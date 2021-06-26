by

I’m curious where folks are at as regards returning to physical church. I haven’t set foot in our building since the pandemic began. I’m now fully vaxed, but still feeling hesitant. I have to admit that remote church has a strong convenience factor.

Our latest direction is to continue both in person and virtual options for both sacrament and second hour. We are going to start allowing singing. We are going to stop blocking pews to promote social distancing. We are going to ease up on sacrament protocols, like putting bread pieces in sacrament cups and disposing of cups separately.

I honestly have no idea how Primary is supposed to work. There aren’t enough adults to teach all the classes; the classrooms are tiny and a lot of people are unwilling to go back to that. I have a feeling that returning to the status quo ante is going to be extremely challenging.

What are your thoughts and experiences?