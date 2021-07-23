Why LDS Women Turn to the Media

Natalie Brown holds a PhD in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia University. She is currently guest editing an issue on the role of homes and houses in LDS culture for Irreantum, the literary journal of the Association for Mormon Letters. She encourages anyone interested in this topic to read the issue-specific guidelines and submit by July 31.
This is not a post about the content of the July 21 New York Times article on women’s garments, though in full disclosure I privately wrote the Distribution Center with similar complaints years ago and found them highly responsive. This is a post on why I believe we have seen, and will continue to see, many LDS women turn to the media or to outside organizations in order to voice their complaints, despite the fact that the Church (and I suspect most members) would prefer to resolve concerns internally rather than through a mainstream media that has often sensationalized the Church, its members, and its underwear. The short answer, of course, is that there is no effective channel for most members’ voices to be heard when working within the Church.
In 2013, Kate Kelly founded the Ordain Women movement that supported women’s ordination in the LDS Church. Desire for expanded roles for women in the LDS Church was not new. Ordain Women, however, was unusual in (1) creating an organization to advocate for a specific objective—women’s ordination—and (2) using social media and news outlets to bring national attention to its aims. In 2014, Kate Kelly was excommunicated by her local leaders, who attempted to draw a distinction between holding personal viewpoints about how the Church should approach issues like gender and ordination, which was permissible, and activism and public promotion of those viewpoints, which was not.
However one might view the Ordain Women movement, this response sent a mixed message to LDS women who had quietly worked within the Church to ask questions and promote more expanded roles for women. On the one hand, they were validated in their approach of working within the authorized channels to raise questions. On the other, it was Ordain Women’s activism, not patient persistence, that finally elicited a response from the Church on questions they too had been asking. Ordain Women didn’t speak for all LDS women, but it was heard.
Like the Church, I believe that problems are more effectively addressed when the parties involved directly talk. However, I also know from experience that there currently is no effective way for women to engage leaders in a dialogue, whether the issue is wanting to ask questions about gender or suggesting operational improvements. We are encouraged to approach general leaders through local leaders, which pragmatically removes burdens from the general authorities but also ensures that messages get lost or otherwise undelivered. This approach is particularly problematic when local leaders are unsympathetic to the issues members want to raise or when their leadership is the problem. While delegation of work is essential to any organization, it’s also critical that members are able to communicate their concerns, questions, and viewpoints to the persons with authority to address them. I sincerely believe that most members who turn to the media do so as a last resort because they don’t know where else to go.
If the Church wants members to engage in dialogue within its channels rather than turn to the media or organize, the obvious solution is to create more venues within the Church in which members (and particularly women and minorities) can be heard and—here’s the important part—have their voices fairly considered by those with decision-making authority rather than dismissed. While wards are appropriate places for addressing local problems, I believe it would be helpful for general leaders to maintain a staff that could read, forward, and address comments from members or host town halls, much in the same way that elected officials and government organizations do. We should also consider ways in which Church publications could be used to foster more discussion around general issues while maintaining the in-person and online conversations between individuals that are so often the roots of understanding and innovation. If we don’t listen to our own members, we shouldn’t be surprised when they find someone else who will.
What do you mean by heard and fairly considered, and how would you tell the difference between hearing, fairly considering, and giving and answer of “no” and not hearing and fairly considering?
Aussie Mormon, I’d say evidence of hearing would mean that maybe they would read and respond to letters, maybe they would include women in leadership training sessions where there are Q&A periods, maybe they would meet with women when they travel, maybe their talks would show understanding of the issues women and marginal communities face, or maybe they’d even let women speak and model listening to them in public…
Honestly, it’s not that hard to tell the difference between a place where one’s gender doesn’t mute one’s voice and one where it does. Most women now have experience with the former, which makes patience with the latter more difficult.
