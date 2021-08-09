The Lord’s Supper – Prayer Memorization and Open Communion

Memory is tricky thing. I’m a Gen Xer, and in my memory the chapels in which I grew up attending had pull out microphone trays with the prayers typed out on cards that were taped onto it. As I turned sixteen, like the other priests, I knelt, pulled out the tray, and read the words carefully, hoping not to be asked by the Bishop to repeat it because I screwed up. It hasn’t always been that way, however. There was a period when church leaders actively encouraged priests to memorize and not read the prayers. Documenting practice is always challenging, however. I have one friend whose parents grew up during the memorization-only period, whose dad always read the prayer from a card, and whose mom was instructed to memorize it.
In contrast, I have no memory of what we taught non-members who joined our sacrament meetings in France when I was a missionary. I can document in certain locations over time that we have variously tried to exclude nonmembers from taking the bread and water, and in other times and places invited them to join in. But France in the mid-1990s? I don’t know.
So here are my asks: If you grew up before the 1980s, were you taught to memorize the prayer or read it when administering? If you served a mission before 2000, what did you teach people who were coming to church about access to the sacrament? Even better, if you joined the church before 2000, what were you taught to do?
Comments
As a youth we were encouraged to memorize the Sacrament Prayers, but, not required to offer the prayers without using the prayer cards or scriptures. The main thing was not to rush through the prayers which was a common problem.
As to who was kept from partaking of the Sacrament, only those who were either excommunicated former members or someone currently under church discipline were asked to not partake. The young men served everyone who attended and were not privy to who was on church discipline. Nonmembers were not excluded from the sacrament.
Ordained a priest in 1973. We always read the prayers and a lot of priests seem to think it was the Olympics of speed reading. There was no pressure on us to memorize the prayers.
Mission in Germany between 76 and 78. We taught nonmembers that the sacrament was for the renewal of covenants that they had not made, so it was unnecessary for them to partake. But we did not slap their hands if they partook anyway (or maybe none of them partook so our response was never actually known).
Ps. I grew up in the 60-70’s. As a missionary we never asked investors to refrain from partaking of the Sacrament. Church handbook book did not state that nonmembers were to be denied the Sacrament. If this happened it was done by leaders who did not understand or chose to ignore the handbook.
As a priest in the late 50’s we did not memorize the prayers nor was there any discussion about it. As a missionary in Germany in the early 60’s, we told investigators that there would be sacrament, that it was bread and water and if they took it, it was OK but could decline it also, that it was a renewal of covenants that baptized members did.
Priest in 1996 did not have to memorize. Missionary 99-2001 and we taught people they could take sacrament if they wanted but did not have to and tied it to baptism renewal for members.
I became a deacon in ’71 and a priest in ’75. The priests always had a card at the table and we were never expected to memorize the prayers. I possibly remember one or two people who suggested we memorize the prayers, mostly with the idea that we would understand them more, or “just in case” the unlikely event that something might up and no card was available. But we were always expected to read it so as to not make errors. We always had a hand-held microphone or nothing. I never saw the microphone tray thing until maybe the 1990s in some newer buildings.
The rule I have always heard is that nonmembers can take the sacrament if they wish, but it’s not expected. On my mission 1978-80 I remember telling investigators that they could take it or not as they chose. Sometimes we probably said that it’s mainly for members but there was no objection if they wanted to take it. I think we always discussed it in advance so they wouldn’t be caught surprised not knowing what was expected.
Also, my memory is that white shirts were for missionaries. I don’t remember ever being expected to wear a white shirt for the sacrament or for church in general before the 1980s. I don’t remember the bishop and such necessarily wearing a white shirt. Maybe they did but if so, it wasn’t a thing I paid attention to or ever heard that it was expected.
This also made me think about workers reading from a card in the temple. In the past I think I rarely saw it except in the baptistry or if someone was still learning the ordinances. Currently in my temple, cards are always posted in the initiatory, though workers are encouraged to learn the words. There is also a card posted in the new name booth, but I think most workers don’t need it. Veil workers can put up a card if they need it, but I think most don’t. In my experience, sealers usually have the sealing ordinances memorized but may still have a card handy in case they get lost. Nowadays most minor mistakes in wording are overlooked, rather than interrupting the ordinance. We seem to be a lot more strict on the wording of sacrament prayers than temple ordinances.
In the late 1960s in Provo we were encouraged to memorize but always had access to the cheat sheet cards. In France, in the mid1970s, non-members were not forbidden, but if they asked, were told it was for the benefit primarily of the baptized.
I’m female, so I don’t know for sure about being asked to memorize the sacrament prayers. I have heard a few stories of men (then boys) around my age who were required by their bishops to memorize the prayers, leading to a great deal of traumatizing embarrassment at the sacrament table. During my mission (1994-1996), we would tell investigators that the sacrament was for renewing covenants made at baptism and that they were free to take it if they chose. Some did, some did not. I do not remember getting specific instructions to do this, but it’s what we all did.
When I was investigating the church in 1986, I was told I was not permitted to take the sacrament until I was baptized. They said it gently, though.
I don’t recall ever been asked to memorize in California in the late 70’s-80’s, though good memories of having Sacrament in Primary, with a card built into the table.
These types of questions are always interesting (no memorization mid 1970s. no harm no foul if nonmembers took sacrament. US mid 1970s) mostly because they highlight how different the pockets of one church can be.
I often blessed the sacrament in Junior Sunday School (yes, it was a thing) and still find it amusing that we policed ourselves and never had a member of the bishopric assuring that we got it right. Were the kids any less deserving of a perfect sacrament prayer?
Hopefully no one, in this time of distant churching, had a member of the family following along to assure prayers were read correctly. It just multiplies the number of people worrying more about mechanics than message.
As a brand new missionary in the early 90s, I was surprised when we brought an investigator to church and my trainer told him he could take the bread and water if he wanted, without us having any kind of discussion on its meaning. Later, I brought up 3 Nephi 18:28-29 with my companion and said maybe we ought to discuss things more with investigators, but he said the mission president had recently told the missionaries not to stop investigators from taking the sacrament. I agreed that non-members should be able to take the sacrament, but should understand what it means. In my next interview with the mission president, he chastised me for challenging him (I didn’t think I was) and encouraged me to repent and be more humble (probably a fair goal).
Your mission president also needed to repent and be more humble. Alas, me too
I was born in 1964. Ordained to the various Aaronic Priesthood offices in ’76, ’78, and ’80. The Priests had the card accessible for the sacrament prayers and everybody used it. I have a vague memory of occasional talks or lessons where it was suggested that memorizing the prayers would be a good idea, but it was never strongly encouraged. During my mission to Holland and Belgium, ’83 through ’85, I memorized the prayers as part of an effort to internalize the ordinance, but that was on my own volition; we weren’t encouraged to do so.
As an Aaronic Priesthood holder, I remember the days when we were “excused” from Priesthood opening exercises so they could announce who had been excommunicated / disfellowshipped, and those who had gone through that and still attended church were not allowed to partake of the sacrament, in a fairly conspicuous/sort of public shaming way. My family moved to Davis County, Utah (heavily LDS), right around the time I became a Priest so there really were never non-members in attendance in that ward. On my mission, non-members attending Sacrament Meeting was an incredibly rare event. I don’t specifically remember whether we had any guidance as to whether they could or could not partake of the sacrament but I suspect we would have been so grateful to have them in attendance that we would have not really cared one way or the other.