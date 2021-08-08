Is Polygamy Funny?

The Pros and Cons of Laughing about Polygamy
“Look at Great-Great-Grandpa in his jailbird stripes!” The large photo was taken down from the mantelpiece and passed around to the cousins with a chuckle.
“Did you kids know that your grandfather was in the state penitentiary (haha)?” Everybody seemed to get a kick out of the photo of grandpa in jail.
Many generational Latter-day Saints from Canada, the US, and Mexico have polygamists in their family tree. If this describes you, what is your family’s attitude about your ancestors? What are the pros and cons of how your family tells their story? Perhaps my list of pros and cons will clarify or challenge the narrative you received.
The narrative that I internalized as a child about the photo from the mantelpiece was, “Good ol’ Grandpa, punished for living his religion … although jail was a lark because he was with all his buddies … and how ludicrous to think that someone from our family could end up in jail!”
Polygamy was brought up with a chuckle on the other side of my family, too. One story went something like this:
“G-G-Grandpa dressed up in his Sunday clothes and hitched up the wagon to go court another wife. Grandma wasn’t having it, so when the time came for him to drive off, she threw a brick at him, and the brick broke the wagon. By the time Grandpa repaired the wagon, he wasn’t so keen to go courting anymore.” (=insert the family laugh=)
I knew John D. Lee, another ancestor, had loads of wives. No one seemed to know much about any of them, and I couldn’t remember the name of the wife who was my direct ancestor.
It wasn’t until recently that I stopped to question my family’s attitude about our polygamous ancestors.
- What was the narrative about polygamy? What were the pros and cons of the narrative?
- What might I have misinterpreted as a youngster observing the older generation/s?
- What effect did my perception of my family’s worldview have on my development and identity?
- What are my kids absorbing now?
The pros and cons of laughing about polygamy
Pro
- TRANSPARENCY. The topic of polygamy (and Mountain Meadows) were out in the open. We didn’t have university-style lectures about polygamy, by any means, but the issue of polygamy didn’t seem charged or taboo. References to polygamy were not off-limits, nor were questions. Stories about polygamy were okay for all ages, even for young children.
Con
- MINIMIZATION. Just because something is out in the open doesn’t mean the narrative is a healthy one. Laughing about something traumatic, sad, or sexist isn’t the norm in my family, so chuckling about polygamy communicated the message that polygamy was basically no big deal, not traumatic, not sexist, not even that difficult. Laughing about polygamy makes light of it.
Pro
- SENSE OF HUMOR. Keeping a good sense of humor about the human condition – the quirkiness of humanity – is a wonderful family heritage. Gentle chuckling is different from mocking or derisive laughter. Why shouldn’t we chuckle gently about the foibles, adventures, and sacrifices of humans trying their sincere best to live biblically? Laughing at ourselves is a sign of integration, self-compassion, and self-acceptance.
Con
- BETRAYAL. The ‘family chuckle’ did not prepare me to read The Giant Joshua when I was 18 years old, study D&C 132, or process temple sealing policies and hierarchies. As a youth, I was shielded from the anguish and heaviness of polygamy, but I was not innoculated against betrayal trauma as I grew older.
Pro
- POLYGAMY PINNED IN THE PAST. Laughing about polygamy made it seem old-fashioned, harmless, outdated, and perhaps even childish. Laughing at polygamy reminded me of laughing at old-fashioned swimsuits or the hairstyles in old photos. Chuckling about polygamy made it seem like polygamy was a practice that was safely pinned in the past, just like those old-fashioned swimsuits and hairstyles.
Con
- POLYGAMISTS HAVE INNER LIVES. Making polygamists seem childish and outdated brushes over the realities of their choices, their inner lives, and their sacrifices. Besides, pinning polygamy in the past can lead to a sense of betrayal (see the above paragraph about betrayal).
Pro
- DISTANCE. Humor communicated to me that I was not responsible for my ancestors’ behavior. It created a healthy distance between their actions and mine.
Con
- POLYGAMY IN HEAVEN. Growing older, I realized that most adults around me felt that polygamy would likely be an eternal reality; it wasn’t firmly pinned in the past after all. I might be a polygamist wife in heaven, and my family would chuckle about it? Pat my knee and tell me that I’d get over it? If my family wasn’t going to protect me, then who would? Not God either. It wasn’t until a decade later that I found Eugene England’s essay and, for the first time, considered the idea that rejecting polygamy didn’t mean rejecting my family’s faith. What a relief. I felt angry that I hadn’t considered it before.
Pro
- AMBIVALENCE – People laugh when they are uncomfortable. Gentle chuckling happens in reserved, Scandinavian-rooted families like mine when people don’t know what else to say. Laughing was a response, suited to the multiple ages involved in the interactions I observed. My family used laughter to diffuse tense situations and to communicate ambivalence.
