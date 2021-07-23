Why LDS Women Turn to the Media

by

Natalie Brown holds a PhD in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia University. She is currently guest editing an issue on the role of homes and houses in LDS culture for Irreantum, the literary journal of the Association for Mormon Letters. She encourages anyone interested in this topic to read the issue-specific guidelines and submit by July 31.

This is not a post about the content of the July 21 New York Times article on women’s garments, though in full disclosure I privately wrote the Distribution Center with similar complaints years ago and found them highly responsive. This is a post on why I believe we have seen, and will continue to see, many LDS women turn to the media or to outside organizations in order to voice their complaints, despite the fact that the Church (and I suspect most members) would prefer to resolve concerns internally rather than through a mainstream media that has often sensationalized the Church, its members, and its underwear. The short answer, of course, is that there is no effective channel for most members’ voices to be heard when working within the Church.

In 2013, Kate Kelly founded the Ordain Women movement that supported women’s ordination in the LDS Church. Desire for expanded roles for women in the LDS Church was not new. Ordain Women, however, was unusual in (1) creating an organization to advocate for a specific objective—women’s ordination—and (2) using social media and news outlets to bring national attention to its aims. In 2014, Kate Kelly was excommunicated by her local leaders, who attempted to draw a distinction between holding personal viewpoints about how the Church should approach issues like gender and ordination, which was permissible, and activism and public promotion of those viewpoints, which was not.



However one might view the Ordain Women movement, this response sent a mixed message to LDS women who had quietly worked within the Church to ask questions and promote more expanded roles for women. On the one hand, they were validated in their approach of working within the authorized channels to raise questions. On the other, it was Ordain Women’s activism, not patient persistence, that finally elicited a response from the Church on questions they too had been asking. Ordain Women didn’t speak for all LDS women, but it was heard.



Like the Church, I believe that problems are more effectively addressed when the parties involved directly talk. However, I also know from experience that there currently is no effective way for women to engage leaders in a dialogue, whether the issue is wanting to ask questions about gender or suggesting operational improvements. We are encouraged to approach general leaders through local leaders, which pragmatically removes burdens from the general authorities but also ensures that messages get lost or otherwise undelivered. This approach is particularly problematic when local leaders are unsympathetic to the issues members want to raise or when their leadership is the problem. While delegation of work is essential to any organization, it’s also critical that members are able to communicate their concerns, questions, and viewpoints to the persons with authority to address them. I sincerely believe that most members who turn to the media do so as a last resort because they don’t know where else to go.



If the Church wants members to engage in dialogue within its channels rather than turn to the media or organize, the obvious solution is to create more venues within the Church in which members (and particularly women and minorities) can be heard and—here’s the important part—have their voices fairly considered by those with decision-making authority rather than dismissed. While wards are appropriate places for addressing local problems, I believe it would be helpful for general leaders to maintain a staff that could read, forward, and address comments from members or host town halls, much in the same way that elected officials and government organizations do. We should also consider ways in which Church publications could be used to foster more discussion around general issues while maintaining the in-person and online conversations between individuals that are so often the roots of understanding and innovation. If we don’t listen to our own members, we shouldn’t be surprised when they find someone else who will.

Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash