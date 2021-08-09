The Lord’s Supper – Prayer Memorization and Open Communion

by

Memory is tricky thing. I’m a Gen Xer, and in my memory the chapels in which I grew up attending had pull out microphone trays with the prayers typed out on cards that were taped onto it. As I turned sixteen, like the other priests, I knelt, pulled out the tray, and read the words carefully, hoping not to be asked by the Bishop to repeat it because I screwed up. It hasn’t always been that way, however. There was a period when church leaders actively encouraged priests to memorize and not read the prayers. Documenting practice is always challenging, however. I have one friend whose parents grew up during the memorization-only period, whose dad always read the prayer from a card, and whose mom was instructed to memorize it.

In contrast, I have no memory of what we taught non-members who joined our sacrament meetings in France when I was a missionary. I can document in certain locations over time that we have variously tried to exclude nonmembers from taking the bread and water, and in other times and places invited them to join in. But France in the mid-1990s? I don’t know.

So here are my asks: If you grew up before the 1980s, were you taught to memorize the prayer or read it when administering? If you served a mission before 2000, what did you teach people who were coming to church about access to the sacrament? Even better, if you joined the church before 2000, what were you taught to do?