Con
- BULLY. It’s not okay to be ambivalent when other people are getting hurt. If there’s any traction to the idea that polygamy is hurtful to women or men, or classifies women as second-class citizens, then it’s not a laughing matter.
Underneath the humor, there was a sense of pride that our ancestors were righteous enough to make the sacrifices associated with polygamy. At this point in my life, I wish I could look my younger self in the eye and say, “It’s one thing to acknowledge the difficult facts of history; it’s another thing to take pride in them.”
“It’s one thing to acknowledge the difficult facts of history; it’s another thing to take pride in them.”
For example, acknowledging that my ancestors settled on Ute ancestral land is different from taking pride in the fact. It is one thing for my family to recognize that there were slaveholders in our family tree; another thing entirely if my family were to take pride in that fact – or chuckle about it. It’s one thing for my ancestors to acknowledge that they actively participated in the church during the time of the black priesthood and temple ban; another thing altogether if my family were to take pride in this specific aspect of their church activity.
As unbelievable as it might seem to my secular friends, many of my extended family members don’t believe that polygamy put women in a lower status than men. At least, that’s my perception. The narrative that I internalized about polygamy was to “look at polygamy through a ‘faithful’ perspective” and “doubt your thoughts and feelings about polygamy – polygamy must have been okay, or God wouldn’t have let it happen.”
Although there were both pros and cons to growing up in a family that chuckled about polygamy, it seems complicated and hurtful for the family to be taking pride in – or chuckle about – our polygamist ancestors. That’s not the message I want to give to my kids. It’s possible to honor our ancestors without taking pride in polygamy. Honoring ancestors involves trying to understand their choices and challenges, not laughing them off.
Comments
Polygamy stories in my family are very complicated. There is my great great grandmother Sarah who was married at 14 to her husband James in American Fork, and they proceeded to have 4 kids in 5 years. Then her husband took a second wife. Nine months later, Sarah wanted to go to a pre-Christmas dance, but James and his new wife didn’t. She went by herself, but when she returned home the new wife had locked her out for going. After pounding on the door and not getting in, she walked 2 miles in the freezing cold and dark to her brother’s house, where she died of pneumonia 3 or 4 days later, at age 20.
Then there is my great grandmother Emily who was a third wife. She was dead set against polygamy when her husband first proposed, but she was persuaded by him over time. During the time when polygamy was outlawed, she was separated for years at a time from her husband, and we have the love letters that they wrote each other. I used to think that polygamists’ marriages couldn’t be ones of love until I read those letters. There is every indication that they were devoted to each other during their years of marriage (I assume he was probably devoted to his other wives as well, but I don’t know that). What would persuade an intelligent thoughtful woman to marry a man and become his third wife?
We never laughed about polygamy or their marriages, but it always seemed so complicated to me. I never knew quite how to feel about it. I can’t really understand what lead them to live that way.
For those of us who have been to law school it is an interesting experience to study the case Reynolds v U.S. which held that laws against polygamy did not violate the free exercise of religion know that some of our ancestors went to jail for violating that law.
Most scholars now agree that if Reynolds were tried today it would come out differently. Judge Christina Durham now retired from the Utah Supreme Court made a strong argument that this is the case in her dissent in State v. Holm
In the LDS circles I associate with, “polygamy” is a term used by outsiders and those members who have not grappled with the issues. “Plural marriage” is the term used by those who have sought to do so. And yes, it was an extraordinary sacrifice and burden for all involved.
My great-grandfather is in that group of men in the photo you shared. A blow up of that photo was pasted on the wall in a popular Salt Lake City restaurant for a long time and when we’d go there to eat, my mother would point out Great Grand-pappy and we as children would all laugh ourselves silly to think we had *gasp* criminals in our family tree. Little did we know. Polygamy was one of the lesser lawless acts some of my ancestors got up to. As a child I didn’t understand fully what it even meant, but I grew up hearing about it and to me it wasn’t weird or strange at all. Then I met people from ‘outside’ Utah when I went to college and when I had a career. I came to see another side to that practice, one where polygamists were viewed as weirdos. The reality TV show “Sister Wives” hasn’t helped that image much IMHO, nor the prominently talked about media splashes by persons such as Warren Jeffs.
I tend to agree with you though, that if we can’t laugh at ourselves, the world will do it for us sometimes.
Ironically, there is no legal difference between polygamy and same sex marriage.
Melanie B Cee: when reading your account I wondered if your ancestor was Emily Harris Wells, third husband to Henry J Grant. The two of them were an item when they were young. A highly educated woman, she could not abide the thought of plural marriage. Since he informed her that he intended to follow the practice she would not marry him .. at first. She later agreed to be his third wife although I’ve never heard why. But the two of them truly loved each other.
