Grading the Church’s Pandemic Response

Almost a year and a half into the pandemic, I’ve been thinking about how the church has responded to it. And [deeply fatherly voice]: I’m so disappointed.
It didn’t have to be this way, of course. The church started out great, cancelling all church meetings at the front end of when we (in the U.S., anyway) realized this was a serious problem. But since then, it hasn’t done a lot to deal with this unprecedented (in recent memory, anyway) worldwide issue.
There are two main areas that really stoke my fatherly disappointment: vaccines and the return to the status quo.
Vaccination
It’s clear that ultimately, universal (or, short of that, mass) vaccination is our best route to safety here. And again, the church started out decently. Pretty much as soon as they qualified for vaccination, top church leaders (including Pres. Nelson) got vaccinated and posted pictures of themselves being vaccinated to social media. They apparently also issued a news release encouraging people to get vaccinated (though honestly, I—who am Very Online—didn’t see the news release until I was searching to find the social media link).
And that should have been enough. After all, we have no religious objection to vaccination. In fact, providing immunizations is one of the church’s official humanitarian activities. Church leadership could have been forgiven for assuming that members would follow suit.
Until members didn’t. It became clear, though, that a not-insignificant portion of members opposed vaccination. That opposition has now led to Utah County—where somewhere around 80% of the population are members of the church—to see a surge in Covid, including, notably, among unvaccinated teenagers. And, embarrassingly for the church, this surge is fueled partly by Youth Conferences, Girls Camps, and whatever is replacing Boy Scout camps (and, Carri Jenkins notwithstanding, BYU camps. Only 38% of Utah County residents have been vaccinated.
So why are they not following the prophet? I suspect it’s because, photo ops notwithstanding, the church has signaled that it doesn’t see Covid vaccinations as important (or, at least, its statements can easily be read that way).
But why, if it issued a press release and Instagram pictures? Because the church doesn’t communicate its important directives through Facebook and press releases. When the church wants members to do something, it sends a letter, signed by the First Presidency, to be read in sacrament meeting. It says explicitly to members that they need to get vaccinated. Perhaps Pres. Nelson or one of his counselors says it clearly and unequivocally in conference.
But it hasn’t done any of these things. Moreover, it has signaled its lack of seriousness about vaccination in other ways. It has encouraged, but not required, domestic missionaries to get vaccinated. And, counter to an enormous trend, BYU and BYU-Idaho aren’t requiring students, staff, or faculty to be vaccinated for the 2021-2022 school year. (BYU-Hawaii, by contrast, deserves huge plaudits for requiring vaccination, counter to the BYU trend.)
I’ve heard that BYU’s attorneys believe that they’re subject to an idiotic Utah law that prevents state actors from requiring vaccination. On the face of the law, it’s plausible for reasons I explain here—like many state laws, it’s really poorly drafted—but I’m deeply skeptical that a definition of “government entity” that included private universities would stand up if challenged. And, in fact, Westminster College has decided to mandate vaccines. BYU at the very least should require vaccines and, if the state tried to enforce the law, challenge it.[fn1]
A friend argues that maybe the church is hesitant to challenge any vaccine laws for good reason. And he may be right (though I don’t think either of us is entirely convinced). But if that’s the case, at the very least, the church should use its lobbying power in the Utah legislature to try to get the law repealed or fixed.
Now don’t get me wrong—conspiracists notwithstanding, the church doesn’t always get what it wants when it lobbies. But lobbying at least sends to the membership the message that the church takes this seriously. And the church lobbies the Utah legislature about alcohol and cannabis, not, it says, solely because of religious opposition but because of public health concerns. And if it can lobby on public health grounds, there’s no reason it can’t lobby about vaccination.
I’m under no illusions that if the church did signal explicitly that members should get vaccinated that all members would. I’ve said before that members aren’t automatons. Vaccination, for some strange reason, has become a marker of political identity and, as C.S. Lewis notably observed nearly three-quarters of a century ago, it’s easy to shift from prioritizing our religious to our political ideology. Some portion of members would continue to refuse vaccinations. But for those on the margins—not ideologically opposed to vaccination but also not entirely sure—it could prove a determining factor. And the church would demonstrate its prophetic care for its members and for the communities in which they live.
