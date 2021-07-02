Social Justice Sunday School

by

A guest post from Christina Taber-Kewene

My husband of twenty years gazes back at me from across our cafe table with tears welling in his eyes.

“I just don’t know that I can go back.”

What began as questions and concerns as we evolved in our understanding of queer rights has grown into a pain that is eviscerating him. Our son is gay. Theologically and pragmatically, this means there is no place for him on the Mormon covenant path. The hetero supremacy of the church is wrong. We feel that. We know that. The pandemic provided space for us to spend a year away from church attendance, but with pressure from leadership mounting, and the pull of my husband’s role in the bishopric, a decision is imminent.

“If we leave, we will never return. You should consider that,” I nudge back, gently. “Are you sure this is what you want for our family?”

We laugh just a little through our tears as we acknowledge that we are taking opposite sides in a decades-long discussion. We round the bases of the same old argument once again, but this time he is the pitcher, and I am the catcher.

Like Mary after she learns she is to bear the Christ child, I take these things and ponder them in my heart as I consider my husband’s faith crisis. I have never believed the way that he and others do. Mormon practice is not only high-demand in action, extracting labor and sacrifice from its members, but also in belief, teaching that members must believe certain things to be card-carrying members– we require orthopraxis and orthodoxy. It’s that doxy part that my skeptical nature has never embraced, and I long ago released the idea that this religion had any special truth claims for me. For my husband, though, those truths are still there, colliding with the other truth he knows, which is that our son and his queerness are precious to God.

I start to make a list, trying to put reason to each side of the argument:

Staying:

Ethical structure for children

Good for adults to serve

Cultural importance in our lives

Leaving:

Protecting our children from misogyny and homophobia

No longer financially and socially supporting an institution that does harm to others

I put down my pencil. I am not going to resolve this complexity with a list.

Is it possible, though, that my faith need not be in the historicity of what is taught but in the lived truth of it? Can I remain agnostic about the church’s historical and truth claims while still fighting for the beauty of an institution that, at its best, helps us to be kinder, humbler, and more loving to the other children of our God?

As I sit in this liminal space I consider what I do believe: Jesus’ commitment to flipping the social order upside down, the Mormon soteriology that just makes sense to me (a universalist saving of all in a web of connecting generations), the social support for raising children to learn to be accountable for living the commandments and for adults to continue to do so.

Is all this enough to counterbalance what is wrong and whom it hurts?

As I prepare my lesson for youth Sunday School, I read: Be ye not weary in well doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. As long as we are here, we must do our part in laying the foundation for this work, for righting what is wrong here.

So in class we read Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John to remind us of Jesus’ actions and teachings: he ate with publicans and prostitutes, turned the moneychangers out of the temple, and taught us to find– and rejoice at finding– the one when even ninety and nine are accounted for. He came to upend the social order, making space for those on the margins, radicalizing our understanding of social hierarchies. The first shall be last and the last shall be first. Having spent some hours in my garden this week, I introduce the idea of Jesus as a composter, taking our worst qualities (the onion skins and egg shells and banana peels of our nature) and turning them into rich soil from which we can change our natures and our world.

We talk about the origins of Pride month and the newly nationally recognized Juneteenth holiday. We cover the Stonewall riots and the Thirteenth Amendment, sharecropping, voter suppression, Loving v. Virginia, and Obergefell v. Hodges. I ask them, Do you see injustice around you in the institutions of which you are a part? In capitalism? At school? At church? What will you do about it? And I ask myself these same questions.