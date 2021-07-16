Notes on the Priesthood and Temple Ban

by

[Preface: I bought the house I currently live in back in 1988. Since then I have attended church in a building just five minutes from my home. I live in a suburb of Chicago, so our membership is more diverse than a typical ward. We have lots of Hispanic families (and our bishop is Hispanic) and about a half-dozen Asian families. We also have (or had prior to the pandemic) about a half-dozen black families or individuals. There was a time, maybe 20 years ago or so, when we had a couple of dozen black people regularly attending. (One Sunday I actually did a count and counted 22 in attendance.) Over time they all drifted away. To their credit, the stake leaders tried to do something proactive about it and invited Darius Gray and Margaret Young to come and do a fireside, including a screening of their then recently released “Nobody Knows.” It was a lovely event. But eventually we lost all of the then active black members (what we have now is a bit of a resurgence). I remember one time I walked by the foyer and saw the bishop sitting on the couch talking to our then most faithful black sister, and she was crying. I’m sure he didn’t intend to have a hard conversation in a public setting, it must have just devolved spontaneously. Soon she had moved out of our ward and joined a different church. I don’t know the tenor of that conversation, but it wouldn’t be hard to guess. I may be wrong, but my belief is that missionaries do not affirmatively raise our fraught racial history with investigators or new converts, which means they are always at risk of having to absorb some difficult history all at once. So I decided to try to pull together some of my thoughts on the subject so that if I am ever put in the position of having that kind of a difficult conversation with one of our members I’ll have a bit of a road map as to how to go about it.]

1. The Curse of Cain. The curse of Cain is the idea that after Cain slew his brother Abel God cursed Cain and his descendants with black skin. This simply was not a thing in ancient Israel. A few Christian leaders speculated about such a possibility in the early Christian era. The seminal argument for this position was put forward by a Muslim writer in the middle ages. The idea didn’t begin to arise in the west until about A.D. 1500. It became popular because it seemed to provide a way for a good Christian to profit from the Atlantic slave trade. In 17th and 18th century America it became a widespread assumption; even some abolitionists believed it. It is an unfortunate coincidence that our church was organized at a time when this idea was so universally accepted, because that meant many early members (and leaders) of our church accepted it as well.

Was there really a curse of Cain? Yes, but it wasn’t what people usually mean by that expression. The Lord pronounces the curse for Cain killing his brother Abel thusly in Genesis 4:

11 And now art thou cursed from the earth, which hath opened her mouth to receive thy brother’s blood from thy hand;

12 When thou tillest the ground, it shall not henceforth yield unto thee her strength; a fugitive and a vagabond shalt thou be in the earth.

The curse was two-fold, and was aimed at his profession as a farmer, which he loved and was skilled at: he would no longer be able to raise crops (i.e., he would no longer have a green thumb), and he would be a wanderer in the land (which of course is incompatible with being a farmer, who must remain at a single location near his crops).

Cain complains bitterly at this punishment:

13 And Cain said unto the Lord, My punishment is greater than I can bear.

14 Behold, thou hast driven me out this day from the face of the earth; and from thy face shall I be hid; and I shall be a fugitive and a vagabond in the earth; and it shall come to pass, that every one that findeth me shall slay me.

And so the Lord responds:

15 And the Lord said unto him, Therefore whosoever slayeth Cain, vengeance shall be taken on him sevenfold. And the Lord set a mark upon Cain, lest any finding him should kill him.

What exactly was the “mark”? The text doesn’t say and we don’t know for certain. But the mark was not the curse; to the contrary it was meant as a protection. And there is nothing in this text to suggest that the mark would persist to his posterity. Logically it would relate solely to Cain.

The Hebrew word rendered “mark” here is ‘owth. Of its 80 appearances in the Hebrew Bible, this is the only one where it is rendered “mark” in the KJV; usually it is rendered “sign, symbol, pledge, token,” overwhelmingly in positive senses. So the rainbow was the “sign” of the covenant never again to destroy the earth by flood. The blood of the Passover was a “true token”; it could mean a pledge in the sense of an assurance for the safety of a traveler. It can refer to attestations of the divine presence. It can refer to the sign or symbol of a prophet. It can refer to miracles as attestations of the divine presence. It can also refer to signs or tokens on the hands, arms or forehead. Orthodox Jewish phylacteries (small boxes with scriptures inside tied by leather straps to one’s forehead and forearm) use the word to refer to the spot on the forehead and forearm where the boxes are to be placed. The word is also attested for writing on a person’s forehead. While speculative, I personally think the word is used in this latter sense, perhaps with a tattoo of the divine tetragrammaton (YHWH) on his forehead to show that he was under the Lord’s protection and thus was not to be killed. Whatever it was, the mark or sign of Cain was not a curse but rather a protection, and it was specific to Cain alone and not to his descendants.