Status Quo
This one’s fuzzier and I’ll be a lot less wordy here. But in my experience—both in Chicago and from hearing from friends and family throughout the country—the church seems to be primarily interested in returning to the status quo ante. Which is a huge missed opportunity. We’ve had a year and a half to figure out how to succor those in need of succor in new ways, to meet truly necessary needs of our people.
A couple examples: I recently saw a high school friend who is now a pastor. Her congregation hasn’t met in person since March 2020. And they’ve taken as a theme, she told me, protecting the vulnerable. Early in the pandemic, that meant the elderly. Today it means kids under 12 who can’t be vaccinated yet. They’ve sacrificed—they miss their in-person community and are looking forward to reenacting it—but they’ve had deep Christian meaning in their sacrifice.
Another friend’s priest has announced that, even after returning fully to in-person Mass, they will continue streaming Mass online. They plan on streaming both to reach those people who, for whatever reason, cannot attend and to allow their congregants to participate in Mass while they’re travelling.
Us? Well, my ward is back to unmasked singing with no distancing but is still streaming sacrament meeting and, until the end of the month, the second hour. A relative’s stake president has announced that even streaming is done.
I understand that we want to put the pandemic behind us. I do too! But if we didn’t learn anything from the last year and a half, if we haven’t figured out how to minister better to our ward members, we’ve wasted an opportunity. And if we treat the pandemic like it’s over, even through the Delta surge and the fact that our children cannot yet get vaccinated, we’ve failed as a people. And that strikes me as true failure.
[fn1] Heck, we could have been using our buildings as pop-up vaccination clinics.
It’s important to note the safety measures the church took in late 2019/early 2020 in parts of Asia, including relocating missionaries, closing temples, and suspending regular church meetings.
Fair enough, MH. That actually underscores my disappointment: the church started out legitimately strong and then … petered out.
I don’t think that I can go with your very disappointed assessment. The church did wonderful at shutting down, and its official stance is to get vaccinated. I am disappointed in the lack of vaccination mandate for BYU, but that doesn’t go into very disappointed. And since BYU-H has a vaccine mandate that sounds like the leadership is not micromanaging it.
My mom talks about praying for the temples to be reopened and now they are. From conversations with her, she made it sound like her and her ward attributed that to the vaccines.
I guess the church doesn’t want to “command in all things” in this case. They’ve gone with “teach the correct principles and let the people govern themselves.”
We don’t have pastors preaching no masks and no vaccines. The policy at the local building is that of what it was in June when everyone who wanted a vaccine received the vaccine, masks for those who are not vaccinated. Most everyone wears a mask at church.
The Church’s response has been abominable to me. That we didn’t shut down in-person church in the winter, at least in the US, as the entire country was aflame with the virus, absolutely boggles my mind.
Also, the lack of direction in every way. Masks aren’t required, unless they are required in your state. You can live-stream church if you want, but figure out how to do it yourself. Which meetings to live-stream? Up to you. So if you’ve got, say, an elderly bishop/branch president who doesn’t understand how to use technology or how it works, your unit’s up a creek and the only people able to enjoy church meetings are the ones who are willing to risk covid.
jader3rd, my disappointment is that it’s not clear that its official stance is to get vaccinated. The church hasn’t used its usual channels to say, “Get vaccinated,” and members have noticed. And the “command in all things”? It’s cool that we’ve decided to drop that in the face of a worldwide pandemic. Cool cool cool cool.
“Heck, we could have been using our buildings as pop-up vaccination clinics.”
Our Stake Center in Washington hosted several pop up vaccination clinics.
Observer, nice!
I feel as if I can speak from both an American and European point of view on this, which are of course only my experiences and observations. I have actually been impressed with how the Church has handled the pandemic. I lived in Utah for all of last year and our bishopric developed meeting rotas to cater for the large unit, streamed all meetings, sanitised the building between meetings, enforced social distancing, and worked hard to keep people safe. The subsequent social media and news releases underscored the emphasis on vaccination, listening to qualified medical persons, and following local regulations and/or laws. There is also an abundance of information produced centrally on how to resume meetings safely.
On returning to the UK I was made a branch president. Both stake and area guidance exists with the ability to adapt to local issues. We had stake and area technology specialists able to help us get hybrid meetings started and we were required to complete a risk assessment. Each congregation is given the latitude to start or stop meetings according to the needs of their members and areas.
As a member and leader, I feel as if there has been clear guidance on what to do and how to do it without imposing an inflexible rubric. Personally, the majority of anti-vaxxers I know are not Latter-day Saints. As ever there is a spectrum of experiences here but mine has been positive.
