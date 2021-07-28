LIVE FROM SALT LAKE, IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT!!!

by

So the church just announced that they were reinstating the Saturday evening session of General Conference. To be honest, I had kind of forgotten that they ever got rid of the Saturday evening session of General Conference, probably because it happened, like, six weeks ago, and that’s ancient history for my middle-aged brain. But now that they mentioned it, I did recall them announcing they would discontinue the Saturday evening session now that every session was available for viewing on the internet because what’s the point of having a Priesthood session if it can’t be a secret from the ladies, amirite?

The difference between the new Saturday evening session and the old Saturday evening session is that this new Saturday Night Conference will not be geared toward any particular group of church members, such as priesthood holders or birthing people 8 & up. (Was it okay that I said “birthing people”? Am I just trolling now? Signs point to yes.) It will just be another opportunity for “more gospel topics to be taught” and “more general leaders to address the conference.” Because if there’s anything people who’ve just sat through four hours of gospel teaching want more than another two hours of gospel teaching, I don’t know what it is.

I know some folks were dismayed when the church announced back in June that they were discontinuing the Priesthood and Women’s sessions. Women may have been particularly distressed because the annual Women’s session was the only session that ever featured multiple women speakers. Would the church make up for this by asking more women to speak in the remaining general sessions? Frankly, I don’t see why they would have, but we’ll never know now, will we? The Saturday evening general session is happening in October, and according to my calculations, that means we should get 0.67 additional women speakers. I for one can’t wait.

Not to tell President Nelson his business, but I think the Saturday evening session would be a good opportunity to try out some new things. I mean, people are always trying to find the theme of General Conference even though leaders have told us time and again that speakers aren’t assigned particular topics. Maybe they could have one session where the speakers are assigned a particular topic, but you won’t know what it is until you show up. (“Tonight, brothers and sisters, we wish to do a deep dive into the Book of Abraham.”) Or forget the themes, maybe Saturday night should be an improv night, where each speaker has to speak off the cuff about whatever topic they pull out of a hat. (Actually, it could be like Primary, maybe the topics are written on the leaves of one of the plants at the pulpit, and when it’s your turn you just close your eyes and pull one off? Maybe?) Maybe the Saturday night session could be a more casual one, where the apostles show up in loafers and cardigans and Mack Wilberg leads the congregation in some praise music. It could be a Q&A session—those are always fun. You could have an AMA with a particular apostle or the General Sunday School president or the Presiding Bishopric. (Just not any of the female officers of the church because that would just make it a de facto women’s session, wouldn’t it, and we want to move forward, not backward.)

What would you like to see at the new Saturday evening session?