Did Joseph Smith believe that black skin was a result of the curse of Cain? Yes, he did. That belief was so widely held at that time and place that it would have been shocking if he didn’t believe it. But to his credit he did not seem to see it as a barrier to holding the priesthood or receiving the higher ordinances that then existed. It had genuine negative consequences in the world he lived in, such as the evil of slavery, but he seemed to see the curse idea as more an antiquarian thing from Bible times than a current lived limitation.

I personally am not surprised or dismayed that Joseph believed that black skin was the curse of Cain. That belief was almost universal at the time. What I do find unfortunate is that Joseph encoded the curse idea several places in his scriptural productions. A couple of passages of the Book of Mormon refer to the curse of a “skin of blackness”; Moses 5 is a Midrash on the story of Cain that elaborates and expands upon the biblical account in Genesis 4; and Abraham 1 also elaborates on curse of Cain ideology. But to some extent at least that negative material may be counterbalanced by the trajectory. While the Church was located in Missouri, Yankees in a slave state, Joseph felt the need to step very gingerly about this issue. After the Missourians kicked the Mormons out of their state and they fled to Illinois they no longer had to appease the Missourian slaveholders. Indeed, in 1844 Joseph ran for President of the United States on a platform that included soft abolitionism (i.e., securing funds from the sale of public lands to compensate slave owners for the emancipation of their slaves and to resettle the slaves as free men and women in Texas). That idea almost certainly was not politically viable, but for present purposes it’s the thought that counts.

2. The Curse of Canaan.

Noah was a descendant of Seth, not Cain, so how did the curse of Cain supposedly survive the flood? If Noah’s wife were a descendant of Cain, then all of their children would similarly be descended from Cain, and so the whole of humanity would be descended from Cain. The only way to keep the curse of Cain alive after the flood was to posit that one of the sons’ wives was a descendant of Cain. And so many people guessed that Ham’s wife was a descendant of Cain. If that were true, that would mean that Ham’s son Canaan was a descendant of Cain through Ham’s wife.

Chapter 1 of the Book of Abraham sort of goes in that direction, but with a twist. It mostly ignores Canaan the son of Ham. Rather, it focuses on Ham’s wife, whom it names as Egyptus. Ham and Egyptus had a daughter, also named Egyptus. And Egyptus the younger had a son named Pharaoh, the first of the kings of Egypt. The text refers to the people of Egypt as Canaanites, although according to the account they do not actually descend from Canaan, who would have been an uncle to the first Pharaoh.

Verse 23 suggests that the name Egyptus in the Chaldean signifies Egypt, which signifies that which is forbidden. None of that is correct. The -us is a masculine Latin ending; feminine would be Egypta. Chaldean is an old-fashioned word for Aramaic; this is not Aramaic. The word comes from Greek Aigyptos, which comes from Egyptian Ha(t)-ka-ptah, which means “temple of the soul of Ptah.”

It is interesting that the Book of Abraham characterizes the Egyptians as Canaanites, even though their lineage in the story does not actually flow through Canaan. (And no, they were not Canaanites.)

Most curse enthusiasts posit Ham’s unnamed wife as a descendant of Cain, thus making Canaan a descendant of Cain as well. The idea is that Canaan’s descendants are black Africans living in Egypt. This link is necessary to support the curse of Cain ideology underlying the African slave trade.

Anyway, Genesis 9 tells the weird story of Noah being passed out drunk and naked. Ham sees this and goes to tell his brothers. His brothers walk backward with a garment to clothe his nakedness. Noah awakes and angrily curses, not Ham, but his son Canaan: “Cursed be Canaan; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.” And that supposedly is the renewal of the curse of Cain following the flood.

But that reading simply doesn’t work. Why? The Canaanites weren’t black Africans. They were a Semitic people that lived in the southern Levant. They were basically cousins to the Israelites. They lived in the same land, spoke almost the same language, and overlapped considerably in their religious practices. This “curse” is an etiological myth, meant to foretell how the Israelites would gain hegemony over the Canaanites. This has nothing to do with black Africans.

Some people get confused by the similarity in the names Cain and Canaan. In fact, those names are completely unrelated. Cain comes from qayin “smith, metal worker,” and Canaan comes from kena’an “lowland” or “westland” (from the perspective of the great world powers Assyria and Babylon to the east).

3. The “One Drop” Rule.

Brigham Young famously announced the “one drop” rule, to the effect that the least consanguinity with a black ancestor was disqualifying as to the priesthood. Little did Brigham know that if his standard is true, then we’re all (including him) disqualified from holding the priesthood. Because when you go back far enough, if a person had descendants that live today (and in Brigham’s view Cain did have such descendants or we wouldn’t need to talk about it), everyone alive today is descended from that person (with possible small exceptions where reasonable mixing does not occur, such as an Amazonian rain forest tribe). This reality was not understood in Brigham’s day, but it is well accepted in the field of contemporary population dynamics.