Where I’m disappointed – so disappointed that I will be anonymous so I can be blunt – is in my ward’s failure to reach out to its members in any way during the whole first year of the pandemic. We got one paper-mailed generic letter from the bishop, and weekly generic emails from the RS saying literally nothing beyond “everything is cancelled until further notice,” and a hand-delivered booklet for Mother’s Day, and that is all. No pastoral contact, period. You wouldn’t have even known we had a bishopric. If, like me, you have never heard from ministering brothers or sisters, you were entirely on your own. Nobody checked on you. Nobody said “hang in there, God loves you.” Nobody said nuthin’. Once Zoom Church started, I could tell from announcements that the bishop’s council had continued to meet, whether online or distanced-in person I don’t know. But those of us not on the ward council were absolutely, totally, utterly, completely ignored.
The real problem here is disinformation, and the Church has been abysmal at combatting that. I have heard no official voice telling members to stop listening to disinformation about climate change, the 2020 election results, or the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Perhaps Church leaders are afraid of the Fox News crowd? What’s that scripture we used to quote all the time about the trumpet giving an uncertain sound? Well, I can’t think of a more apt description of the Church’s response to these three crises.
It’s interesting to hear different local experiences. My stake and ward leaders have not handled this situation well. They ignored mask/singing guidance from the area authorities until the area authorities called them out on it, and then they continued to ignore the singing guidance and they failed to enforce the mask guidance. A large percentage of my ward refused to mask up despite clear guidance from the area authorities to mask up or stay home and (eventually) guidance from the stake presidency. My children’s primary and Sunday School teachers told them to remove their masks in class. The EQP and his family wouldn’t wear masks unless the stake presidency was present. This refusal to mask up continued even after members of the ward died from the disease.
Now? Vaccination rates locally are still low, especially among the non-elderly. My family returned to in-person a couple months ago but if numbers continue to rise we’ll likely stop again. My youngest can’t get vaccinated yet, and it’s not worth the risk.
I’m jealous of those of you who live in more enlightened and intelligent stakes. Unfortunately, it will take a bit more from top leadership for my stake to see the light.
The response has been far from uniform.
I live right on the border of an “area”. Leave our ward in one direction, and it’s a different stake, different mission, different area authority. Our stake, early on, shut everything down and started running on-line “devotionals”. The stake presidency got a hard smack-down from the area authority saying “The Brethren have stated that nothing, nothing, is to get in the way of home-based worship and study”. All online meetings were cancelled.
Just to the north, however, Zoom meetings were in full swing, with stake presidency members regularly giving talks and teaching lessons. Perhaps they didn’t get the memo from “The Brethren” that online church was the highway to apostacy.
Now, even though we’re locally back into critical risk levels, we were instructed to end all online meetings and hybrid meetings at the beginning of June. No web access allowed. In-person only, with clear instructions for no masking – even for people blessing and passing the sacrament.
It is very disappointing that so many church members completely disregard the Prophet and all health experts… We were happy to get Small pox vaccine and eradicate small pox. The same with Polio vaccine… why is this suddenly different… people need to grow up and be responsible 😞
You must be talking about the church in Utah because where I am we just resumed in person services and classes about a month ago. We had our first RS last week. Our city 12+ is 90% vaccinated.
Generally agree. But locally I’d give a worse grade. My stake went back to in-person quickly and really, really pushed in-person activities; mask requirements were not followed in Sunday meetings or activities. What’s crazy is our neighboring stake – whose stake president is a physician – was way, way slower to return to in-person activities and way more careful about those activities. There is no difference in the risk levels between the stake (this is Utah County where we are all neighbors). Total leadership roulette (literally).
I will give our stake credit that they continued to stream Church and authorized sacrament in homes. I have friends in Utah stakes where by December church was in-person with no streaming option and no sacrament authorized. And I have family members who got Covid at Church from unmasked attendees.
President Nelson has said, “We have prayed often for this literal godsend.” Desipte the godsend miracle of the vaccines, too many have hardened their hearts often asserting freedom of choice or free agency. Seems not so different from numerous scriprutal accounts of individuals who similarly to not follow the prophet because they were not compelled.
