (pause) … I think the mission hasn’t been what he was hoping it would be … (pause) … I think he feels he can do more good when he’s not a missionary.”

Me:

“Do you still want to go on a mission?”

She:

“Yes! I’ve heard a lot of other people talk about the good things that can happen in a mission, and I hope it would be more like that for me. Besides, now I know that I can come home if it’s not.”

Then she moved easily on to another conversation topic, even though I would have spent longer on this one.

Option A and Option B

Since you’ve been open with me, I will give you the respect of being transparent in return.

In my mind, triumphing over your challenges and finishing a 2-year mission is Option A. From my perspective, Option B is for you to find it impossible or hurtful to reconcile yourself with missionary life and to finish your mission now.

Suppose Option A (finishing a 2-year mission) is taken off the table. In that case, you’d better believe I’ll be all-in with Option B. I’ll do everything in my power to make your homecoming a thriving, extraordinary situation in its own right.

I’ll start telling all my local friends you are coming home and how excited I am to see you sooner than expected. I’ll plan a welcome-home family trip and some special family time. I’ll schedule times with our branch president and the extended family to report on your mission to tell us about some of the things you learned on your mission (if you are willing).

I’ll help you find a job and make plans for school. I’ll get excited about the movies I want to watch with you (I have a list!). I’ll plan to do Thomas McConkie’s online course with you that you suggested, and we can talk about books and podcasts.

I’ll be a mama bear and be ready to tear anyone apart who shames you for spending a year of your life and your own money to learn more about God and help people.

Full disclosure: at the moment, that’s my Option B.

In my mind, and from my perspective, Option A would be…

-that you stick with the script, so to speak,

-that you finish the entire 2 years of your mission,

-that you overcome the mission challenges that have been set before you,

-that you don’t just survive, but that you discover how to thrive and become a leader in your mission,

-that you use your mission time to learn how you and God work together,

-that you learn to teach with power and authority that come from prayer and fasting, even if your teaching style and methods are unprecedented in your mission.

My Option A is NOT for you to endure your mission in your current state. Instead, my Option A is…

-that you keep becoming new on your mission,

-that God changes your heart (it’s a gift),

-that you could be an outlier in your mission, using your glorious and quirky self even if you don’t fit in with the other missionaries,

-that you realize life is messy and beautiful on a mission, and that life is messy and beautiful off a mission,

-that you choose to stay on the mission because you feel hope in that direction.

That’s my Option A. It’s what I think I want. If my Option A isn’t your Option A, I’ll grieve its loss for a while, at the same time that I turn toward Option B with fresh eyes.

When I talk about Option A being “impossible,” I don’t mean to say that it would not be possible for you to make it through another year as a missionary without going mad. You’ve made it clear that you could. However, Option A might become impossible because 1) you’ve chosen something else, and it’s your decision to make, and 2) Option A, as I described it, as a sort-of triumphant option, isn’t an honest option.

Maybe my Option B is your Option A. If you choose it, I’ll make it my Option A, too.

Love,

Mom