Here is an illustration I gave once in the context of patriarchal blessing lineage assignments. Imagine if we had the knowledge to complete a massive pedigree chart going back to the time of the biblical patriarchs. How many ancestral slots would there be at that time depth? If we assume 25-year generations, then over 100 years a child would have 16 ancestral slots on the pedigree chart. (E.g., a baby born in 2000 had two parents born in 1975, four grandparents born in 1950, eight great grandparents born in 1925 and 16 great, great grandparents born in 1900.) So how many slots would there be in the year 1800? 32, right (16 +16)? No, the slots increase geometrically, not arithmetically, so the answer is 256 (16 x 16). So if the patriarchs lived circa 1900 B.C. (a total guess just for illustrative purposes), the number of pedigree chart slots at that time depth for our baby born in A.D. 2000 would be something like 16 to the 38th power (16 ^ 38) (the 38 reflects 19 centuries before Christ and 19 after). That number (using an internet exponent calculator) works out to something like 5708990770823839524233143877797980545530986496. Since that is way, way, way more than the total number of people who have ever lived on this earth, how can that be possible? The answer is common ancestry. There are that many slots at that time depth on the pedigree chart, but they’re not all unique names; the same name is probably going to appear kajillions of times on the pedigree chart. And if the 12 patriarchs all had descendants that survived until today, then each of those patriarchs is going to fill many, many slots on that pedigree chart for our hypothetical child.

So Brigham’s “one drop” rule makes sense only for the very recent past. Since Cain presumably lived 6,000 years ago, it doesn’t make a lick of sense for him.

4. The 1852 Restriction.

Brigham Young announced the priesthood restriction in 1852. This was grounded in curse of Cain ideology. But Brigham added an unusual twist, to the effect that the ban would be lifted only after all of Abel’s posterity had received the priesthood. How was that supposed to work in practice? How would we possibly know when such a thing had occurred? It was a bizarre, thoughtless standard that seemed to guaranty the ban would never be lifted because there simply was no way to affirm the posited conditions had been met. This was simply muddled, nonsensical grasping at theological straws. “That long promised day” by itself is a lovely bit of rhetoric, but I cannot appreciate it, because the words have reference to Brigham’s bizarre bit of theology. In my view the 1978 revelation simply overturned an injustice; it was not a marker that somehow all of Abel’s descendants had now received the priesthood, opening the door to Cain’s descendants. I find Brigham’s idea completely absurd and I fully reject it.

5. The Preexistence as a Theological Deus ex Machina

Not only was Brigham’s explanation of the ban nonsensical, it had another, serious theological problem. Our Second Article of Faith reads: “We believe that men will be punished for their own sins, and not for Adam’s transgression.” This is a reference to the theological concept of Original Sin. The Article of Faith reflects a common-sense position that it would be unfair to punish a person today for something Adam did 6,000 years ago. The Article of Faith may not reflect sophisticated theology, but it has a strong, common sense appeal. Brigham’s position directly violated the Article of Faith; if it’s unfair to punish us for something Adam did 6,000 years ago, how is it fait to punish blacks for something Cain did 6,000 years ago? It’s not, and even good members of the Church could easily see the problem.

So a possible solution was floated, based on the Mormon concept of a Preexistence. Mormons believe in a preexistence of spirits, which is not common among Christians but also not completely unattested. Preexistencism is a position that has been accepted by some Christian thinkers. Brigham’s position was patently unfair, but what if we push the critical actions back into the Preexistence? Then we could say the individuals involved had directly and personally taken the action or failed to take the action in question. That avoids the Original Sin problem; blacks would be punished not for an abstraction, but for their very own actions in the Preexistence.

While that idea might work formally, it was deeply problematic. If someone fought in the War in Heaven on the side of Jesus, then they pretty much by definition are on the side of Jesus. Conversely, if they fought on the side of Lucifer, they would not have been born at all and embodied on this earth. That is why this theory speaks of being “neutral” or “fence-sitters” or “less valiant.” The only way to thread the needle to make the argument work is with such milquetoast characterizations as these. Nice try, but no cigar.

6. Conclusion.

If it is not yet clear by now, let me affirmatively state my opinion that the priesthood and temple ban was nothing but a (really bad) mistake made by human, fallible men. There never was a curse; no one lacked valiancy. Our leaders are human and fallible and capable of making mistakes, and in this case that is exactly what they did and it was a really big mistake. Thank God for the scholars of the Church, who carefully demonstrated that Joseph never imposed the priesthood and temple ban, which gave President Kimball and the other leaders of the time in 1978 the leeway they needed to receive revelation to reverse the ban.