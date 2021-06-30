Thank you for your honesty. Seriously.

by

I am an old mom. Not by Mormon standards, but by legitimate biological standards. I am simultaneously dealing with kindergarten orientation and arthritis. My friends are starting to firm up their retirement plans, and I am firming up an understanding of how much string cheese and gogurt I currently have in the fridge. I have to use my big brain to outsmart my five year old, because if he decided to bolt, there is NO WAY I could catch him. I am an old mom.

While there are some obvious joint- and exhaustion-related drawbacks to this situation, there are glorious rewards too. I get lots of hand me downs from friends who have moved on to other stages of life–stages that don’t involve elaborate bedtime routines and occasional potty-training regression. I’ve never bought a bike for my kid, and occasionally, amazon packages just show up from friends with notes that say “this (toy/book/crafting kit) saved me when my kids were his age.”

While I’m so incredibly grateful for this kind of material generosity, I’m mostly grateful for their brutal and searing honesty. Old mom honesty has saved my sanity, and kept me from throwing in the towel. Thanks old friends.

It all started a couple weeks after my kids were placed with me in the foster system. My daughter was 10 at the time, and my son was 14 months old. I was struggling. The kids were struggling. There is nothing easy about a foster placement and the circumstances in kids’ lives that lead up to one. But it didn’t get easier once we started getting used to each other and the routine of life with kids set in. It was brutal and relentless, and I was having a really hard time keeping up with the needs of these little people who had invaded my home. That’s when my first old mom miracle happened. A very dear friend, a super mormon mom with way more kids than I had, invited us over for dinner. She fed us, sent the kids out to play, then had a heart to heart with me. She said that after she had her second child she realized she had just been waiting for the magical motherhood she had been looking forward to her entire life to set in, and it didn’t. It was hard and thankless–and frequently boring and gross. She told me she finally realized “this is it. This is all there is to motherhood. And once I realized that, it made it a lot easier.”

I am not kidding when I say that her honesty with me is probably the kindest gift I have every received. And it has been followed by other friends confessing their failures, and laughing at the relentlessness of it all. I didn’t need carefuly curated pinterest mom advice. I didn’t need soft filters or faith promoting stories. I needed validation and I needed solidarity. I needed to be seen. And once I could acknowledge that being a mom wasn’t a magical cotton candy and balloon existence, it made it easier to get up and fix lunches and drive the kids to school after a night of the stomach flu. It made it easier to deal with the fact that I was two hours of dinner, homework, clean up, and bedtime away from just sitting on the couch and hearing myself think. It made it easier to endure tantrums and catastrophes and fighting and vomit and sass.

And, most importantly, when things aren’t loud and chaotic and difficult, it helps me really appreciate the snapshots of time when everything is right. When both kids are strapped into the back seat of the car quietly giggling together, and my stinky, hairy dog is panting away in the back, I stop and think, this is a perfect moment. I think “my whole heart is in this car. How can I love them this much? How is that even possible?” And then I hide my tears before they both start teasing me. Because those moments don’t last long.