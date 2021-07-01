Mormon Men Write Their Own Script

by

[part 7 in an ongoing series about LDS missions and missionary work]

The organizers of the I’m a Mormon campaign produced inspirational videos about women who didn’t fit the mold of the traditional Mormon woman. One of the campaign’s authors stated that the videos were meant to show that “Mormon women write their own script.”

Some LDS women reacted with confusion and a sense of betrayal. Neylan McBaine, one of the creators, captured this confusion by quoting a letter received by their marketing team:

My wife has been on the couch in the depression for the last couple of days because the Church’s fancy PR agency is showing a woman who has pursued a career, whereas my wife gave up her education and her pursuit so that she could raise a family the way the prophet told her to. And now, you know, you’re telling her that she didn’t have to do that, she didn’t have to make that sacrifice.

I wonder if a similar moment might exist someday for LDS men? Might there be a waking-up to the idea that men didn’t have to make the sacrifices they made? that they could have listened more closely to their personal authority all along? I’m not predicting that this will happen, but just throwing out the possibility.

If that moment happens, here are 5 ideas for the PR agency to consider making into videos:

“A couple of months into my mission, I realized that, while other missionaries were thriving spiritually, I was not. God helped me realize that I could be a representative of Christ and be on the ski patrol. God inspired me to leave my full-time mission to respect that divine voice inside me, and here’s why my life turned out great because of it.”

“My mission was wonderful in many ways, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that there was something more. I had to bury an important part of myself as a full-time missionary. God inspired me to finish my mission earlier than originally planned. I couldn’t have predicted at the time that this one decision would give me increased credibility both inside and outside our faith community.”

“I turned down time-intensive leadership callings while I had kids in the home. My relationships with my kids and spouse thrived during critical years. Here’s how my life turned out great because of it.”

“My wife’s mom had never changed a diap-…, I mean, never earned a dollar in her life. When we first got married, I asked my wife to learn how to contribute to the family finances. We both faced strong family pressure because of our views. Here’s how things turned out great because I held my ground.”

“I have never accepted a church calling which couldn’t have also been extended to my wife or any adult female member. At the time, I was viewed with suspicion, but now the Church needs more men like me to be examples to our youth and to the public. I’m humbled to be one of the few men in a position to be that example.”

“You see,” this PR-campaign-of-the-future might tell us, “Mormon men write their own script.”

What if this Mormon man – the one who didn’t serve the full 2 years of a full-time mission – was the man that was held up to future young men as a role model in church videos? What if this Mormon man – the one who turned down gendered leadership callings – was displayed to the public as representing the best and brightest of the men in our faith? What if the Mormon man who supported his professional wife was honored as the subject of a future “I’m-a-Mormon” type video campaign?

I recognize the fear that can arise in some of us when we contemplate LDS men not following the script. It seems that to suggest such a thing is tearing at the foundation of the family and the strength of the church. It’s easy to defend the current script by saying, “Even if a few men chafe a bit, it’s worth leaving the system in place because it works for everybody else.” It’s possible to see why these expectations are interpreted as commandments that apply to everyone.

Suppose my video scenes feel wrong or make you uneasy. In that case, you might understand the feelings that many of us felt when we considered women working outside the home back in 1997, and why there’s some mental whiplash with the recent honoring of women who didn’t follow the script.

In 1997, I was living in the Bronx. After a year of full-time child-raising, I felt excited to take a spot in the Juilliard School’s evening division. My husband wasn’t available during this time, and we needed help with childcare. I approached the only other LDS student-couple in our branch. This couple also had one young child. Would the wife be interested in the job? A few hours, once a week?

She was! She seemed interested but wanted to talk with her husband.

She came back the next day, explaining, “We have decided as a couple that we don’t want me to be working for money, even though it’s not outside the home. However, if you really need someone, I’ll watch your son for free.”

I understood the unspoken meaning in my friend’s response. I understood the unspoken meaning in my own hesitation to approach her in the first place. The idea that a mother should not be working outside the home or doing anything that would take energy away from her own family had been taught by the prophet, by general authorities, and repeated in church lessons. At the time, it seemed like a commandment – not a script – to many of us.

At that time in my life, it felt kind of low, kind of selfish, slightly dirty, for a woman with children to be working for money, especially outside the home unless financially necessary. I think that’s how a lot of men would feel right now if they were to consider returning from a mission sooner than expected or if they were to consider asking their wives to contribute to the family finances so that they [the men] could have more time with their kids.

Serving a full-time mission, accepting any calling extended, magnifying that calling, showing up, serving as the sole or primary wage-earner for the family … These are all wonderful things that LDS men do. Many of us would even say that the prophet has asked LDS men to do these things.

Does questioning the necessity of these sacrifices erode the sacred service of LDS men? Does refusing to question their necessity cheapen the idea of personal revelation?

I write all of this while also holding on to my own reality: I loved serving a full-time mission. I’m also thankful for the large family I have, which wouldn’t have been so large without the script. I also acknowledge the structural and generational privilege that made it possible for my husband and I to have the option of raising a family on one income.

This article is dedicated to my son, who first agonized – and then found peace – in his decision to finish his mission at the 1-year mark.