1 Nephi 17:41 “And he did straiten them in the wilderness with his rod; for they ahardened their hearts, even as ye have; and the Lord straitened them because of their iniquity. He sent fiery flying bserpents among them; and after they were bitten he prepared a way that they might be chealed; and the labor which they had to perform was to look; and because of the dsimpleness of the way, or the easiness of it, there were many who perished.”
Alma 33:19- 20 “Behold, he was spoken of by aMoses; yea, and behold a btype was craised up in the wilderness, that whosoever would look upon it might live. And many did look and live. But few understood the meaning of those things, and this because of the hardness of their hearts. But there were many who were so hardened that they would not look, therefore they perished. Now the reason they would not look is because they did not believe that it would aheal them.”
“Only 38% of Utah County residents have been vaccinated.”
CDC reports that for the nation as a whole, 58.2% of the population 12 or older is fully vaccinated, but only 49.7% of the entire population. CDC links to Utah data showing that for that state 57.4% of its population 12 or older is fully vaccinated, and 46.4% or the state’s entire population. Including the under-12 population in the denominator makes a larger difference in places with a larger portion of their population under 12.
I think the “teaching correct principles and letting us govern ourselves” line doesn’t hold up here. If a BYU student or faculty member is not free to weigh all the evidence and decide to drink coffee, a choice which certainly does not affect anyone else’s choice or impact their health in any way, then we should not have the same leeway with choosing to be vaccinated.
Utah’s COVID-19 death count puts it as the sixth lowest state at 76 per 100,000 population, less than half the national rate of 184 per 100,000, so whatever they are doing there seems to have worked better than average.
John, which is why I specified Utah *county*. I suspect Salt Lake County has a higher vaccination rate and I suspect Southern Utah has a lower rate. But I don’t have those numbers.
I love and agree fully with your second point: we’ve had a wonderful chance to explore new ways to explore how we express our religion and how we worship. And, I, too, have seen many local leaders rushing to return to “the way things were before” without, perhaps, fully considering or embracing the opportunities COVID has provided us. But I’m not a leader, so I admit to not being privy to any of the decision making. All I can do is observe.
I don’t agree with your statement that, “It’s clear that ultimately, universal (or, short of that, mass) vaccination is our best route to safety here.” As a practicing and fully vaccinated doctor, this is not clear to me. There are many compelling medical and philosophical reasons for individuals to choose to not be vaccinated. While I believe there is almost universal agreement that ending the pandemic is a good thing, we are still learning new things about the disease daily and reevaluating previous suppositions that may not have been correct. Removing the agency of individuals through compelling their participation in a vaccination program is antithetical to a fundamental tenet of God’s plan for our happiness-the concept of agency.
However, with agency comes accountability and I do believe that the individual right to refuse vaccination must be balanced against the societal needs of communities around the globe. I further believe that ultimate responsibility for personal health lies with the individual: it is not your responsibility to keep me healthy. It’s mine.
Alternatives to mandatory vaccination can be measures such as social distancing, mandatory testing, and mandatory masking protocols, with accompanying consequences for failing to comply, like fines.
This is a difficult time for the world. We are wading into the brackish waters where self-interest and community obligation collide. Just like in real estuaries, balance preserves life. Shifts in balance quickly result in death.
“[fn1] Heck, we could have been using our buildings as pop-up vaccination clinics.”
Relegated to a footnote, but in some ways I think it’s the most important point here. Mormonism excels at “last-mile” service: bringing a casserole when someone is born or dies, shoveling snow, helping load/unload moving trucks. The lack of mobilization to fight this disease, at least in a coordinated way (I know some wards and stakes are doing their part), says more than any press release or university policy ever could.
D, you can post anti-vax stuff as much as you want and I will continue to delete it. This post will not be a forum for spreading misinformation about vaccination.
Wetwipes, you’ll forgive me if I disagree with you. I appreciate masking and distancing—they’re excellent short-term solutions. But they’re not sustainable solutions. Vaccination is. And near-universal vaccination is the best way—and probably the only way—to end this. Mandatory vaccination is not antithetical to God’s plane clear, late-20th-century Mormon embrace of anti-communism notwithstanding. More important than misplaced ideas of unfettered agency in the gospel is our responsibility to the weakest among us. And getting vaccinated, in spite of political ideology, is the best thing we can do for our neighbors. As members of the One True Church we need to model that Christian care and concern for our brothers and sisters. And the church needs to make absolutely clear that we have a duty to do so.
Thanks, Sam, for refusing to host dangerous anti-vax falsehoods here. Well deleted!