It was interesting because president Grant choose to take different wives with him on different church assignments. When called on a mission to Japan he took one of his wives. (Not Emily). Then when called to London he brought his sophisticated, pretty, and educated Emily with him. He appears to have taken turns. Only one wife was pstill alive when he became prophet (post-manifesto)
I am a direct descendant of George Reynolds. He was my great grandfather. I’m descended from his third wife who he took on as a wife after serving time for polygamy. Our family is both endeared to and appalled at the complex legacy.
… *third wife… sheesh
Stephen Hardy. I’ve heard there are “Wells’ in my family tree somewhere. I also have relatives (cousins to my parents) who were Hardys. They settled in Canada. No the fellow with the one extra wife only was Peter Barton. He had two separate households and farms for the two women and they never interacted. Peter would visit his second wife (my great grandmother) Ellen Beazer (I believe her name was) and her second or third daughter was my grandmother. Interesting history! If you’re from Utah, I bet we do have ancestors in common somewhere! Thanks for the reply! :)
Thank you for this post. First off, I never really understood why I would laugh awkwardly when talking about things like deaths in someone’s family, but when you said that “Gentle chuckling happens in reserved, Scandinavian-rooted families like mine when people don’t know what else to say,” that suddenly clicked into place.
More to the topic of the post, my family’s approach has largely been similar to what you described. For example, one ancestor married two women and moved to Arizona. During the Raid, they all went into hiding, but while they were in hiding, he had an affair with a third woman. He was eventually excommunicated, turned over to the authorities and thrown in jail, with his wives leaving him and moving back to Utah. After a while, he managed to break out of jail and made it to the Mexican colonies where he lived out his life and was eventually able to regain his Church membership. His first wife went on remarry and build a successful and happy life in Utah, but his second wife (my great-great grandmother) spent the rest of her life in grief. As in, she wore black clothing and outwardly displayed her grief for the rest of her life. The family apparently even called her the witch of the west because of how she dressed. When we’ve talked about it as a family, it’s usually in a more lighthearted manner, with the husband being a colorful character, but good for his wives to leave him and move on from what he did. It allows us to handle talking about it, but does minimize the pain and suffering included in that story.
In general, in my family, we do honor our ancestors for practicing polygamy for their faith (they did it because they had been taught it was essential for exaltation by people they believed spoke for God), but there is also some celebration of those who refused to do so too. On my father’s side, we have an ancestor who (according to family legend) was told by Brigham Young to take a second wife and to go on a mission to settle southern Utah. He refused on both accounts (with some strong support from his wife) and left the Church. That story is generally told with a “good for him!” attitude about the whole thing.
I’m grateful that we’ve been able to talk about this history in my family, and I think that I feel similar to Stephen Hardy when he stated that: “Our family is both endeared to and appalled at the complex legacy.” But thank you for helping me stop and think about how we talk about these stories, Holly. I haven’t really thought about the cons side of things you brought up before.
Although we’ve never laughed about the polygamists in our family tree (it’s just a matter of fact part of the family story which has never seemed comical), we do occasionally share a hearty laugh over murdered John Billington. Inappropriate? Maybe. Healthy? Sure.
Never condoning or revering what he did… many of the pros and cons you mention still apply.
A family story that comes up from time to time is my great great grandfather living in southern AZ with two wives. The women were sisters who apparently married the same man but didn’t know it. My grandfather worked on the railroad and would visit one wife when he traveled through the wife’s respective town, separated by about 100 miles. Eventually the sisters found out (how could they not) and it caused a deep family rift that supposedly continues to this day. I have distant relatives in another part of AZ that rumor has it won’t speak with us, although I doubt anyone has tried to connect recently.
Everyone just laughs it off because this grandfather was quite a character in other ways, also being a vigilante, horse thief, and who knows what else. I always thought it was quite funny until my faith transition and now I wonder what those families went through. That said perhaps we can admit it humorous while at the same time thinking that guy was a real *sshole.
A few years ago I asked a BYU professor what would happen when the church becomes stronger in countries where polygamy is accepted. Won’t we be required to obey the laws of the land? He responded that ironically the church will never again publicly sanction polygamy even if it becomes acceptable in the US or other countries. So an interesting hypothetical scenario is what if LGBT laws also allow for polygamy and we eventually accept LGBT folks fully but not polygamists.
My pioneer ancestors entered the SL valley in the same company as Brigham Young and there’s a town in Utah named after my ancestor. That is a course of pride for me, while his grandson I mentioned above was the source of shame. I think my takeaway is that history is messy, complicated, beautiful, and we only get small snippets of it. I’ve told my kids about both ancestors and we acknowledge that we inherent good and bad traits from our predecessors.