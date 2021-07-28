LIVE FROM SALT LAKE, IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT!!!

So the church just announced that they were reinstating the Saturday evening session of General Conference. To be honest, I had kind of forgotten that they ever got rid of the Saturday evening session of General Conference, probably because it happened, like, six weeks ago, and that’s ancient history for my middle-aged brain. But now that they mentioned it, I did recall them announcing they would discontinue the Saturday evening session now that every session was available for viewing on the internet because what’s the point of having a Priesthood session if it can’t be a secret from the ladies, amirite?
The difference between the new Saturday evening session and the old Saturday evening session is that this new Saturday Night Conference will not be geared toward any particular group of church members, such as priesthood holders or birthing people 8 & up. (Was it okay that I said “birthing people”? Am I just trolling now? Signs point to yes.) It will just be another opportunity for “more gospel topics to be taught” and “more general leaders to address the conference.” Because if there’s anything people who’ve just sat through four hours of gospel teaching want more than another two hours of gospel teaching, I don’t know what it is.
I know some folks were dismayed when the church announced back in June that they were discontinuing the Priesthood and Women’s sessions. Women may have been particularly distressed because the annual Women’s session was the only session that ever featured multiple women speakers. Would the church make up for this by asking more women to speak in the remaining general sessions? Frankly, I don’t see why they would have, but we’ll never know now, will we? The Saturday evening general session is happening in October, and according to my calculations, that means we should get 0.67 additional women speakers. I for one can’t wait.
Not to tell President Nelson his business, but I think the Saturday evening session would be a good opportunity to try out some new things. I mean, people are always trying to find the theme of General Conference even though leaders have told us time and again that speakers aren’t assigned particular topics. Maybe they could have one session where the speakers are assigned a particular topic, but you won’t know what it is until you show up. (“Tonight, brothers and sisters, we wish to do a deep dive into the Book of Abraham.”) Or forget the themes, maybe Saturday night should be an improv night, where each speaker has to speak off the cuff about whatever topic they pull out of a hat. (Actually, it could be like Primary, maybe the topics are written on the leaves of one of the plants at the pulpit, and when it’s your turn you just close your eyes and pull one off? Maybe?) Maybe the Saturday night session could be a more casual one, where the apostles show up in loafers and cardigans and Mack Wilberg leads the congregation in some praise music. It could be a Q&A session—those are always fun. You could have an AMA with a particular apostle or the General Sunday School president or the Presiding Bishopric. (Just not any of the female officers of the church because that would just make it a de facto women’s session, wouldn’t it, and we want to move forward, not backward.)
What would you like to see at the new Saturday evening session?
Comments
I would like to see /no/ Saturday evening session, if it’s just gonna be more of the same. So much talking, so many words . . .
P.S. I’m waiting for Elder Rasband to try to convince us that this was not actually a reversal of an earlier decision (see the reversal of the decision to tear out the artwork from the Manti Temple).
I’m imagining the complete and total train wreck that would be a church-wide testimony meeting. Completely uncorrelated. Everyone wanting to get up and speak in General Conference could toss their name into the virtual hat, and thirty people could be allocated three minutes each. We’ll get to hear about essential oils curing prostate cancer, the blessings of paying on gross instead of net, angelic visitors during chemistry exams, and the full details of driving to St George last April to visit the newest great-granddaughter who is half-Lamanite but cute anyway.
It was only with the un-cancelling of the Saturday evening session that I fully realized how much I wanted it to remain cancelled. My attention span for general conference is somewhere around 6 hours. I really feel like for every talk beyond the 6 hour point that goes in my head, it pushes one from Saturday morning out. Maybe this is something I need to repent of (and I’m being serious here) but I don’t want to listen to 10 hours of conference. Some people do – I’ve met them – but I’m either missing that gene, or haven’t learned that skill, or I’m too rebellious or something.
For all the statements about decreasing the number of church meetings, and the recent move to 2-hour church, adding hours of conference seems an odd direction. (Even ignoring the cancel/un-cancel, the annual number of sessions of conference per year for adults has now increased from 9 to 10, and for 10-year-old boys (and others) it has increased from 8 to 10.)
I can’t help but wonder if there wasn’t a realization that eliminating the Saturday evening session limited the number of speaking slots, and that if every Apostle is still going to get 15 minutes every conference, all the other speakers are going to get squeezed out. Last conference we had 432 minutes of talks (about 86 minutes per session). Over a 4 session conference, that would shrink to 346 minutes. 15 minutes to each Apostle, plus 5 minutes for RMN at the beginning and end of the conference would account for 235 minutes, leaving 111 for non-Apostles. At 10 minutes each (standard) that would leave time for 11 non-Apostle speakers (we had 15 last time). If members of the first presidency were to still get a second slot, that’s 30 more minutes and would leave the non-Apostles with only 8 slots.
