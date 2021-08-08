Is Polygamy Funny?

by

The Pros and Cons of Laughing about Polygamy

“Look at Great-Great-Grandpa in his jailbird stripes!” The large photo was taken down from the mantelpiece and passed around to the cousins with a chuckle.

“Did you kids know that your grandfather was in the state penitentiary (haha)?” Everybody seemed to get a kick out of the photo of grandpa in jail.

Many generational Latter-day Saints from Canada, the US, and Mexico have polygamists in their family tree. If this describes you, what is your family’s attitude about your ancestors? What are the pros and cons of how your family tells their story? Perhaps my list of pros and cons will clarify or challenge the narrative you received.

The narrative that I internalized as a child about the photo from the mantelpiece was, “Good ol’ Grandpa, punished for living his religion … although jail was a lark because he was with all his buddies … and how ludicrous to think that someone from our family could end up in jail!”

Polygamy was brought up with a chuckle on the other side of my family, too. One story went something like this:

“G-G-Grandpa dressed up in his Sunday clothes and hitched up the wagon to go court another wife. Grandma wasn’t having it, so when the time came for him to drive off, she threw a brick at him, and the brick broke the wagon. By the time Grandpa repaired the wagon, he wasn’t so keen to go courting anymore.” (=insert the family laugh=)

I knew John D. Lee, another ancestor, had loads of wives. No one seemed to know much about any of them, and I couldn’t remember the name of the wife who was my direct ancestor.

It wasn’t until recently that I stopped to question my family’s attitude about our polygamous ancestors.

What was the narrative about polygamy? What were the pros and cons of the narrative?

What might I have misinterpreted as a youngster observing the older generation/s?

What effect did my perception of my family’s worldview have on my development and identity?

What are my kids absorbing now?

The pros and cons of laughing about polygamy

Pro

TRANSPARENCY. The topic of polygamy (and Mountain Meadows) were out in the open. We didn’t have university-style lectures about polygamy, by any means, but the issue of polygamy didn’t seem charged or taboo. References to polygamy were not off-limits, nor were questions. Stories about polygamy were okay for all ages, even for young children.

Con

MINIMIZATION. Just because something is out in the open doesn’t mean the narrative is a healthy one. Laughing about something traumatic, sad, or sexist isn’t the norm in my family, so chuckling about polygamy communicated the message that polygamy was basically no big deal, not traumatic, not sexist, not even that difficult. Laughing about polygamy makes light of it.

Pro

SENSE OF HUMOR. Keeping a good sense of humor about the human condition – the quirkiness of humanity – is a wonderful family heritage. Gentle chuckling is different from mocking or derisive laughter. Why shouldn’t we chuckle gently about the foibles, adventures, and sacrifices of humans trying their sincere best to live biblically? Laughing at ourselves is a sign of integration, self-compassion, and self-acceptance.

Con

BETRAYAL. The ‘family chuckle’ did not prepare me to read The Giant Joshua when I was 18 years old, study D&C 132, or process temple sealing policies and hierarchies. As a youth, I was shielded from the anguish and heaviness of polygamy, but I was not innoculated against betrayal trauma as I grew older.

Pro

POLYGAMY PINNED IN THE PAST. Laughing about polygamy made it seem old-fashioned, harmless, outdated, and perhaps even childish. Laughing at polygamy reminded me of laughing at old-fashioned swimsuits or the hairstyles in old photos. Chuckling about polygamy made it seem like polygamy was a practice that was safely pinned in the past, just like those old-fashioned swimsuits and hairstyles.

Con

POLYGAMISTS HAVE INNER LIVES. Making polygamists seem childish and outdated brushes over the realities of their choices, their inner lives, and their sacrifices. Besides, pinning polygamy in the past can lead to a sense of betrayal (see the above paragraph about betrayal).

Pro

DISTANCE. Humor communicated to me that I was not responsible for my ancestors’ behavior. It created a healthy distance between their actions and mine.

Con

POLYGAMY IN HEAVEN. Growing older, I realized that most adults around me felt that polygamy would likely be an eternal reality; it wasn’t firmly pinned in the past after all. I might be a polygamist wife in heaven, and my family would chuckle about it? Pat my knee and tell me that I’d get over it? If my family wasn’t going to protect me, then who would? Not God either. It wasn’t until a decade later that I found Eugene England’s essay and, for the first time, considered the idea that rejecting polygamy didn’t mean rejecting my family’s faith. What a relief. I felt angry that I hadn’t considered it before.

Pro

AMBIVALENCE – People laugh when they are uncomfortable. Gentle chuckling happens in reserved, Scandinavian-rooted families like mine when people don’t know what else to say. Laughing was a response, suited to the multiple ages involved in the interactions I observed. My family used laughter to diffuse tense situations and to communicate ambivalence.

Con

BULLY. It’s not okay to be ambivalent when other people are getting hurt. If there’s any traction to the idea that polygamy is hurtful to women or men, or classifies women as second-class citizens, then it’s not a laughing matter.

Underneath the humor, there was a sense of pride that our ancestors were righteous enough to make the sacrifices associated with polygamy. At this point in my life, I wish I could look my younger self in the eye and say, “It’s one thing to acknowledge the difficult facts of history; it’s another thing to take pride in them.”

“It’s one thing to acknowledge the difficult facts of history; it’s another thing to take pride in them.”

For example, acknowledging that my ancestors settled on Ute ancestral land is different from taking pride in the fact. It is one thing for my family to recognize that there were slaveholders in our family tree; another thing entirely if my family were to take pride in that fact – or chuckle about it. It’s one thing for my ancestors to acknowledge that they actively participated in the church during the time of the black priesthood and temple ban; another thing altogether if my family were to take pride in this specific aspect of their church activity.

As unbelievable as it might seem to my secular friends, many of my extended family members don’t believe that polygamy put women in a lower status than men. At least, that’s my perception. The narrative that I internalized about polygamy was to “look at polygamy through a ‘faithful’ perspective” and “doubt your thoughts and feelings about polygamy – polygamy must have been okay, or God wouldn’t have let it happen.”

Although there were both pros and cons to growing up in a family that chuckled about polygamy, it seems complicated and hurtful for the family to be taking pride in – or chuckle about – our polygamist ancestors. That’s not the message I want to give to my kids. It’s possible to honor our ancestors without taking pride in polygamy. Honoring ancestors involves trying to understand their choices and challenges, not laughing them off.