It would be great if even simple suggestions could be considered. For example, my mom (the ward organist) recently asked her bishop if four priests could be at the sacrament table in anticipation of a large crowd at a sacrament meeting missionary farewell. (She hates playing the sacrament song solo over and over while the priests break the bread.) His response was that he might consider three, but never four and a month later is still not speaking to the woman who dared suggest such a thing. And yes, she did have to play the dreaded 5-minute solo.
I happened to be at the conference center when President Oaks read a piece of a letter from a dear sister who shares my concerns about our current practice of polygamy. She asked her question to the proper authority and was met with laughter. I haver never felt so acutely that my community does not want to hear from me.
I’m a bishop’s wife at the moment. I shared my concern that we often have sacrament meetings were every single voice heard over the pulpit is male. That happens less often now, but the experience of sharing that apparently very unwelcome concern with him was so unpleasant and required so much capital that I have held my tongue for the next two years and counting.
I had a good guy friend once who called me because he had just been called into a bishopric, and he wanted to develop empathy towards the women in his ward. He considered that to be part of his calling. So he asked me to explain some of the top concerns of women, feminists, faith crisis doubters, etc. I promptly handed him two fairly long lists curated over the years by Exponent and Feminist Mormon Housewives. And I just remember his look of … overwhelmed shock. Like for the first five or so items he nodded along with “that makes sense, that makes sense, that makes sense…” and then as the items escalated to 50+ it hit him that there were systemic problems and most leaders weren’t listening, and while he could help with some culture issues in the ward he was powerless in the face of the Church overall. Even that hour-long conversation was more empathy than I had gotten from almost any other Priesthood leader, even the amazing ones, in my life.
Carolyn – I would love to have your curated list of top concerns of women. I have been developing my own and would like to add/compare.
Yes, you are right about there being no other way to get heard, and I’m sure that’s primarily why you see articles like this.
But I think also that when the Church is doing harmful things (like making women wear underwear that gives them health problems and is frankly absurd and not remotely comparable to actual women’s underwear despite their claims), it deserves to have public scrutiny and deserves to be embarrassed.
Unfortunately Church cares more about PR than women.
Perhaps the Church could set up a process similar to the U.S. Department of Defense process for military members and civilian personnel to elevate requests and other documents to higher headquarters for review and action. The member drafts a request/complaint/notification, etc. and uploads it with any supporting documentation to a Church website, which triggers a notification to the member’s bishop who has the opportunity to review and recommend approval or disapproval (if applicable) as well as upload any additional documentation. Stake president and area president do the same. Then the request makes it way to Church headquarters where it is routed to the appropriate committee or apostle or whatever they have at Church headquarters for final action (whatever that might be). A notice is then required to go back to the member to let them know what, if any, action the leadership is taking or has taken (or not taken). This way, the Church gets to keep local leaders involved, but eliminate the complete gatekeeper function at the local level. I suspect the number of requests would be relatively low compared to overall active membership, but it would certainly be a large number nonetheless. Too bureaucratic?
Standing ovation for this post! Key quote: “…it’s also critical that members are able to communicate their concerns, questions, and viewpoints to the persons with authority to address them.”
I served as bishop and most of the time I agreed with the views of members who brought well-considered concerns to me. But almost all of these concerns were above my pay grade to fix. I would raise them to the stake president (who usually agreed as well) and he’d take them to the area authority. And after that? Who knows. Black hole.
We’re repeatedly told in conferences that the church wants our voices and our viewpoints, but our lived experiences provide overwhelming evidence that this simply isn’t true. Individual male leaders on the local level can sympathize, but they are usually powerless to change anything, and all women know this, which is why so many women don’t bother saying anything, ever.
@DeAnnS — I’m failing at finding the FMH list I remember most, but a lot of the ideas are also in Neylan McBaine’s book, Women at Church: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MV8VCB0/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
They do have a process in place; the Church regularly conducts surveys among its members on a wide range of issues (including garments). Furthermore, they do so in an attempt to hear the voices of a representative sample of members. This, I think is a better approach than what is being suggested here, which is that people who spend more efforts to lobby for this or that get more of the brethren’s ear than average sister or brother so and so.