Prof. Brunson, you made me curious enough to look up county age distributions and find 2018 estimates provided by the U. of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. For Salt Lake County 52.8% of the entire population is fully vaccinated and 63.6% of those 12 or older. For Utah County those numbers are 39.2% and 49.3%. Your suspicions are supported. Utah County’s vaccination rate is much lower than the state and national rates.
John, thanks for looking up those numbers!
Wetwipes, as another practicing physician I am interested to hear about the “many” compelling medical and philosophical reasons for individuals to choose not to be vaccinated. I can’t think of very many.
Sam, how is what I posted anti-vax? I was making the point that the Church and its leaders/members have had a complicated and sometimes unfortunate history.
Pointing out that BY Jr (and others) had nativist views about medical science, contrary to Mary’s assertion that we were all in on smallpox vaccination, is not an anti-vax viewpoint.
I grade the church response on two levels: Institutional and Local (meaning the wards and stakes). Institutionally I grade the church well, though not perfect. I agree a much stronger push on the need for members to be vaccinated is not only necessary but truly a morale priority. However, the institution I think has done a good job of treating this with sufficient gravity, including the ongoing partial to total closing of the temples, the altering of temple ordinances, the significant humanitarian outreach, the suspension of meetings, the alteration of General Conference to a purely virtual event, the suspension of Choir performances, the promotion of vaccines (though not strong enough promotion.) While agree much more can and should be done, I am okay with what the institution has done
At the local level however (at least my local level), the grade must be below failing. The ward and stake have failed miserably in even taking this event seriously and even failed even worse in taking the steps to see it end. We have had meetings where stake and ward leadership openly mock those who do take it seriously, brag about not masking and not being vaccinated, and openly defy local and state regulations and openly promote conspiratorial ideas regarding the pandemic. To say this is disheartening is putting the situation mildly, and frankly my family is questioning whether to continue our association with our ward and stake as a result. Sadly, my ward and stake’s attitude towards this is representative of the larger (southern exurban) area they represent.
I do believe the institution should and must come down in a very direct way to counter the misinformation and bad behavior that is being exhibited by some of the wards and stakes.
So, once again: Brigham Young Jr. thought that smallpox vaccination was “Gentile doctors trying to force Babylon into the people and some of them are willing to disease the blood of our children if they can do so, and they think they are doing God’s service.” Another interesting view from the same period: “One of the most deplorable consequences of people not doing their own thinking is the widespread delusion of vaccination…Humanity groans under a diabolical medical despotism, and may heaven grant that a day of emancipation may soon come when men will seek immunity from disease by improving their diet, and by daily bathing, instead of being misled by a credulous practice like vaccination which has neither science nor common sense to recommend it.” — Deseret News, Jan 18, 1872
I appreciate the author’s point about how many members will not abide by a more prescriptive stance from the church. The backlash that would come from members on social media, and in the press, including the most strident members is the reason I don’t think there has been a stronger stance. It’s more about not alienating the most devoted members and creating bad PR.
I remember looking forward to April 2020 conference as an opportunity for the Church to step forward and provide clear inspired guidance for dealing with the pandemic in such an uncertain time. Instead, it felt like a bit of a missed opportunity with the focus on Joseph Smith. My son had just left for his mission, but did not make it to his assigned country and was instead sent stateside. He was stuck in his apartment with little to do other than study. Any English speaking social media contacts were to be passed to other missionaries. He rarely ran into any contacts speaking his assigned language. He felt forgotten and abandoned with nothing to do and returned home a few months later. My last hope was that these trials would eventually unite us, but instead the divides seem to be growing deeper and uglier.
I live in a blue state and our stake response initially was, I felt, good – streamed meetings for a long time, then rotating Sundays when different parts of the ward attended in person, masked up and sitting every other row, with hand sanitizer set up just outside the chapel doors. But when the state hit the 70%-vaccinated total, our stake immediately dropped masking and all other restrictions. Now we’re back to sitting side by side, unmasked, singing three full hymns per meeting. We even had a pancake breakfast a couple of weeks ago and I’m just not comfortable with any of it. Oh, and our state infection rate is back to pre-vaccination levels. And I’m sure we’re contributing to it.
I’m disappointed that the church didn’t reconsider the need for daily, professional janitorial services for our meetinghouses. Another disappointment is that the church didn’t consider the problems that having 3-4 wards meet in the same building on the same day caused pre-pandemic and still cause today amidst one.
