Lessons from Zurch

“Zurch” = an affectionate nickname for online church meetings, a mashup of “zoom” and “church,” despite the fact that most of us didn’t use Zoom for church meetings. (My ward used YouTube Live, which I guess would make it “yurch” or maybe “yute-lurch,” but I like zurch better.)





I’m not going to lie to you, kids. I did not miss getting up early, putting on uncomfortable clothes, and going to church every Sunday. From March 2020 to August 2020, our ward didn’t even have an online version of sacrament meeting, which was just fine with me. No offense to sacrament meeting, but I just didn’t miss it. Of course, I had the privilege of being able to take the sacrament at home, which made most of, if not all, the difference. Our ward began limited in-person sacrament meetings shortly after it started broadcasting them. Due to the size of our ward, we started out in six groups, which meant you were able to attend sacrament meeting every six weeks. As state restrictions lifted, our groups got bigger and individual sacrament attendance more frequent, but when we weren’t attending in-person, my husband and I woke up to watch the 9:00 a.m. broadcast. Well, my husband woke up at 9:00 a.m. I usually woke up around 9:12-9:14 a.m. The kids never woke up for any of it, but we had our home-sacrament in the afternoon. It was not a hardship, by any stretch of the imagination.

As of this month, everyone is invited to attend sacrament meeting in-person each week. There is no social distancing; you can sit in any pew you like. If you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask (although you’re asked to send a copy of your vax card to the ward clerk). Sacrament meeting is still being broadcast for now, so it’s still short, and the sacrament is administered at the end, after the broadcast ends. Those administering the sacrament are still following COVID hygiene protocols, most of which would make good regular hygiene protocols, not that anyone cares what I think.

We’ve also started an abbreviated version of second-hour meetings (different auxiliaries/quorums alternating weeks for logistical purposes). In Primary—which, for the record, I actually did miss—because the kids aren’t vaccinated, everyone wears masks. I think officially there is three-feet social distancing, but in practice it doesn’t necessarily work that way. There are no individual classes, but junior Primary and senior Primary meet in separate rooms for a thirty-minute singing/sharing time. We weren’t a full house last Sunday, but seven of my twelve assigned kids were there. It was fun, despite the fact that singing with a mask is suboptimal.

All things considered, I am happy to be back. I mean, more or less. As I said, I did not miss getting up early and having to shower before noon, but it’s hard to maintain a sense of community remotely, so I am glad we are meeting in person again. I will even be glad to teach one of those crappy Come, Follow Me lessons as soon as it’s logistically feasible.

That said, there were some changes made during the pandemic that I wouldn’t mind becoming permanent. Certainly, it’s hard to argue for fewer hygienic measures when it comes to the sacrament. (If washing their hands prior to handling food was a new thing for most priesthood holders, I think we should we should continue emphasizing it for the foreseeable future.) But wait, there’s more:

Shorter sacrament meetings. Yes, I know President Nelson already gave us back ten minutes of our lives when he introduced the two-hour block, but let’s be adults: nothing good ever happens in the last ten minutes of sacrament meeting. (This goes double if you have small children.) Fifty minutes is a perfectly round number, giving us a ten-minute passing period before starting the second hour, which could easily go another ten minutes if it had to. (But who says it has to?)

Ending with the sacrament. A million years ago (when I blogged more than once per year) I said sacrament meeting would be better if it culminated in the ordinance that is allegedly the meeting’s raison d’etre. To me, putting the sacrament in the middle of the meeting has always made it seem like part of the business we have to get out of the way before we get to the real purpose of the meeting, which is listening to our fellow congregants pontificate on gospel topics (or not) for 25-30 minutes. One might argue that partaking of the sacrament invites the spirit, the better to hear these talks with, but my personal rebuttal to this is, “Nah.” One might also ask, if one were using my own arguments against me, “What happened to nothing good ever happening in the last ten minutes of sacrament meeting?” Well, that’s why we made sacrament meeting shorter, amigo, so something good could happen in the last ten minutes.

Actually, I don’t know if it will be any easier or harder to keep your young children happy during the sacrament if it’s at the end than if it’s in the middle, but my instinct tells me that it’s easier to wait through the sacrament, which a) is at least somewhat interactive and b) can last only so long, than it is to sit through an overlong talk by a ward member who should have shut up five minutes ago and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down yet. YMMV. But if nothing else, having the sacrament at the end means that chronically late people will be less likely to miss it.

Sacrament meeting broadcasts. This is controversial because there are a lot of people—a lot—who would rather watch church in their pajamas than get up and shower before noon, etc. As long as we continue to broadcast sacrament meeting and authorize sacrament meeting at home, I reckon there will be a non-zero percentage of church members who will opt for what’s more convenient. (A neighboring stake has stopped their broadcasts for this very reason, and I know that some local leaders are putting pressure on healthy people to return, even though the remote option is still available.) This could become a real obstacle to returning to a full two-hour block schedule, if only because of the sheer number of warm bodies you need to staff Primary and youth classes.

However, I’ve heard from several people from different wards in different parts of the country that people who never came to in-person church before the pandemic did watch sacrament meeting broadcasts. Obviously, it was a Godsend for people who couldn’t attend because of health reasons, but it was also good for people who, because of work/sleep schedules or new babies or depression or whatever, simply couldn’t drag themselves out of bed in time to get ready. Or people who felt awkward about returning after a long absence and couldn’t overcome their social anxiety or weren’t prepared to deal with other people’s expectations.

Regardless of their reasons, isn’t it better for people to have the opportunity to engage remotely than for them not to engage at all? After all these months off, certainly some folks will take this opportunity to quietly slip away from church activity, but in those cases, don’t we have a bigger problem, one that can’t be solved merely by increasing the inconvenience factor?

Depending on where you live, it may be some time before everyone feels safe returning to in-person church, but assuming that the blessed day finally arrives when COVID-19 is no longer a factor in your decision, what will ultimately draw you back to attending regular old real-life church? Community? Guilt? Spiritual sustenance? (All of the above?) What do you think about keeping a remote option? What changes were made during the pandemic that you’d like made permanent?