When the church conducts surveys among its members, it means that they, “the church,” have total control over what is being asked/addressed, and to some extent the responses. It may be useful, but it is not even remotely like the grass-roots system that is needed. A survey is usually not public knowledge, and those who have something to say may or may not know that such a survey exists. It is a fine way to collect information. But we need something much more significant than that: We need to know that our leaders are capable of hearing us and able to respond (not be dismissed out of hand.) We also encourage our members to pray: shall we suggest that prayer is the only venue for large or small concerns? One can almost hear someone saying that if “God wants any changes, he will tell President Nelson.” Such a belief misses the very essence of the revelatory process and glosses over the times that a leader needed to be corrected by a follower. Members who feel ignored will be less valiant missionaries, will be more likely to perform poorly or unenthusiastically in callings, will be more likely to just give up on the whole thing.
Why the church has not come out with a slip/skirt bottom option is beyond me. I recommend it frequently and know I am not heard.
I came across a survey at the distribution center years ago regarding garments but it was so poorly worded and formatted that I can’t image it being very useful. I commented quite a bit at the bottom but I had no ability to follow up or further explain my position.
Additionally, surveys are in no way a replacement for dialogue and do not suggest that anyone is actively listening. I am sad for the women who experience recurring gynecological issues and have no idea it is because of their obedience. It is hard not to be troubled by the idea that the men who ask women to make these sacrifices will not only never have to make these sacrifices themselves but they also aren’t even comfortable thinking about them.
A useful survey would ask person questions such as the frequency of yeast infections, rashes, UTIs, etc. I hope the church is considering this.
An experience I had years ago demonstrated the Church’s lack of listening to women. I was in the support group for women whose husbands were porn addicts. When I started the program, we wives had our own 12-step manual, that straight up told us we were codependent and that we had to overhaul our own approach to problems and life. Basically, step one for the wives was to stop trying to ‘fix’ our addicted husbands and address our own problems. It was life-changing. I had so many experiences that helped me along the path to mental health, and heard so many women talk about how they were applying this customized 12-step program to their own anxiety and depression. Some of us were using the 12 steps to overcome childhood abuse, and other traumatic events. The manual even addressed abuse, and admitted that not every husband was going to repent.
The manual was written by a woman, who consulted with other women. They gathered up women’s experiences and put them in the appendix to the manual.
Then the men got involved in evaluating this ‘pilot program manual.’ The men didn’t like it. They pulled the plug on the manual that was helping us overcome codependency. Instead, we got a manual that was 100% focused on supporting our husbands in their recovery. There was no acknowledgement that some men don’t repent from a porn addiction. There was no mention that we (the wives) had a problem that needed to be separately addressed. No, we wives were innocent victims and all we needed was to be patted on the head and encouraged while we cheered on our husbands’ recovery. Instead of working the 12 steps ourselves (specifically written by other women with porn addicted husbands to overcome codependency and the emotional chaos that so many of us struggled with), we got told to think of Jesus when we took the sacrament. The spouse’s support group meeting went from life-changing to be nothing more than another anodyne Relief Society lesson.
The woman who wrote the manual told us that the man at the Church Office Building in the Addiction Recovery Program never even showed the Apostles the manual the women were using to overcome codependency. We wrote letters. But that’s all we really could do. And it didn’t matter. The 12-step manual for women went from being spiritually challenging and healing to being a pat on the head.
I honestly believe the Brethren thought they were being nice by removing any suggestion that a woman married to an addict needs to repent/recover/change on her own account. But it took all the growth out of the program.
One thing to note, is that even though men do have this ultimate authority, the vast majority of men also do not have their voice heard, it tends to be certain ‘kinds’ of men who select those like themselves to continue an ever-self-reinforcing cabal of leadership.
@anon, that’s awful.
Church leaders who think they are experts in every subject (such as addiction / abuse / betrayal trauma recovery) simply because of their priesthood callings are really dangerous to the well-being of members. You seem to have had the wherewithal to realize what was wrong with the revamped curriculum but I hurt for the women who didn’t.