Your own planet

Last week, a friend posted on facebook that the Gospel Topic Essay “Becoming Like God” was no longer live on the church’s website (though the Gospel Library App still had it). The link was broken or forwarded to a different page. I could tell by the subsequent discussion that people were talking about this elsewhere, as various screen shots of the sort that one copies and shares instead of getting your own were circulating. In particular people were pointing to a church newsroom piece that talked about how the church doesn’t teach that we get our own planet. Cue handwringing that the church is abandoning its cherished beliefs, or that retrenchment has led to ditching that particular essay, or that we are trying to appease Protestants by ditching the essay. Sometimes, however, a broken link is a just a broken link. But even if it weren’t, sometimes our beliefs change, and sometimes they should.

First some background. Joseph Smith taught four concepts as part of his Nauvoo cosmology: (1) spirits were never created; (2) God wanted to help these uncreated spirits advance; (3) God the Father was once a man on a planet as Jesus was a man on our planet; and (4) humans are exalted to be kings and queens, priests and priestesses to God. These teachings are widely documented. Check out my recent article, “Brigham Young’s Garden Cosmology” for all the sources. In Utah Brigham Young abandoned a lot of these teachings and created a cosmology based on biological reproduction (spirit birth!). A lot of what Young taught was discarded, but there was a lot that also had a significant imprint on subsequent beliefs. In particular, many Saints have had robust perspectives on exaltation. Instead of kings and queens, they looked forward to exaltation as being a God the Father and Heavenly Mother.

The late 1970s brought us the rise of the professional counter-cult movement that made a point to denigrate, caricaturize, and otherwise mock distinctive Mormon beliefs and practices. Decker and his God Makers film popularized the “they get their own planet,” shtick. When Parker, Lopez, and Stone wrote the Book of Mormon Musical a couple of decades later, getting your own planet was low hanging fruit, so it got a lyric.

Back in 2012, a year after the musical was released, the church published a Q&A on the then Mormon Newsroom. Among other things it asked “Do Latter-day Saints believe that they will ‘get their own planet’?” It responded: “No. This idea is not taught in Latter-day Saint scripture, nor is it a doctrine of the Church.” This document is still live, and was the document that people were wringing their hands over last week, or that they got others to wring their hands over.

In 2014 when the church released the Gospel Topic Essay “Becoming Like God” they included a similar response to the cartoonish accusations: “Likewise, while few Latter-day Saints would identify with caricatures of having their own planet, most would agree that the awe inspired by creation hints at our creative potential in the eternities.” So we had a broken link and people getting excited over a separate ten-year-old document that basically anteceded and agreed with the Essay, but which they thought didn’t—largely a social media storm for storm’s sake.

But I do want to make a couple of confessions and observations. First, theologically, I find Joseph Smith’s cosmology much more satisfying than Brigham Young’s. I personally find spirit birth and strong conceptions of deification sort of…untenable. At the same time I very much appreciate that they are cherished beliefs of some coreligionists and people that I love. I also recognize that change is hard. For example, I appreciate that the church has changed on its caffeine policy, and that people who were all in on the old policy have experienced discomfort as the church backed away from it. So While the church hasn’t really changed on the becoming like God thing over the last couple of decades, it wouldn’t break my heart if they did in some ways, even though it would cause some discomfort elsewhere.

Anyway, turns out it was just a broken link.