Finally (because if you’re going to complain, you had better at least have a suggestion) here’s my conference plan. 1 Saturday session, 2 Sunday sessions. 2 hours each. Everyone is invited to every session. Cut the audit report and sustaining of church officers except for Apostles and Organization presidencies (RS, YW, etc.) Cut the congregational hymns – I can stand up and stretch my legs any time I want now. That gets our usable speaking time in each session up from 86 minutes to something more like 95. Now the speaking assignments: President of the church gets 10 minutes for opening/closing remarks, and a 15 minute talk. 1st Pres members get 15 minute talks. 6 Apostles get 15 minute talks (each apostle speaks only once per year now). We have now accounted for almost exactly half the speaking time. 140 minutes remain, allowing for 14 ten-minute talks. Split them 7&7 between men and women selected from . . . actually, I don’t care. Obviously the presidencies of the 70, RS, YW, Primary, YM, SS are a good place to start. That only includes 9 women, so either they’re going to speak nearly every conference (which I’m fine with) or expand that list to include some of the boards they have or invite someone else. If we can have teenagers speak in general conference, we can have some “random” adults speak, too. This proposal does not achieve the absolute gender parity that some desire, but it would increase the presence of women dramatically both in an absolute sense (70 minutes of speaking vs 21 in the last conference, a 3.5x increase) and in a relative sense (25% of speaking time vs 5% in the last conference, a 5x increase), while still acknowledging that if the church is going to be lead by Apostles, it is reasonable to provide them a chance to speak. Also, with only 6 hours of conference, everyone (especially me) might pay attention a little bit more as we go for quality over quantity.
Not going to hold my breath, but I suspect “more general leaders to address the conference” was worded that way and not as “more general priesthood leaders” and not as “address the conference in the Saturday evening session,specifically to include the general presidencies of the RS, the YW and Primary and not limit them to a “women’s session.” that the men don’t need to pay attention to. That would be consistent with the Q15 expecting that we need to hear from all the “prophets, seers, and revelators” each conference in order to get to know them prior to their possible promotion by means of death of others. :)
Clark’s suggestion is great.
Honestly cannot believe that the Q15 actually think people want 10 hours of conference. Did they do another survey I didn’t get? With all of the opportunities they have to address people throughout the year (in regional conferences, face-to-faces, firesides, etc. etc. etc. – way more opportunities than in the past thanks to the internet), they really need to completely re-envision General Conference. We do not need to hear from all of the Q15 at every conference.
One thing writers have to learn is to write for their audience and not for themselves. I can’t help but think this is a lesson that some Church leaders need to learn. Honestly it reeks of ego to think you’re so important that you can’t possibly change things in a way that might diminish your own speaking time.
That said, I refuse to watch conference again until there is better gender representation so I’ve got no skin in this game. To the rest of you, enjoy conference weekend!
The Q&A would just be a lot of members asking a question but then being told by leaders: “Let me reframe your question” or “I think that’s the wrong question.”
I’m with Elisa, and “it reeks of ego” pretty much sums up General Conference for me.
I don’t understand the animosity toward another session (Is it really “another” session if we haven’t had a Conference without it?) I mean, you don’t have to attend. You don’t have to listen. Go out for ice cream. Doze on the couch. Heck, get drunk and kick the dog, if that is what you normally do on a Saturday evening. But I don’t understand hating on a session that can’t inconvenience you in the slightest if you don’t want to be inconvenienced.
My thoughts were along the lines you suggest at the end. Not just GAs, less formal, more interactive. The Church broadcast a great face to face event from Nauvoo featuring two experts from the History Dept. (coincidentally a man and a woman). It was fantastic; I’m sure many of you saw it. It should be like that, or don’t bother.
Thank you, Ardis. The voice of reason sounds good.
Ardis is right. If you hit “conference overload” (which I do), you can always catch up via technology.
As for content, I would enjoy a session on a single topic approached from a variety of perspectives. Can you imagine a session devoted to the Atonement?
Even though my comment is below that of Ardis, I hadn’t seen it when I posted. So let me clarify that if they just want to do another two hours of the standard format, fine by me. She is correct that I can self medicate and not watch it; I don’t begrudge GC fans another two hours of the same format. I was just describing the kind of thing that would motivate me to tune in on a Saturday night.
I am all for the extra two hours because the Priesthood lessons follow conference talks. This is probably going to sound terrible, but my favorite lessons are mostly from non Q15 members. The apostles are great and all, but they all have their distinct flavor and I like to try new flavors and stories. An extra two hours increases the likelihood of a Eubanks type talk, so I am in favor.
Suggestions – I liked the two kids who spoke a few years ago – a hologram of Boyd giving us a little factory speech would be entertaining – a lottery where $1 million was given to some random TR holder – I wish they still gave talks in their native languages –
RJ, you are the best. That is all.
Amen to Ardis.
Ardis stole my thought. I will appreciate having more material to pour over, even if I may not always watch the evening session live every time. Even when I do watch, I often have to watch again later because watching it live with family often involves various ongoing conversations in the room, grandkids running around, etc.
I certainly wouldn’t condemn anybody for not tuning in live for every session (though I normally try to). But for me, I benefit most from conference talks when I go back and listen later and/or read the talks.
I suspect that somebody convinced the brethren that BYU will never ever make the NCAA basketball semifinals (which conflict with the Saturday evening session), so they might as well go ahead and give talks.
It’s always interesting to think about how things could be different.
Having a wider variety of material to use in talks and lessons is an advantage of an extra session IMO