After in-person meetings resumed, the four wards that met (and continue to meet) in my building couldn’t use the chapel for **months** due to the mold problem that festered there when church meetings shut down. Two of the restrooms were out of order as well and still are. As a result of this, my ward was the only one that met in-person, and we met in the church courtyard with the option for meeting virtually available. The other three wards continued to meet online during this time. Despite the issues with the chapel and the restrooms, the building only gets “cleaned” once a week with products so diluted they might as well be water and vacuum cleaners that were built before Generation X was even alive.
Admittedly, I got a little **too** used to my ward being the only one meeting in the building while the mold issue in the chapel was being dealt with. I liked that I didn’t have to spend time searching for a parking space and that I didn’t have to fight to get through the church doors and to sacrament meeting on time because of all the people dawdling in the entrance and foyer long after their own meetings had ended. I wish the church would adjust the meeting schedule where the wards rotate who meets in-person on Sunday (i.e., Ward 1 meets in-person on the first Sunday, Ward 2 meets in-person on the second Sunday, the wards rotate who meets in-person on the fifth Sunday, etc.) and then kept a comprehensive calendar of activities throughout the week/month/year with a reservation system in place to ensure the building doesn’t get overcrowded.
Now with four wards meeting on top of each other, the lack of crowd control, the building not being cleaned properly or as frequently as it should be, the Delta variant being more transmissible, no mask mandate, people eschewing vaccines, and the propensity for people to bring their sick selves and sick children to church (I’ve seen people bring feverish children and one who even had the chicken pox to church)… one has to wonder how safe we truly are at our church meetings.
JC, there are many, many excellent reasons for the Church to reconsider its need for professional janitorial services, but COVID is not one of them. The wiping of the pulpits between speakers, extra cleaning between wards, etc. is now clearly just hygiene theater, and does very little to limit transmission. The virus is almost exclusively transmitted by aerosols or respiratory droplets, which is why masks (and VACCINATION!!!) are so effective.
New additions to the Handbook now allow forming activities committees, and remind us that it is okay for YSA and SA wards to have Monday Night FHE activities in the ward buildings. It appears that the writers for the Handbook are anticipation more “normalcy” in regards to in-person meetings, rather than less.
I too feel like we failed the “love one another” test in Utah (and as a church) this past year. While some institutional measures were taken, our local ward was MIA (like that commenter above, except I’m jealous they got some emails and a Mother’s Day handout–I felt like the community I’d pledged so much time and emotional and spiritual effort into for decades vanished overnight, and has suddenly resumed with no safety measures or acknowledgement of what we’ve lived through). And I think it has been really rough on thousands of missionaries and their families, being reassigned, spending months isolated in hotel rooms, and new calls should’ve ceased for a year. Which begs the question of prophetic and inspired leadership guidance in some of these decisions…
I have heard numerous anecdotes of members of the church leaving or going inactive, outraged that President Nelson or other leaders have bought into the Covid “hoax”. I have no idea how large or vocal this contingent is, how how high up the hierarchy this mindset goes, but I wonder whether the church is worried about losing too many of them by pushing vaccines and masking more aggressively.
Of course, in my mind, we should be doing the right thing and letting the consequences follow. But I’m not naive enough to believe that’s what always happens.
In any event, I am deeply disappointed in the poor response from my co-religionists and neighbors. This is a colossal failure (pride, selfishness, and ignorance) in Zion, no matter how you slice it.
@D:
I disagree with your statement, “There are many, many excellent reasons for the Church to reconsider its need for professional janitorial services, but COVID is not one of them.”
Not having in-person church, closing temples, sending home missionaries – basically, the entire world shutting down – was the perfect time to re-evaluate the need for daily, professional janitorial services and to establish a new protocol regarding this particular situation and other ones relating to how the church is run institutionally and locally. It was desperately needed pre-COVID and still is today regardless of COVID.
No one is saying our church buildings need to be cleaned 24/7 with surfaces constantly being wiped down, but more frequent cleanings with better materials would go a long way in general.
Sad, I’m sorry to hear about your son. For some reason, I had never really intently imagined serving a mission during covid until I read your comment. It can’t have been much better than prison. I’m sorry. I hope he can get some help, perhaps including therapy, to heal from that experience.
Sam, you don’t mention the Church’s missionary approach to covid as a negative. But surely it was one of the worst parts, no?